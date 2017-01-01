Please select your home edition
Philosopher crowned King of the Derwent

by Peter Campbell today at 1:58 pm 1 January 2017
King of the Derwent, Philosopher © Michelle Denney

Shaun Tiedemann's Philosopher yesterday proved herself to be this summer's champion yacht of Hobart's River Derwent, outsailing a crack fleet to become King of the Derwent for 2016.

In a spectacular example of power sailing, Alive took line honours by a huge margin of almost four minutes from Gary Smith's The Fork in the Road and Wayne Banks-Smith's War Games. On corrected IRC ratings, Alive placed sixth.

After a week of mist, rain and fog, Hobart turned on perfect weather for the National Pies King of the Derwent, with a total of 41 starters and a large spectator fleet.

The King of the Derwent was the last of three races that comprised the National Pies Series, the others being the Beauty Point to Low Head Dash and the Launceston to Hobart.

In the PHS division, Malcolm Cooper's Kaiulani won the series from Emotional Rescue (Michael Hutchinson) and Young One (Gerard Smith).

In the AMS division, first place went to Emotional Rescue, second to Absolut (Richard Gates) and third to Mr Burger (Peter Haros).

