Please select your home edition
Edition
Garmin GPSMAP7400 728x90

UK debuts for Garmin at the London Boat Show 2017

by Garmin today at 8:03 am Stand C065, 6-15 January 2017
Garmin GPSMAP® 722 © Garmin

Garmin, the global leader in satellite navigation, is set to launch a range of its new 2017 marine products to the UK market, at London Boat Show 2017.

Experience Garmin's strengthened marine product portfolio in London this year – featuring the compact GPSMAP® 722/922 and 1022/1222 series' and the powerful VHF 110i/210i AIS radios, to mention but a few. With a wide variety of products on show, from GPS mapping devices, to solid-state pulse compression radars, to transducers; the Garmin stand is certainly not one to be missed this year. Products on display at the show include:

GPSMAP® 722/922

Experience an advanced navigation solution with the compact GPSMAP® 722/922 series, available as 7 and 9-inch sunlight-readable touchscreen chartplotters or combo units (xs series). Building on the popularity of the 7-inch touchscreen that Garmin pioneered in 2010, this series introduces a 9-inch touchscreen to the Garmin line, both of which offer customers who value screen size a compelling option. They feature built-in wireless connectivity for Garmin mobile apps and VIRB® action camera integration, and a 10Hz GPS/GLONASS receiver for smooth on-screen navigation.

GPSMAP® 1022/1222

For those who prefer a keypad interface, the all-in-one solutions offered by the new 10-inch GPSMAP® 1022xsv and the 12-inch GPSMAP® 1222xsv cannot be overlooked. With an all-new industrial design, these combos feature a large, sunlight-readable screen, coupled with a keypad interface and new multifunction rotary control knob that offers precise, simple control for easy menu navigation and setting control, even in rough water. These units also offer four user-programmable hot keys for one-touch access to favourite features and functions.

Garmin GPSMAP 1022xsv - photo © Garmin
Garmin GPSMAP 1022xsv - photo © Garmin

GMRTM Fantom 18/24

These 40 W solid-state dome radars with MotionScope™ technology use the Doppler effect to detect and highlight targets in different colours as they move towards or away from you, helping you avoid potential collisions. It features low power consumption, instant power on and no warm up delay, with excellent close and long-range detection from 20 feet to 48 nautical miles.

Garmin GMR Fantom 24 - photo © Garmin
Garmin GMR Fantom 24 - photo © Garmin

VHF 110i Radio

The VHF 110i is Garmin's entry-level radio, offering 25 watts of transmit power and Class D Digital Selective Calling (DSC) compatibility via NMEA 2000®. In addition to dedicated buttons and knobs for ease of use, the VHF 110i features three soft keys that allow boaters to intuitively see and select the information they want, while eliminating the clutter they don't. The VHF 110i also features Position Tracking, which allows a mariner to locate and keep tabs on up to three boats that use a Garmin system.

Garmin VHF 110i - photo © Garmin
Garmin VHF 110i - photo © Garmin

VHF 210i Radio

For mariners wanting to take advantage of the Automatic Identification System (AIS), the VHF 210i AIS incorporates all of the features mentioned above and adds a built-in AIS receiver for improved situational awareness and greater confidence on the open waters. Also boasting 25 watts of transmit power, the VHF 200i AIS comes standard with a 2-way hailer system that can be connected to a hailer horn or external speaker on the deck or tower for onboard communication. Similarly to the VHF 110i, the VHF 200i AIS provides standard DSC functionality, including distress calling and direct calling with user programmed Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI).

