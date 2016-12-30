Gemmill Homes Australian Flying Fifteen Championship at Esperance - Day 2

by Jonny Fullerton, Grand Prix Sailing today at 3:18 pm

A masterclass by the Jerwoods but a new race winner

Day 2 of the 2017 Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian Championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze ranging from 10 - 15 knots all afternoon to allow for three races to bring the regatta back on schedule.

PRO John Taylor (JT) set a short course using a new combination of sau-sage, sausage and triangle to finish on a fast reach. The familiar site of the blue kite of Nick & Janet Jerwood (Ineffable) popped up for the first downwind with another blue kite just behind. This time it was Greg Tonnison & Mark Lovelady (Spot the Difference) who were the chasers with another new face in the front pack, Ashley Smith & Adam Kingston (Ffast Lane) from Queensland.

On lap 3, the final triangle, the chance of an upset was on the cards, Tonnison & Lovelady snatched the lead but sure enough by the final reach the Jerwoods superior downwind speed wore them down and the SoPYC team took bullet number two of the championship. Tonnison & Lovelady settled for 2nd and John Wilson & Matt Summers (Ffast Lane 4) a solid 3rd. David Yu & Chris Nelson from RFBYC broke the SoPYC stranglehold with a creditable 4th.

Race 3 and second of the day shortly followed in similar conditions sailing the same course. The breeze did start swinging right causing a few worries for the PRO but held in strength. The Jerwoods rounded lap 1 in the lead but with a new challenger to hunt them in Greg Leaversuch & Peter Barblett (Glamour Buoys) and another new player Chris Paterson & Ed Repsevicius (Storyteller).

As per usual, places 3 - 6 saw a number of changes but Nick & Janet Jerwood were serving up a masterclass extending on every leg to take a third bullet. The bad boys, Levo & Barblett held on to second in a hope that their turbulent regatta form was changing and Paterson & Repsevicius finished on the podium for the first time.

The predicted increase in wind strength didn't materialise but a slightly longer course was set for the final race of the day. This time the octogenarian class stalwart Nils Blumann sailing with Gary Warman got snagged up with the luckless Glamour Buoys at the pin with both doing turns of shame. The rest got away cleanly but 'shock horror' at the top mark, a blue kite is not the first to show! A new leader David Yu & Chris Nelson sailing Tuffan Up from RFBYC were in front of the Jerwoods. Brits Alan Bax & Simon Childs (Fforever Young) were having a more consistent day in 3rd.

Bax & Childs got in front of the Jerwoods and then relinquished their 2nd place again but Yu & Nelson remained cool headed to keep a couple of boat lengths ahead on the triangle. At last we had a new race winner but second place was still undecided until the last tack. Bax & Childs came to the finish line of starboard forcing the Jerwoods to tack and snatched second on the line. Tim Walker & Alan Sharpe (Ffollow Us) finished an excellent 4th and the ever consistent Wilson & Summers combo 5th.

David comments on their first bullet of the regatta:

"We had exactly the start that we wanted and that was really the story of the race, we hit the side we wanted to go and after that it was just a matter of sailing a bit conservatively and making sure we stayed ahead of the Jerwoods but the start was the real key."

On what seems to be making the difference in their performance Chris adds:

"We have sailed here before but we have been working on our mid range which was the key for us, we just wanted to get a bit quicker in that range of breeze and we feel like we have done that."

So after day 2 of the regatta Nick & Janet Jerwood have a well deserved commanding lead but the next 5-6 places remain tight especially when a discard comes into play after 5 races are sailed.

