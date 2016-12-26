Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - Day 4
by Ian Harris today at 6:23 am
26 December 2016 - 4 January 2017
Race 7
Another steep chop greeted the sailors after the morning tow out. The warm force 3-4 wind was running hard against the tide as last nights the South Westerly had compressed the water into the delta. Although seeming strong, with little "body" to the hot moist wind, the bigger teams still struggled to go to windward two-up. It was all about driving the boat, keeping speed to maintain height through the turbulent water.
Race management here includes more than simply laying the marks, as Team Australia helped out by towing a tree from the course. We've seen tables and beds float past as the debris from the city and nearby delta is swept out to sea.
With the tide sweeping out under the start line and sporadic high cloud keeping the sun at bay, the first start was stopped with an AP with 10 seconds to go. At the second try the start was left to go with a few unfortunates being OCS. Overnight leader ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi had a great start from the committee boat end with GBR 9985 Jamie Harris starting from the middle.
At the top it was BEL 8408 Victor De Ripainsel leading from ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi, with AUS 9778 William Cooper rounding 3rd and desperate to have a clean race. Behind him GBR 9985 Jamie Harris in 4th. With GBR 9876 Ellie Wooton in 5th, GBR 9962 Cara Bland 6th and GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge in 7th. Harry Chatterton had a great first beat but rounded11th to no avail as he was one of those too enthusiastic at the start.
On the 2nd beat, BEL 8408 Victor De Ripainsel was passed by GBR Jamie Harris, with ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi dropping to 3rd. Then disaster for GBR 9985 Jamie Harris as a snapped jib halyard 100m from the windward mark resulted in the mast plummeting over the side. With GBR 9877 now up to 3rd and GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton to 5th, the pack, including ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie was on the hunt down the run.
At the finish in a close fight to the finish line GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge just pipped BEL 8408 Victor De Ripainsel for the line honours, her first major event win. In 3rd ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie emerged from the chasing group to pass GBR 9876 Ellie Wooton 4th Overnight leader ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi came home 5th, GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson 7th. AUS 9778 William Cooper suffered more bad luck when his spinnaker pole snapped on the first reach.
So with some desperate mast stepping on the choppy seas GBR 9985 Jamie Harris was up and running again as the fleet turned back to the start of race 8.
Apologies here as my story isn't complete. Mid way though race 8 GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson also suffered a dismasting, and in attending to her we missed the finish. However...
Race 8
So on to race 8, with GBR 9985 Jamie Harris rebuilt, the wind still force 3-4, and the seas remaining lumpy the PRO tried to get the fleet away quickly. Again he called off the start with an AP with 10 seconds to go. The 3rd attempt ended with a general recall, so out came the black flag.
Recovering from the disappointment of his dismasting whilst leading the earlier race, GBR 9985 Jamie Harris rounded with a big lead from GER 9878 Franz Erpenbeck. Franz was in turn chased by team GBR who were revelling in the stronger winds, none more so than GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge who was having a fantastic day. Other GBR's in the top 10, GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton 5th, GBR10002 Megan Fergusson 7th, GBR 9962 Cara Bland 9th and GBR 9020 Anna Morgan 10th.
GBR 9985 extended his lead down the second reach with GBR 9987 Hattie Collingridge up to second. Behind her though in amongst the strong GBR team yet again was ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie the strong Argentine favourite. Way back in the field ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi was struggling after a bad start.
As GBR 9985 Jamie Harris rounded the final windward, it was GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge behind, but having to defend from ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie. It was at this point that we had to attend the 2nd GBR dismasting of the day when GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson lost her mast over the side. To add insult to injury, on being asked if she was OK she was then told she was OCS!
GBR 9985 Jamie Harris took the win by some distance from ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie who had pipped GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge on the final beat.
So Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson regain the overnight lead due to their consistent scoring, but is now chased by Santiago Plantie who is only 5 points behind and will have a superb score when the 10th race and second discard come into play tomorrow. Also, with the second discard, we will see Mateo Ronchi come back into the action.
After today's excellent results Hattie Collingridge will be in the mix too if she repeats today's outstanding performance. With 4 races to sail, and a storm forecast for tomorrow, It is going to go down to the wire.
