London Boat Show Opens Friday

London International Boat Show Opens Friday

The excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. The show opens this Friday 6th through until the 15th Jan 2017 and we would like you to join us to view this years line-up.



New to the show is the stunning 630 motor yacht from Prestige along with the 680 and 560.



For the first time in London, visitors to the show will be able to view the impressive new Sense 57 from Beneteau alongside the Oceanis 45, 41.1 & the new 38.1.



From the Beneteau Power stable comes two Swift Trawlers, the 30 and 44 as well as the Gran Turismo 40.





Contact us now for more information or to book an appointment to view any of the models shown below: +44 (0)2380 450000.