With a similar forecast tomorrow, three more races are planned starting from 1100hrs (local time) before a heat wave is expected coming down the coast from Perth where day time temperatures have been in the 40's today. So the heat is on for the penultimate day of the regatta.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm / Crew (Club) R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1 3986 Ineffable Nick Jerwood/Janet Jerwood(SoPYC 1 1 1 3 6 2 3989 Ffast Lane 4 John Wilson/Matthew Summers(SoPYC 2 3 6 5 16 3 3859 Tuffan Up David Yu/Chris Nelson(RFBYC 5 4 8 1 18 4 4047 Fforever Young Alan Bax/Simon Childs(UK 3 13 4 2 22 5 3743 Spot the Difference Greg Tonnison/Mark Lovelady(SoPYC 6 2 9 8 25 6 3987 Ffollow Us Tim Walker/Alan Sharpe(SoPYC 8 5 10 4 27 7 3775 Absolutely Ffabulous Philippa Packer/Dean McAullay(RFBYC 4 8 5 15 32 8 3982 Storyteller Chris Paterson/Ed Repsevicius(SoPYC 11 16 3 11 41 9 3992 Glamour Buoys Greg Leaversuch/Peter Barblett(RFBYC 13 17 2 10 42 10 3619 Affrodisiac Ron Packer/Steve Ward(RFBYC 14 10 14 6 44 11 3972 Ffast Lane Ashley Smith/Adam Kingston(QLD 12 7 19 9 47 12 3856 Feet and Fingers John Wallace/Stewart Wallace(EBYC 9 21 11 14 55 13 4053 Phar Lap David Swan/Matt Elliot(EBYC CS 6 7 7 62 14 3526 Fat RRRs Over the Side Peter Jackson/Les Kearney(VIC 15 20 16 12 63 15 3935 She Who Must Be Obeyed John Hassen/Gene Donraadt(SoPYC 20 9 17 21 67 16 3879 Aussie Way Kim Peaker/Neil White(SoPYC 19 18 13 19 69 17 3494 Catch Me If You Can Chris Wells/Gordon McWilliam(EBYC 16 23 18 16 73 18 3855 Fflashpoint Peter Rooke/Martin Arrowsmith(SoPYC 18 15 15 26 74 19 3964 Fforeigner Simon Lucas/Aileen Lucas(PRSC 21 14 23 18 76 20 3717 All Torque Peter Bowman/Ethan Prieto‑Low(RFBYC 10 CS 12 13 77 21 3800 Saltheart Mark Gooding/Michael Gooding(SoPYC 17 24 20 25 86 22 3984 Faffin Carl Pettersson/Kristine Pettersson(SoPYC 31 11 32 17 91 23 3909 Tuffa Nuff Ashley Reichstein/Tim Buckman(EBYC 24 35 21 20 100 24 4040 Forty Forty Bill Shand/David Parish(VIC 25 28 22 27 102 25 3822 A‑Squared Andrew Knowles/Anne Knowles(SoPYC 7 12 DNF DNC 103 26 3259 Eagle Eye Karen Dawes/Russell Dawes(SoPYC 23 25 33 22 103 27 3878 Fast Lane II Rob Donaldson/Ryan Norris(EBYC 22 33 24 24 103 28 4010 Mr Fox Mark Millman/Max Dobie(GYC 27 27 27 23 104 29 3767 Bubbles Ken Bubb/Lee Bubb(QLD 28 26 25 28 107 30 3928 Swifft Peter Emby/David Sutcliffe(SoPYC 29 19 35 32 115 31 3814 Committed to Confusion JJ Wallace/Sam Gardiner(EBYC 26 30 28 31 115 32 3658 Hippo David Dwyer/Brittany Nicolas(EBYC 35 22 30 37 124 33 3833 No Bull Tim Bussemaker/Kevin Griffiths(SoPYC 36 32 26 30 124 34 3766 The Last Won Nils Blumann/Gary Warman(EBYC 34 36 29 29 128 35 3057 Ffoenix John Lyus/Rita Nesdale(SoPYC 32 34 31 35 132 36 3475 Enuff Rope Greg Howell/Leanne Howell(SoPYC 30 38 34 33 135 37 3991 Ffancy Classique John Midolo/Gordon Roe(SoPYC 33 31 37 34 135 38 3659 Endorffine Wim Speelman/David Hall(EBYC 37 37 36 36 146 39 3931 WOW! Michael Clarke/Neil Smith(VIC 38 29 CS NS 151 40= 3910 Oui Non Peut‑etre Jennifer Sims/Deanna Wilson(SoPYC DNC DNC DNC DNC 168 40= 3761 ROffL Sandy Dunn/Tim Barling(SoPYC DNF DNC DNC DNC 168

There is a full schedule of social events for friends and families. More details are available from www.ebyc.com.au and www.ffiwa.com and the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FFIWA

The organising authority of the 2017 Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen 55th Australian National Championship is Esperance Bay Yacht Club (Inc), in conjunction with Flying Fifteen International Australia (Inc).

Sponsors include Gemmill Homes, Westpac Agribusiness, Cliffs, South Coast Insurance Brokers, Southern Ports Authority, Brahma, Ferngrove and Southeast Petroleum.