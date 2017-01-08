Blithfield Barrel Series Round 3 on Sunday 8th January 2017
by Chris Martin today at 3:59 pm
8 January 2017
The third round of the Blithfield Barrel takes place this Sunday.
Races are at 12:00 and 14:00, and entry for the day is £15. PRO Steve Watson and his team will be looking to provide a great sail whatever the conditions. Food will be available between races and the bar will be open afterwards for the prize giving sponsored this week by IMS Ltd.
Further details and directions are on the Blithfield Sailing Club website.