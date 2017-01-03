Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Crewsaver Inshore Flare Package
Crewsaver Inshore Flare Package
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race update

by Stephen Collopy today at 6:15 am 3 January 2017

Doug Coulter's Shakti has taken full advantage of the current weather pattern to launch their boat up the NSW coast overnight and maintain the lead in the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race.

Shakti passed Coffs Harbour at around 8:30am this morning with gusts up to 27 knots from the south setting up a cruising speed of 14 knots.

Given the current weather pattern and their boat speed, Coulter is confident the 46-footer from Lake Macquarie will reach the finish line off Southport's Main Beach by tonight, Tuesday January 3, 2017.

"If the breeze holds and we don't run into any problems I'd say we'll be finishing around 8pm or 9pm tonight," Coulter said.

"We've had around 20 plus knots pretty much all night," said the skipper this morning, adding, "we had some little issues which slowed us down but we got them fixed." Shakti also leads the fleet on IRC and ORCi handicap.

Phil Arnall's Anger Management is positioned 40 nautical miles behind Shakti in second place with Richard Hudson's Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club based Pretty Woman, veteran of the Pittwater to Coffs Race, third from a fleet of 18 starters.

With the competitors racing north relatively close to shore there have been some great live updates sent to the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport social media pages.

Rachel Bower, crewmember on Le Billet, decided to do a spot of fishing this morning to treat the crew. Unfortunately she only caught a fingernail sized tiddler.

"I was just sitting on the rail and looked down on my hand and there he was (the fish) looking at me. I don't think it's going to feed the crew," Rachel said.

Follow the action at pittwatertosouthport.com.au

Related Articles

Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race start
15 knot southerly breeze true to the forecast True to the forecast, a 15 knot southerly breeze had built to 20 knots by the time the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport fleet set off at 1pm on Monday January 2, 2017 from a long start line to the north of Palm Beach headland. Posted on 2 Jan A need for speed on XVitesse
Preparing for 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Having started sailing in dinghies as a child, Russell Birse's passion for the sea began at a young age. He has found himself near the water ever since, leading him to enter his newly purchased XP 38 'XVitesse' in the Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy overall
Narrow victory to Estate Master Jeff Carter's Edake and Martin Hill's Estate Master staged a mighty final charge for supremacy in the deciding race of the Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy, Estate Master's fourth place to Edake's sixth gifting them a narrow series victory. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy day 1
Mastering 'shift water' on opening day Pittwater, sometimes called 'shift water', exhibited its best and worst on day one of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy and still the race management team managed four races in breeze three to 15 knots. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy preview
Second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season A large Farr 40 contingent is gearing up for the second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season, the Pittwater One Design Trophy this weekend, December 17-18, 2016. Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Race length draws keen skippers
To the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race Two skippers drawn by the longer distance of January's first-ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race have marked the January 2, 2017 start date and are busy preparing crews and their steeds for the first offshore event of the New Year. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Etchells NSW State Championship
Tango steps up to the podium In a phenomenally close finish, a single point and two countbacks determined the top four placegetters at the Etchells 2016/17 NSW State Championship conducted off Palm Beach Headland, Sydney, in an area known as the Palm Beach Circle. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race set to rock
A night with the stars organised on the Gold Coast Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's inaugural Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race, starting January 2, is destined to "rock" when the fleet arrives at Southport Yacht Club, on the Gold Coast. Posted on 17 Nov 2016 New east coast Etchells for WA sailor
Leading into NSW state title New South Wales is the new target for the Etchells fleet as the location for the next state and Australian championship, and rather than yet another drive across the Nullarbor, Ray Smith is joining the two-boat program. Posted on 31 Oct 2016 Couta Week at Pittwater, USA
Tenacity's third Wattle Cup win from four The handicapper is doing something right when the top four Couta Boats finish the Wattle Cup pointscore tied on equal points as they did on Sunday October 16 after a smoky passage race to Mackerel Beach on Pittwater's western shoreline. Posted on 19 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy