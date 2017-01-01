Please select your home edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Notts County Sailing Club First of Year Race

by David Eberlin today at 2:04 pm 1 January 2017

The traditional Notts County First of the Year Race for the Goeff Parker Memorial trophy and Phil Davis Cup saw a large 37 craft turnout, with everything from an Optimist to a Flying 15.

This was all the more surprising as it was a very chilly 5'C (and didn't I know it in the safety boat!) and a moderate northerly breeze, accompanied by continuous rain, a number decided one race was enough, but the majority did the two back to back races. The racing was in aid of the RNLI and £290 was raised on the day, visitors came from Staunton Harold SC, Nottingham SC, Burton and Attenborough. Two short races were held due to the conditions.

William Jeffcote, the Race Officer started the racing a few minutes late but managed to get the windsurfers, fast and slow handicap and juniors off to clean starts.

The fast handicap saw Staunton Harold's Peter Gray and Rich Pepperdine well up in the fleet in their Scorpion, often challenging the race leader. They deservedly won by a good margin on handicap for the second year running. The race for second and third was a little tighter, John Sears & Lindsay Ogden won the first race, but unfortunately capsized in the second race, caught by an unexpected gust. This left it open to Jeremy Arnold and John Allen to come second in a Flying Fifteen followed by The Notts County Commodore Ross Ryan, crewed by son Oliver. Forth was Angus Wright & Nicki Theocrikoft.

Angus Wright & Nicki Theocrikoft during the Notts County SC First of Year Race - photo © David Eberlin
Angus Wright & Nicki Theocrikoft during the Notts County SC First of Year Race - photo © David Eberlin

The junior fleet saw just two entries, hardly surprising in the conditions, Molly Hinsliff Smith won, with Hayden Moore second.

The slow handicap fleet saw Stephanie Gunn win both races in a Topper. Followed by Andrew Kilburn and then Kev Nichols both in a Laser Radial, all from Notts County Sailing Club. Forth was Nigel Pepperdine and Tim Hartley, from Staunton in an RS200.

Stephanie Gunn wins the slow fleet in the Notts County SC First of Year Race - photo © David Eberlin
Stephanie Gunn wins the slow fleet in the Notts County SC First of Year Race - photo © David Eberlin

The windsurfers saw Kevin Clark and Guy Sprekley win a race each, with Kevin winning overall for the brand new Windsurfing Trophy.

Kevin Clark and Guy Sprekley on raceboards during the Notts County SC First of Year Race - photo © David Eberlin
Kevin Clark and Guy Sprekley on raceboards during the Notts County SC First of Year Race - photo © David Eberlin

The Commodore thanked everyone for coming, and hoped to see everyone at a new reciprocal event with Staunton Harold in February for two weekends of racing, one at each club.

Overall Results: (unfortunately full results not available at present due to computer malfunction)

Fast Handicap
1st Peter Gray & Rich Pepperdine (Stuanton Harold SC) Scorpion
2nd Jeremy Arnold & John Allen (Notts County SC) Flying 15
3rd Ross Ryan & Oliver Ryan Moore (Notts County SC) RS400

Slow Handicap
1st Stephanie Gunn (Notts County SC), Topper
2nd Andrew Kilburn (Notts County SC), Laser Radial
3rd Kev Nichols (Notts County SC), Laser Radial

Junior
1st Molly Hinsliff-Smith, (Notts County SC) Topper
2nd Hayden Moore (Notts County SC), Optimist

Windsurfers - Raceboard
1st Kevin Clark (Notts County SC)
2nd Guy Sprekley (Notts County SC)