Results after Day 4:
|Pos
|Boat name / Sponsor
|Nat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|Twocan
|GBR
|9985
|Jamie Harris
|Antonia Wilkinson
|9
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|(DNF)
|1
|30
|2nd
|PuM2
|ARG
|9729
|Santiago Plantie
|Matias Finsterbusch
|12
|‑20
|6
|4
|1
|7
|3
|2
|35
|3rd
|
|ARG
|9725
|Mateo Ronchi
|Valentino Lancon
|2
|‑34
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|31
|46
|4th
|Vaca Loca
|ARG
|9479
|Lucio Pasquariello
|Diego Pasquariello
|5
|10
|2
|9
|3
|10
|12
|‑14
|51
|5th
|No regrets
|GBR
|9877
|Hattie Collingridge
|Hamish Collingridge
|23
|6
|5
|5
|‑25
|RDG
|1
|3
|52.7
|6th
|Zest
|GBR
|9876
|Ellie Wootton
|Amelia Mayhew
|‑33
|4
|18
|7
|15
|2
|4
|8
|58
|7th
|The Great Escape/Neilson
|GBR
|9962
|Cara Bland
|Ines Green
|3
|1
|7
|‑39
|24
|11
|9
|10
|65
|8th
|B.V.
|ARG
|9726
|Lucas Manuel Zarate
|Jazmin Boix
|13
|8
|‑36
|2
|11
|17
|10
|16
|77
|9th
|Aeolus
|GBR
|10002
|Megan Fergusson
|Yasmin Sfaxi
|7
|9
|9
|30
|16
|8
|6
|(BFD)
|85
|10th
|
|ARG
|9472
|Lucas Pruden
|Franco Diaz Tamayo
|24
|19
|‑26
|3
|8
|14
|7
|19
|94
|11th
|Blackout
|AUS
|2713
|Alyssa Kelsey
|Mitchell Kelsey
|10
|‑28
|11
|13
|4
|18
|14
|26
|96
|12th
|What's it called
|GBR
|9020
|Anna Morgan
|Jemima Hill
|‑30
|13
|22
|19
|10
|5
|20
|9
|98
|13th
|Pink Panther
|ARG
|9727
|Leticia Rodriguez Viegas
|Constanza Lopez
|1
|‑29
|24
|22
|13
|4
|18
|21
|103
|14th
|
|ARG
|9723
|Teo Zecchin
|Ana Zecchin
|11
|‑24
|14
|18
|7
|13
|22
|22
|107
|15th
|
|ARG
|9478
|Mariano Pesallaccia
|Martin Diaz Tamayo
|8
|18
|15
|10
|22
|21
|(UFD)
|13
|107
|16th
|
|CZE
|9693
|Max Stejskal
|Adam Hudec
|37
|30
|8
|11
|27
|6
|(UFD)
|7
|126
|17th
|
|ARG
|9722
|Melina Haertel
|Isabel Piccola
|15
|11
|39
|20
|17
|9
|24
|‑40
|135
|18th
|
|BEL
|8404
|Victor De Ripainsel
|Kobe Stroobandt
|22
|2
|29
|(RET)
|9
|19
|2
|RET
|139
|19th
|Executrix
|GBR
|8997
|Ryan Wilkinson
|Megara Wilkinson
|18
|15
|19
|‑47
|34
|22
|16
|15
|139
|20th
|
|BEL
|9854
|Sarah Roosen
|Lisemarie Vandamme
|27
|21
|13
|15
|14
|‑33
|19
|33
|142
|21st
|Pushing it
|GBR
|10001
|Harry Chatterton
|Faye Chatterton
|16
|14
|20
|28
|18
|28
|(UFD)
|20
|144
|22nd
|True colors
|GBR
|9984
|Isobel Speirs
|Emily Speirs
|29
|16
|23
|16
|‑49
|34
|17
|11
|146
|23rd
|
|BEL
|9839
|Eline Spittaels
|Aurelie Boven
|14
|23
|27
|‑32
|20
|24
|13
|29
|150
|24th
|Sorcerer
|GBR
|9983
|Katie Spark
|Connor Line
|32
|‑38
|3
|26
|21
|15
|23
|32
|152
|25th
|Meltemi
|AUS
|9562
|Charlie Goodfellow
|Toby Legg
|‑36
|5
|34
|6
|19
|25
|35
|28
|152
|26th
|
|GER
|9838
|Franz Erpenbeck
|Charlotte Meyer
|‑46
|12
|30
|25
|33
|30
|21
|4
|155
|27th
|Re Negroo
|ARG
|9474
|Noe Zecchin
|Gonzalo Ridolfi
|21
|31
|‑37
|14
|26
|32
|15
|24
|163
|28th
|Its pink
|AUS
|9628
