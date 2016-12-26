Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - Day 4

Race 7

Another steep chop greeted the sailors after the morning tow out. The warm force 3-4 wind was running hard against the tide as last nights the South Westerly had compressed the water into the delta. Although seeming strong, with little "body" to the hot moist wind, the bigger teams still struggled to go to windward two-up. It was all about driving the boat, keeping speed to maintain height through the turbulent water.

Race management here includes more than simply laying the marks, as Team Australia helped out by towing a tree from the course. We've seen tables and beds float past as the debris from the city and nearby delta is swept out to sea.

With the tide sweeping out under the start line and sporadic high cloud keeping the sun at bay, the first start was stopped with an AP with 10 seconds to go. At the second try the start was left to go with a few unfortunates being OCS. Overnight leader ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi had a great start from the committee boat end with GBR 9985 Jamie Harris starting from the middle.

At the top it was BEL 8408 Victor De Ripainsel leading from ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi, with AUS 9778 William Cooper rounding 3rd and desperate to have a clean race. Behind him GBR 9985 Jamie Harris in 4th. With GBR 9876 Ellie Wooton in 5th, GBR 9962 Cara Bland 6th and GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge in 7th. Harry Chatterton had a great first beat but rounded11th to no avail as he was one of those too enthusiastic at the start.

On the 2nd beat, BEL 8408 Victor De Ripainsel was passed by GBR Jamie Harris, with ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi dropping to 3rd. Then disaster for GBR 9985 Jamie Harris as a snapped jib halyard 100m from the windward mark resulted in the mast plummeting over the side. With GBR 9877 now up to 3rd and GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton to 5th, the pack, including ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie was on the hunt down the run.

At the finish in a close fight to the finish line GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge just pipped BEL 8408 Victor De Ripainsel for the line honours, her first major event win. In 3rd ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie emerged from the chasing group to pass GBR 9876 Ellie Wooton 4th Overnight leader ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi came home 5th, GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson 7th. AUS 9778 William Cooper suffered more bad luck when his spinnaker pole snapped on the first reach.

So with some desperate mast stepping on the choppy seas GBR 9985 Jamie Harris was up and running again as the fleet turned back to the start of race 8.

Apologies here as my story isn't complete. Mid way though race 8 GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson also suffered a dismasting, and in attending to her we missed the finish. However...

Race 8

So on to race 8, with GBR 9985 Jamie Harris rebuilt, the wind still force 3-4, and the seas remaining lumpy the PRO tried to get the fleet away quickly. Again he called off the start with an AP with 10 seconds to go. The 3rd attempt ended with a general recall, so out came the black flag.

Recovering from the disappointment of his dismasting whilst leading the earlier race, GBR 9985 Jamie Harris rounded with a big lead from GER 9878 Franz Erpenbeck. Franz was in turn chased by team GBR who were revelling in the stronger winds, none more so than GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge who was having a fantastic day. Other GBR's in the top 10, GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton 5th, GBR10002 Megan Fergusson 7th, GBR 9962 Cara Bland 9th and GBR 9020 Anna Morgan 10th.

GBR 9985 extended his lead down the second reach with GBR 9987 Hattie Collingridge up to second. Behind her though in amongst the strong GBR team yet again was ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie the strong Argentine favourite. Way back in the field ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi was struggling after a bad start.

As GBR 9985 Jamie Harris rounded the final windward, it was GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge behind, but having to defend from ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie. It was at this point that we had to attend the 2nd GBR dismasting of the day when GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson lost her mast over the side. To add insult to injury, on being asked if she was OK she was then told she was OCS!

GBR 9985 Jamie Harris took the win by some distance from ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie who had pipped GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge on the final beat.

So Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson regain the overnight lead due to their consistent scoring, but is now chased by Santiago Plantie who is only 5 points behind and will have a superb score when the 10th race and second discard come into play tomorrow. Also, with the second discard, we will see Mateo Ronchi come back into the action.

After today's excellent results Hattie Collingridge will be in the mix too if she repeats today's outstanding performance. With 4 races to sail, and a storm forecast for tomorrow, It is going to go down to the wire.

Results after Day 4:

Pos Boat name / Sponsor Nat Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st Twocan GBR 9985 Jamie Harris Antonia Wilkinson 9 3 1 8 5 3 (DNF) 1 30 2nd PuM2 ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie Matias Finsterbusch 12 ‑20 6 4 1 7 3 2 35 3rd ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi Valentino Lancon 2 ‑34 4 1 2 1 5 31 46 4th Vaca Loca ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello Diego Pasquariello 5 10 2 9 3 10 12 ‑14 51 5th No regrets GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge Hamish Collingridge 23 6 5 5 ‑25 RDG 1 3 52.7 6th Zest GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton Amelia Mayhew ‑33 4 18 7 15 2 4 8 58 7th The Great Escape/Neilson GBR 9962 Cara Bland Ines Green 3 1 7 ‑39 24 11 9 10 65 8th B.V. ARG 9726 Lucas Manuel Zarate Jazmin Boix 13 8 ‑36 2 11 17 10 16 77 9th Aeolus GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson Yasmin Sfaxi 7 9 9 30 16 8 6 (BFD) 85 10th ARG 9472 Lucas Pruden Franco Diaz Tamayo 24 19 ‑26 3 8 14 7 19 94 11th Blackout AUS 2713 Alyssa Kelsey Mitchell Kelsey 10 ‑28 11 13 4 18 14 26 96 12th What's it called GBR 9020 Anna Morgan Jemima Hill ‑30 13 22 19 10 5 20 9 98 13th Pink Panther ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez Viegas Constanza Lopez 1 ‑29 24 22 13 4 18 21 103 14th ARG 9723 Teo Zecchin Ana Zecchin 11 ‑24 14 18 7 13 22 22 107 15th ARG 9478 Mariano Pesallaccia Martin Diaz Tamayo 8 18 15 10 22 21 (UFD) 13 107 16th CZE 9693 Max Stejskal Adam Hudec 37 30 8 11 27 6 (UFD) 7 126 17th ARG 9722 Melina Haertel Isabel Piccola 15 11 39 20 17 9 24 ‑40 135 18th BEL 8404 Victor De Ripainsel Kobe Stroobandt 22 2 29 (RET) 9 19 2 RET 139 19th Executrix GBR 8997 Ryan Wilkinson Megara Wilkinson 18 15 19 ‑47 34 22 16 15 139 20th BEL 9854 Sarah Roosen Lisemarie Vandamme 27 21 13 15 14 ‑33 19 33 142 21st Pushing it GBR 10001 Harry Chatterton Faye Chatterton 16 14 20 28 18 28 (UFD) 20 144 22nd True colors GBR 9984 Isobel Speirs Emily Speirs 29 16 23 16 ‑49 34 17 11 146 23rd BEL 9839 Eline Spittaels Aurelie Boven 14 23 27 ‑32 20 24 13 29 150 24th Sorcerer GBR 9983 Katie Spark Connor Line 32 ‑38 3 26 21 15 23 32 152 25th Meltemi AUS 9562 Charlie Goodfellow Toby Legg ‑36 5 34 6 19 25 35 28 152 26th GER 9838 Franz Erpenbeck Charlotte Meyer ‑46 12 30 25 33 30 21 4 155 27th Re Negroo ARG 9474 Noe Zecchin Gonzalo Ridolfi 21 31 ‑37 14 26 32 15 24 163 28th Its pink AUS 9628 Isabella Declerck Isabel Willcox 4 32 38 (DSQ) 28 27 28 17 174 29th BEL 9836 Hannah Roosen Charlotte Marien 31 (OCS) 16 33 42 38 11 5 176 30th Impulse AUS 9778 William Cooper Hugo Allison 35 (DSQ) 10 DSQ 6 DNE 8 6 177 31st ARG 9730 Julian Mariscal Tomas Smurra 6 22 (UFD) 24 32 39 30 25 178 32nd CZE 9773 Sara Tkadlecova Tadeas Tkadlec 26 7 40 12 35 20 (UFD) DNE 196 33rd Stolen Pig AUS 9430 Fynn Sprott Lawrence Jeffs 54 27 12 17 37 26 (UFD) 23 196 34th GER 8885 Hannes Rosler Paulina Bocker 28 33 ‑45 21 44 36 26 18 206 35th BEL 9965 Laura Spittaels Anouck De Ripainsel 20 44 28 35 12 ‑54 33 37 209 36th URU 9721 Francisca Volpe Borche Timoteo Josue Vaucher Sosa 41 26 32 27 30 23 (UFD) 30 209 37th Brothers in Arms AUS 9523 Dominic Randall Elliot Hughes 19 35 25 23 40 35 (UFD) 36 213 38th Godscend AUS 9918 Lily Zeeman Anabelle Zeeman 40 ‑45 17 34 41 12 31 42 217 39th ARG 9475 Constanza Agnoletti Juan Martin Agnoletti 39 40 21 31 ‑47 37 32 35 235 40th Amigos URU 8077 Mateo Norbis Inaki Angulo Magnano 38 36 ‑49 44 29 16 25 49 237 41st Full spead ahead AUS 9745 Sam Paynter Gil Casanova 47 17 35 42 50 41 (UFD) 12 244 42nd GER 9814 Karina Winter Lia‑Marie Sturm 25 25 44 38 ‑53 45 36 38 251 43rd Drop Bears AUS 9520 Charlie Zeeman William Zeeman ‑50 43 31 36 36 40 38 27 251 44th ARG 9473 Sebastian Romero Violeta De Stefano 17 42 41 37 ‑43 42 40 39 258 45th NED 9175 Tobias Teunissen Tjalf Sint 34 37 43 41 39 ‑51 34 34 262 46th Solypaz URU 9724 Paz Kerschen Ferrari Sol Kerschen Ferrari 43 41 33 45 31 44 27 ‑47 264 47th NED 8869 Jade van Wegen Benthe Marijnen 42 39 42 29 38 ‑47 37 44 271 48th Charrua URU 9587 Facundo Roure Facundo Gustavo Perez Quinteros 44 46 (UFD) 40 23 31 UFD 48 288 49th Calladito URU 9728 Valentina Barindelli Cerrudo Juan Diego Perez Quinteros (DSQ) 49 UFD 43 45 49 29 46 317 50th GER 9978 Analisa Tast Henning Tast 45 47 46 48 46 43 42 ‑51 317 51st URU 4541 Facundo Sanchez Felipe Lugaro 51 48 ‑52 46 48 48 41 45 327 52nd NED 9689 Sanna Marijnen Sterre van Wegen 52 (OCS) 47 52 54 52 39 41 337 53rd De madera URU 8048 Jose Carlos Svedov Rybak Tadeo Vaucher Sosa 49 51 50 49 ‑52 46 44 50 339 54th GER 9832 Luisa Schonthier Henning Laue 53 50 48 50 ‑55 53 43 52 349 55th GER 9748 Jan‑Peter Nicolaus Sarah Maria Knospe 48 (OCS) 51 51 51 50 UFD 43 350

