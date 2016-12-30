Please select your home edition
Gemmill Homes Australian Flying Fifteen Championship at Esperance - Day 1

by Jonny Fullerton, Grand Prix Sailing today at 3:47 pm 30 December 2016 - 5 January 2017

Blustery opening day of racing in Esperance

A stunning opening day's racing at the 2017 Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian Championship in Esperance. Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12 - 16 knots climbing to 22 - 28 knots later in the afternoon with some good wave sets.

A windward/leeward, triangle, windward/leeward and one final upwind course proved quite a testing day for the fleet of 40 boats resulting in some wild rides, some collisions and gear breakages. However one of the most disappointed of all was Esperance local David Swan & Matt Elliot who were judged to by a nose over the start line in (Phar Lap) to be recorded OCS.

The first upwind was quite an even split with Philippa Packer & Dean McAulley sailing an 'Absolutely Ffabulous' first lap to head the fleet from a very tight pack including an on fire John Wilson & Matt Summers (Fast Lane 4) and previous world champions, Alan Bax & Simon Childs (Fforever Young) from the UK.

Downwind on day 1 of the Australian Flying Fifteen Championship - photo © Jonny Fullerton
Downwind on day 1 of the Australian Flying Fifteen Championship - photo © Jonny Fullerton

At the second top mark rounding Wilson & Summers had worked up the beat showing superior boat speed and had a glimpse of an opening but alas too close and fouled the Jerwoods resulting in penalty turns. This dropped them down to the pack downwind but to their credit they battled back into contention on the third lap.

John Wilson explains:
"We had a bit of a bad start, we had to tack away because we were buried, but we took it out to the left and had good boat speed so got up to second place at the first mark."

Matt fills in the details in his clear Scottish accent:
"On the second lap we tacked inside the Jerwood's at the windward mark and were too close so we had to do our turns on the reach leg which put us down to about 8th place. But we were going well upwind and went a bit left and that seemed to pay so we managed to get back up to 2nd."

Packer McAullay and the Jerwoods round the wing mark on day 1 of the Australian Flying Fifteen Championship - photo © Jonny Fullerton
Packer McAullay and the Jerwoods round the wing mark on day 1 of the Australian Flying Fifteen Championship - photo © Jonny Fullerton

The triangle consisted of two very fast reaches with some incredible surfing down the ever increasing waves. The wing mark became a busy rounding as the Flying Fifteens lived up to their name. The slick boat handling of another previous world champion pair, Nick & Janet Jerwood (Ineffable), saw them climb through the leading pack and hunt down Philippa & Dean to nearly slip inside for the overlap, but a last big wave surge enabled the RFBYC boat to maintain the lead but not for long. Philippa admitted after racing that their gybe was a bit hurried and allowed the Jerwoods a window of opportunity to attack. Behind the lead two boats the places were changing on each leg with Alan Bax & Simon Childs and John Wilson & Matt Summers always in the mix.

One last upwind to the finish and by now the breeze was up to 20+ knots with a seascape of white caps. The Jerwood's once they got in front covered the fleet to the finish but Wilson & Summers chose to separate from the leading pack and go left gaining back lost ground to finish an excellent second. The British pairing of Bax & Childs held on for 3rd with Packer & McAullay slipping to 4th. David Yu & Chris Nelson (Tuffan Up) sailed an excellent third lap to grab 5th.

There were a number of breakages, some ripped sails, a submerged boat and some very tired sailors and with the wind gusts hitting 30 knots and white water, PRO John Taylor (JT) had little choice than to raise AP over A and send the fleet home early without a second race.

The fleet on day 1 of the Australian Flying Fifteen Championship - photo © Jonny Fullerton
The fleet on day 1 of the Australian Flying Fifteen Championship - photo © Jonny Fullerton

Any disappointment was soon diminished as sailors were treated to a sea-food extravaganza worth the entry fee alone! hosted by local legends Sally & Casper.

Day two of racing has up to 3 races planned with an earlier start as the forecast is similar than today with a building breeze later in the afternoon. Standby for another high octane day of drama.

Provisional Results after Day 1: (top 6 of 40 boats)

1 AUS3986 Ineffable Nick - Jerwood / Janet Jerwood (SoPYC)
2 AUS3989 Ffast Lane 4 - John Wilson / Matthew Summers (SoPYC)
3 GBR4047 Fforever Young - Alan Bax / Simon Childs (HISC UK)
4 AUS3775 Absolutely Ffabulous - Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay (RFBYC)
5 AUS3859 Tuffan Up - David Yu / Chris Nelson (SoPYC)
6 AUS3743 Spot the Difference - Greg Tonnison / Mark Lovelady (SoPYC)

For full results see sportspage.com.au/yacht_clubs/ebyc/ffnats/Result_20170102.htm

There is a full schedule of social events for friends and families. More details are available at www.ebyc.com.au and www.ffiwa.com and the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FFIWA

The organising authority of the 2017 Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen 55th Australian National Championship is Esperance Bay Yacht Club (Inc), in conjunction with Flying Fifteen International Australia (Inc).

Sponsors include Gemmill Homes, Westpac Agribusiness, Cliffs, South Coast Insurance Brokers, Southern Ports Authority, Brahma, Ferngrove and Southeast Petroleum.

