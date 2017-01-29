London Boat Show Opens Friday

The excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. The show opens this Friday 6th through until the 15th Jan 2017 and we would like you to join us to view this years line-up.
New to the show is the stunning 630 motor yacht from Prestige along with the 680 and 560.
For the first time in London, visitors to the show will be able to view the impressive new Sense 57 from Beneteau alongside the Oceanis 45, 41.1 & the new 38.1.
From the Beneteau Power stable comes two Swift Trawlers, the 30 and 44 as well as the Gran Turismo 40.
With hundreds of boats to view, Dusseldorf Boat Show offers a unique opportunity to compare and contrast models from over 360 major boating manufacturers throughout 17 halls in one venue.
Open from the 21st –29th January, Ancasta International Boat Sales will be presenting the best from Prestige Motor Yachts, Beneteau Sail and Power, CNB and Lagoon catamarans.
Some of the highlights at this years event will be the opportunity to view the new Oceanis Yacht 62 and the Sense 51 from Beneteau. Prestige are presenting the new 630 and Lagoon have two magnificent cats on display in the 450 and 42.
Prestige 630 Yacht
Now: £1,450,042
Tax Not Paid
Prestige 620 Fly
Now: € 1,100,000
Tax Paid
Fairline Targa 50
Now: £ 399,000
Manhattan 64 Mk II
Now: £ 300,000
Prestige 42s
Now: € 240,000
Lagoon 52
Now: €885,000
Moody 64
Now: € 475,000
Malo 46
Now: £ 285,000?
Oceanis 41.1
Now: £ 171,821?
Oceanis 37
Now: £ 75,950
