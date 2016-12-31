Please select your home edition
Edition
Garmin GPSMAP7400 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Exposure Emergency Lights - a tri-colour XS lights pack of work lights to get you home!
Exposure Emergency Lights - a tri-colour XS lights pack of work lights to get you home!

Nelson Pursuit Race in Antigua - Foils, Fifes and Cannons

by Louay Habib today at 7:27 am 31 December 2016
Mariella during the Nelson Pursuit Race © Louay Habib

The magical island of Antigua has an epic season of sailing ahead and race reporter Louay Habib was lucky enough to end 2016 with a race on Carlo Falcone's magnificent ketch Mariella.

The Nelson Pursuit Race is held in Antigua on December 31st and this year 20 or so yachts took part. It is a fun day on the water, with a 20 mile course on the stunning southwest coast of Antigua. The 1936 41ft sloop Seefalke II had a cannon mounted on the transom and fired at every yacht as they passed!

Nelson Pursuit Race - photo © Louay Habib
Nelson Pursuit Race - photo © Louay Habib

The slowest boat goes first followed by the the progressively faster yachts. Last to go was Falcon the G4 offshore foiling catamaran, skippered by Shannon Falcone. It was hardly a fair fight, especially since Shannon poached multihull record breaker, Brian Thompson, from Mariella, at the last minute!

Falcon G4 during the Nelson Pursuit Race - photo © Louay Habib
Falcon G4 during the Nelson Pursuit Race - photo © Louay Habib

America's Cup winner, and Volvo Ocean Racer Shannon Falcone, has designs on building a class of boats to race. The G4 catamaran is a real rocket ship. Capable of foiling in 17 knots of wind speed and once airborne can deliver an adrenalin pumping 35 knots of boat speed. 40Ft long the all up weight is just shy of 4000kg and it has an interior including 4-6 bunks.

Mariella was beautifully built in 1938 at William Fife and is one of the few boats built at the famous Scottish yard that was not designed by one of the Fife family. Mariella's fine lines come from the drawing board of Alfred Milne, a close friend of the Fife family. Carlo Falcone fell in love with Mariella in 1993 and has been racing her ever since. However, in 2014 Mariella was badly damaged by Hurricane Gonzalo. She was shipped to Genoa for extensive repairs and the Nelson's Pursuit Race was the first contest since her loving restoration.

Happy New Year from Antigua!

Seefalke II during the Nelson Pursuit Race - photo © Louay Habib
Seefalke II during the Nelson Pursuit Race - photo © Louay Habib

Related Articles

Getting Ready for the Big 5-0
Celebrations set for Antigua Sailing Week Antigua Sailing Week is celebrating its 50th edition from April 29 – May 5, 2017 and a bumper turn out of exciting boats is anticipated. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 The Everest of Yachting
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race wrap-up When Paul Clitheroe and his crew on Balance edged over the finish line in Hobart on Wednesday 28 December at 18:00, one statistic at the Rolex Sydney Hobart was extended for another year. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Landfall last boat home
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race The stories of frustration continued to flow after the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, with the last boat, Landfall, finishing at 4:49:23pm yesterday afternoon. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Mad Dogs and Englishmen
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Australian sailors can be forgiven for entering the Rolex Sydney Hobart - from knee high they are indoctrinated, told over and over it is perfectly sensible, even laudable, to bash your way to Hobart with an overly full Christmas stomach. Posted on 30 Dec 2016 Everyone has a story to tell
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race The trickle of boats finishing the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has now turned into a downpour of yachts with the re-appearance of wind in the Derwent River after a 24 hour halt. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Giacomo's Rolex Sydney Hobart win
A matter of meticulous planning and execution In a quiet corner of the Hobart marina where the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race finishers are trickling in at the end of their trials and tribulations on the high seas, the voice of an eloquent Kiwi yachtsman provides the clue to his success. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 A race to the doldrums
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race This 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart is the fastest race ever, and one of the slowest. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Tales of woe in the Rolex Sydney Hobart
A cruel race: it builds you up and then it knocks you down The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race is a cruel race: it builds you up and then it knocks you down. The doldrums are just as hard to take as the storms and the big seas. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Sulky Derwent can't dampen spirits
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Four hours drifting in the Derwent River was not how Jim Cooney, the skipper of the Volvo Open 70 Maserati, planned to finish the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Giacomo beats Scallywag to second
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race You could not wipe the grin from Jim Delegat's face when he arrived at the dock in Hobart after skippering his Volvo 70, Giacomo, to second place on line in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's iconic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race this evening. Posted on 27 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy