Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Superflex Bundle
Superflex Bundle

Blithfield Barrel Series Round 3 on Sunday 8th January 2017

by Chris Martin today at 3:59 pm 8 January 2017

The third round of the Blithfield Barrel takes place this Sunday.

Races are at 12:00 and 14:00, and entry for the day is £15. PRO Steve Watson and his team will be looking to provide a great sail whatever the conditions. Food will be available between races and the bar will be open afterwards for the prize giving sponsored this week by IMS Ltd.

Further details and directions are on the Blithfield Sailing Club website.

Related Articles

Blithfield Barrel Series round 2
Crisp conditions in a cold North Easterly The second round of the Barrel series took place on Sunday. Crisp conditions were the order of the day, a cold north easterly blowing diagonally across the lake. It looked deceptively calm from the clubhouse shore! Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Blithfield Barrel Series round 2 preview
Racing on Sunday 4th December Last round we had a great sail despite the poor forecast, though at the time of writing it looks like a nice force 2-3 for next weekend - a lot can happen between now and then but fingers crossed! Posted on 30 Nov 2016 Blithfield Barrel Series round 1
A bit of everything with tactical beats and runs 48 boats made the trip for the first round of the Barrel series. The disappointing forecast was proved totally wrong for the first race as we launched into a rather pleasant force 3. Posted on 16 Nov 2016 Blithfield Barrel Series starts next Sunday
All monohulls with PY greater than 860 welcome The first round of the Barrel series at Blithfield starts on Sunday 13th November - that's next Sunday! All monohulls with a PY greater than 860 are welcome. Posted on 6 Nov 2016 OK Inlands at Blithfield
Bradburn prevails in light and shift breeze 22 OKs and one almost OK made their way to Blithfield Sailing Club for the Inland Championship over the weekend of the 8th and 9th of October. The weather was sunny and a little nippy and the wind was undecided on which direction and strength it was. Posted on 11 Oct 2016 OK Inlands at Blithfield preview
Grand Tour series recommences After a break of seven weeks the OK Dinghy Grand Tour series recommences with the Inland Championships in Staffordshire over the weekend of 8th and 9th October. Posted on 1 Oct 2016 Merlin Rocket Inlands at Blithfield
48 boats make the trip for a fresh weekend Blithfield SC hosted the Merlin Rocket Inland Championships, sponsored by Nautilus Yachting, over last weekend. 48 boats made the trip for what the various meteorological models were indicating to be a fresh weekend. Posted on 26 Sep 2016 Nautilus Merlin Inlands at Blithfield preview
Free camping onsite and plenty of options for food The Merlin Rocket Inland Championships, sponsored by Nautilius Yachting, is being held at Blithfield SC this weekend. Posted on 21 Sep 2016 Osprey Inlands at Blithfield
Preceeded by a training day on Friday The weekend's racing was preceded by a class sponsored training day on Friday, run by Olympic Coach Steve Irish. 12 boats enjoyed a very full day of on the water drills and practice races backed by off the water video and reviews. Posted on 18 Apr 2016 Blithfield Barrel Round 4 concludes the series
Andy Davies and Alex Warren are Barrel champions The final round on the 2016 Barrel series took place on Sunday. A cold, but pleasant breeze was forecast and that's exactly what we arrived to on Sunday morning. It looked like the series was going to get the climax we were hoping for! Posted on 15 Feb 2016

Upcoming Events

Blithfield Sailing Club Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield Sailing Club- 8 Jan Blithfield Sailing Club Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield Sailing Club- 8 Jan Blithfield Sailing Club Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield Sailing Club- 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy