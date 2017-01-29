Please select your home edition
London Boat Show Opens Friday

6-15 & 21-29 January 2017
Beneteau Oceanis at the London Boat Show 2017 © Beneteau

London International Boat Show Opens Friday

The excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. The show opens this Friday 6th through until the 15th Jan 2017 and we would like you to join us to view this years line-up.

New to the show is the stunning 630 motor yacht from Prestige along with the 680 and 560.

For the first time in London, visitors to the show will be able to view the impressive new Sense 57 from Beneteau alongside the Oceanis 45, 41.1 & the new 38.1.

From the Beneteau Power stable comes two Swift Trawlers, the 30 and 44 as well as the Gran Turismo 40.


Contact us now for more information or to book an appointment to view any of the models shown below: +44 (0)2380 450000.

Dusseldorf Boatshow

Dusseldorf Boat Show

With hundreds of boats to view, Dusseldorf Boat Show offers a unique opportunity to compare and contrast models from over 360 major boating manufacturers throughout 17 halls in one venue.

Open from the 21st –29th January, Ancasta International Boat Sales will be presenting the best from Prestige Motor Yachts, Beneteau Sail and Power, CNB and Lagoon catamarans.


Some of the highlights at this years event will be the opportunity to view the new Oceanis Yacht 62 and the Sense 51 from Beneteau. Prestige are presenting the new 630 and Lagoon have two magnificent cats on display in the 450 and 42.


Click below for more information or call now on: +44 0 2380 454 280

