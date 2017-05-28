Wildwind Catamaran Intensive Training Weeks

Please select your home edition
14-21 & 21-28 May 2017
Catamaran Intensive Training Weeks © Wildwind

Dear friends,

If you're interested in getting your 2017 sailing season off to a flying start, then why not join in with one of our intensive catamaran training weeks, May 14-21st and May 21-28th, we usually fill up fast so don't miss out and call us now to check availability.

Open to anyone with at least a season's racing experience, Wildwind's manager and resident expert Joe Bennett will guide you through all aspects of setting up your boat, tuning it properly for a regatta and how to sail it as fast as possible on every point of sail.

Joe not only had his 20th anniversary of working at Wildwind in Vassiliki last year, but also produced his best ever result at the Hobie Tiger World Championships in Lake Garda, finishing in 4th place overall. As well as previously achieving a 10th in the Tornado Worlds Joe has a lot to offer if you want to learn to sail faster. He is not only extremely approachable and knowledgeable but also very entertaining too. His teamwork with Marko Reynolds, our bosun for many years in Vassiliki, has clearly paid off. You can see their winning style on the front cover of our 2016 brochure.

Joe has his own YouTube channel, and should you wish to learn any number of topics related to rigging and fixing boats, as well as sailing them in fairly extreme conditions do take a look

Prices from only £745 including flights, transfers, accommodation and as much sailing as you can handle!

Spaces are likely to go quickly so for more information please contact our friendly UK office team on
to avoid any disappointment.

