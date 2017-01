So a big congratulations is in order to the winner of the P&B Christmas Competition a Phantom sailor from Minnis Bay sailing club Clive Morley .

P&B has made one sailors Christmas a little extra special . From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover.

Happy new year from us all at P&B!

Happy new year from us all at P&B!

Related Articles

Christmas is almost upon us!

P&B has made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special P&B has made one sailors Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover.

P&B Sail Loft Offer - 3 days to go!

15% off sails & boat covers We are now offering 15% off Sails & Boat Covers, only until 23rd of December - Less than 3 days to go!

Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK

One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes.

Phantom Class Eastern Region 2016 Round-Up

Forty boats compete in the series With the year now drawing to a close plans are being made for next year's events to build upon the popularity of the Phantom in the Eastern Area. Here's a review of the year...

P&B Gift Ideas!

Up to 50% OFF selected items Our Christmas deals are now available! Our deals are especially chosen to make the perfect stocking filler, for the sailors in your life with up to 50% OFF selected items.

Phantoms at Burghfield

Southern Travellers Series finale The final event of the Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Area Series took place at Burghfield Sailing Club on 3rd December. The event was originally scheduled for the end of October.

P&B/Winner Optimist team 2017 selected

Some of the top Optimist sailors chosen The team for the 2017 P&B/Winner team has been chosen. This prestigious team takes some of the top sailors from the UK Optimist scene to form the Winner team for 2017.

Psst it's here... The P&B Gift Guide!

With up to 50% OFF selected items Our deals are especially chosen to make the perfect stocking filler, for the sailors in your life! Up to 50% OFF selected items.

P&B offers on Sails & Covers

Don't miss out order by the 30th November! After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team.