|Isabella Declerck
|Isabel Willcox
|4
|32
|38
|(DSQ)
|28
|27
|28
|17
|174
|29th
|
|BEL
|9836
|Hannah Roosen
|Charlotte Marien
|31
|(OCS)
|16
|33
|42
|38
|11
|5
|176
|30th
|Impulse
|AUS
|9778
|William Cooper
|Hugo Allison
|35
|(DSQ)
|10
|DSQ
|6
|DNE
|8
|6
|177
|31st
|
|ARG
|9730
|Julian Mariscal
|Tomas Smurra
|6
|22
|(UFD)
|24
|32
|39
|30
|25
|178
|32nd
|
|CZE
|9773
|Sara Tkadlecova
|Tadeas Tkadlec
|26
|7
|40
|12
|35
|20
|(UFD)
|DNE
|196
|33rd
|Stolen Pig
|AUS
|9430
|Fynn Sprott
|Lawrence Jeffs
|54
|27
|12
|17
|37
|26
|(UFD)
|23
|196
|34th
|
|GER
|8885
|Hannes Rosler
|Paulina Bocker
|28
|33
|‑45
|21
|44
|36
|26
|18
|206
|35th
|
|BEL
|9965
|Laura Spittaels
|Anouck De Ripainsel
|20
|44
|28
|35
|12
|‑54
|33
|37
|209
|36th
|
|URU
|9721
|Francisca Volpe Borche
|Timoteo Josue Vaucher Sosa
|41
|26
|32
|27
|30
|23
|(UFD)
|30
|209
|37th
|Brothers in Arms
|AUS
|9523
|Dominic Randall
|Elliot Hughes
|19
|35
|25
|23
|40
|35
|(UFD)
|36
|213
|38th
|Godscend
|AUS
|9918
|Lily Zeeman
|Anabelle Zeeman
|40
|‑45
|17
|34
|41
|12
|31
|42
|217
|39th
|
|ARG
|9475
|Constanza Agnoletti
|Juan Martin Agnoletti
|39
|40
|21
|31
|‑47
|37
|32
|35
|235
|40th
|Amigos
|URU
|8077
|Mateo Norbis
|Inaki Angulo Magnano
|38
|36
|‑49
|44
|29
|16
|25
|49
|237
|41st
|Full spead ahead
|AUS
|9745
|Sam Paynter
|Gil Casanova
|47
|17
|35
|42
|50
|41
|(UFD)
|12
|244
|42nd
|
|GER
|9814
|Karina Winter
|Lia‑Marie Sturm
|25
|25
|44
|38
|‑53
|45
|36
|38
|251
|43rd
|Drop Bears
|AUS
|9520
|Charlie Zeeman
|William Zeeman
|‑50
|43
|31
|36
|36
|40
|38
|27
|251
|44th
|
|ARG
|9473
|Sebastian Romero
|Violeta De Stefano
|17
|42
|41
|37
|‑43
|42
|40
|39
|258
|45th
|
|NED
|9175
|Tobias Teunissen
|Tjalf Sint
|34
|37
|43
|41
|39
|‑51
|34
|34
|262
|46th
|Solypaz
|URU
|9724
|Paz Kerschen Ferrari
|Sol Kerschen Ferrari
|43
|41
|33
|45
|31
|44
|27
|‑47
|264
|47th
|
|NED
|8869
|Jade van Wegen
|Benthe Marijnen
|42
|39
|42
|29
|38
|‑47
|37
|44
|271
|48th
|Charrua
|URU
|9587
|Facundo Roure
|Facundo Gustavo Perez Quinteros
|44
|46
|(UFD)
|40
|23
|31
|UFD
|48
|288
|49th
|Calladito
|URU
|9728
|Valentina Barindelli Cerrudo
|Juan Diego Perez Quinteros
|(DSQ)
|49
|UFD
|43
|45
|49
|29
|46
|317
|50th
|
|GER
|9978
|Analisa Tast
|Henning Tast
|45
|47
|46
|48
|46
|43
|42
|‑51
|317
|51st
|
|URU
|4541
|Facundo Sanchez
|Felipe Lugaro
|51
|48
|‑52
|46
|48
|48
|41
|45
|327
|52nd
|
|NED
|9689
|Sanna Marijnen
|Sterre van Wegen
|52
|(OCS)
|47
|52
|54
|52
|39
|41
|337
|53rd
|De madera
|URU
|8048
|Jose Carlos Svedov Rybak
|Tadeo Vaucher Sosa
|49
|51
|50
|49
|‑52
|46
|44
|50
|339
|54th
|
|GER
|9832
|Luisa Schonthier
|Henning Laue
|53
|50
|48
|50
|‑55
|53
|43
|52
|349
|55th
|
|GER
|9748
|Jan‑Peter Nicolaus
|Sarah Maria Knospe
|48
|(OCS)
|51
|51
|51
|50
|UFD
|43
|350