Garmin VHF 210i AIS - photo © Garmin
Garmin VHF 210i AIS - photo © Garmin

Panoptix™ PS51-TH

The Panoptix™ multibeam thru-hull transducer with premium FrontVü forward-looking sonar helps you avoid running aground1 by displaying the bottom ahead of your boat in real time. Designed to give mariners more confidence and peace of mind when navigating unfamiliar water, Panoptix™ FrontVü is a narrow beam, forward-looking sonar that focuses on the bottom in front of the boat, rather than the sides. The Panoptix™ PS51-TH transducer is compatible with the 7- and 9-inch echoMAP™ CHIRP chartplotter/sonar combos, the new GPSMAP® 722/922 and 1022/1222 series, and the GPSMAP® 8400/8600, 7400/7600, 7x1/820/1020 series.

Garmin Panoptix™ PS51-TH - photo © Garmin
Garmin Panoptix™ PS51-TH - photo © Garmin

GT8HW-IH / GT15M-TM Transducer

Two new CHIRP transducers giving new options to fishermen who want clear, crisp, fish arches with excellent target separation, and wish to mount our popular CHIRP transducers. The GT8HW is now offered as an in-hull mount, while the GT15M is offered in transom mounts. These transducers are compatible with STRIKER™ fishfinders, echoMAP™ CHIRP combos, GPSMAP® chartplotter/sonar combo series and GSD™ 25 digital sounder.

Garmin GT8HW-IH Transducer - photo © Garmin
Garmin GT8HW-IH Transducer - photo © Garmin

To find out more about Garmin's innovative product ranges, please visit www.garmin.com

Related Articles

European debuts for Garmin at METS Trade 2016
Range of 2017 marine products to premiere Garmin, the global leader in satellite navigation, is set to premiere a range of its new 2017 marine products to the European market, at METS Trade 2016. Posted on 7 Nov 2016 Garmin® launches new marine radios
VHF 110i and VHF 200i AIS at FLIBS 2016 Global leader of satellite navigation, Garmin, announces the VHF 110i and VHF 210i AIS as two new powerful VHF radios designed for both OEM and aftermarket applications at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2016. Posted on 4 Nov 2016 Garmin dominates NMEA awards
With 8 honours including Manufacturer of the Year Global leader of satellite navigation, Garmin, announces that for the second year in a row it received the honour of being the most recognised company in the marine electronics field for its support of products, awarded by the NMEA. Posted on 13 Oct 2016 Garmin® updates the GPSMAP® 276Cx
The legend is back: A versatile all-terrain GPS navigator Garmin announces the GPSMAP 276Cx, an upgraded reinvention of the classic 276C. Since its launch in 2004, the 276C has proven in countless deployments all around the world to be Garmin's most versatile all-terrain GPS navigator, ready for land and sea. Posted on 5 Oct 2016 Garmin® introduces Quickdraw Community
Free user-generated depth map data Garmin, the global leader in satellite navigation, have announced the Quickdraw Community, a free online user-generated platform where users can share and browse HD depth mapping content, and download the data free of charge. Posted on 5 Aug 2016 gWind Wireless 2 Transducer for sailors
Announced by Garmin today Garmin, the global leader in satellite navigation, today announced the gWind™ Wireless 2 Transducer, a new easy-to-install wind solution for masts up to 50 feet that wirelessly sends essential wind data to GNX™ Wind instruments. Posted on 4 Aug 2016 Garmin enters the Action Camera Market
Compact, waterproof, easy-to-use HD cameras Garmin, the global leader in satellite navigation, today announced VIRB, its first true HD 1080p action camera series. From action sports to family vacations, VIRB combines a unique feature set that makes it easier than ever to capture life's memories. Posted on 20 Aug 2013 Garmin powered Glass Cockpit System
Announced by Volvo Penta Garmin, the global leader in satellite navigation, in conjunction with AB Volvo Penta, today announced the Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit System, the premiere integrated and multi-function solution for Volvo Penta engines and steering systems. Posted on 1 Aug 2013 Garmin quatix Marine Watch
With GPS and comprehensive racing tool kit Garmin, the global leader in satellite navigation, has announced quatix™, its first GPS watch designed for passionate mariners, both power and sail. Posted on 17 Jun 2013

Upcoming Events

Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy