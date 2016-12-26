Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - Day 3
by Ian Harris today at 6:40 am
26 December 2016 - 4 January 2017
Race 5
With more wind but 41 degree heat making life almost unbearable ashore, the 50th cadet World Championship fleet set out for the 45 minute morning tow to the start area for their final races of 2016. Once in the race area, they were greeted by the most exciting conditions than we have seen here so far, but, even with the stronger wind on the water it was so hot that the use of parasols, Bimini's, giant Australian flags, anything that will create some shade on the ribs, is essential, especially for the Europeans who rarely see this much sun. Just think what it is like for those racing!
After a the usual morning general recall and an AP for a slight rearrangement of the start line the fleet headed off into the force 3 and brown choppy water. At the windward mark ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello led, just, from GBR 9985 Jamie Harris, with a pack of Argentine boats in the hunt behind. The next GBR boats were GBR 10002 Megan Ferguson in 12th, GBR 9020 Anna Morgan in 13th, and Hattie Collingridge 17th.
Pasquariello and Harris rounded the leeward mark with a good lead over the next boats; within that pack, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi in 5th. With the beat not 100 meters old it was apparent that Pasquariello was intent on applying an aggressive covering tactic on Harris. As Harris tried to shake Pasquariello, the chasing pack caught and then overtook them both. The cover continued all the way up the beat with Harris unable to find a route out. With the breeze slightly dropping at the end of a very trying beat, Harris was down to 4th behind ARG 9739 Santiago Plantie, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi and ARG 9726 Lucas Manuel Zaratea. Taking the middle of the course, GBR9020 Anna Morgan 10 took the shifts well to round the second windward in 10th, with GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson 15, GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton18th.
On the final beat ARG 9739 Santiago Plantie took the win from ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi. The slight left in the prevailing wind changed the final beat slightly enabling top Australian boat AUS 2713 Alyssa Kelsey come through to move GBR 9985 Jamie Harris down to 5th with AUS 9778 William Cooper in 6th. GBR 9020 Anna Morgan finished in 10th as the next GBR with, GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton climbing to 15th pushing GBR10002 Megan Fergusson down to 16th. GBR 10001 Harry Chatterton rounded of the GBR's in the top 20 with a creditable 18th place.
As the fleet sailed back to the committee boat for the next race, the sailors refilled water bottles and drank everything they could. The parents and support teams were struggling with the heat, how these sailors coped with that, and racing under intense pressure in strange chopped up water is beyond belief.
Race 6
After a short delay to realign the course there was a good clean start from the fleet. Those at the committee boat end of the line looked to have an advantage. At the top of the 1st beat it was again an Argentine 1,2, this time ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi with a small lead from ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez Viegas who in turn was just in front of GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton, GBR 9962 Cara Bland and GBR 9985 Jamie Harris in 5th This time it was GBR who packed the top 10 with GBR10002 Megan Fergusson in 8th and GBR9020 Anna Morgan 7th. Down the first reach ARG 9727 settled into 2nd place avoiding a luffing match with ARG 9765, and the two of them rounded just ahead of the chasing GBR boats. After an attempted cover by ARG 9727 failed, GBR 9876 Wootton and 9985 Harris broke clear to chase ARG 9727 to the 2nd windward. GBR 9985 Harris in squeezing round the turn, hit the mark and had to do turns which left Wootton to chase ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi on her own. Evidence of the tide was shown when GBR 9962 Cara Bland also hit the windward mark.
With the final beat completed, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi took the win, with GBR 9876 Ellie Wooton just behind. Only seconds behind her, GBR Jamie Harris came through in 3rd with light wind wizard ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez coming home 4th. Rounding off a superb day, an excellent 5th for GBR 9020 Anna Morgan and GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson in 9th.
So as race 5 heralded the 1st discard the score on the doors took a dramatic change. After a superb 2nd and 1st in race 5 and 6, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi takes pole position with 10 points total after discarding a 34th In 2nd GBR 9985 Jamie Harris with 20 discarding a 9th. Moving up to 3rd ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello with 29.
As the racers came ashore they were set for a new year's night to remember, with the superb hosts, Club Nautico Albatros arranging a huge party for the teams. Hangovers and tired eyes were today treated to a river tour around the stunning and historic Tigre river delta. Tomorrows forecast is for a little more wind than we have had so far as we enter the 2nd half of the event. Fingers crossed that it comes a little cooler too.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Boat name / Sponsor
|Nat
|Sail No
|Country
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|
|ARG
|9725
|ARGENTINA
|Mateo Ronchi
|Valentino Lancon
|2
|‑34
|4
|1
|2
|1
|10
|2nd
|Twocan
|GBR
|9985
|INGLATERRA
|Jamie Harris
|Antonia Wilkinson
|‑9
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|20
|3rd
|Vaca Loca
|ARG
|9479
|ARGENTINA
|Lucio Pasquariello
|Diego Pasquariello
|5
|‑10
|2
|9
|3
|10
|29
|4th
|PuM2
|ARG
|9729
|ARGENTINA
|Santiago Plantie
|Matias Finsterbusch
|12
|‑20
|6
|4
|1
|7
|30
|5th
|The Great Escape/Neilson
|GBR
|9962
|INGLATERRA
|Cara Bland
|Ines Green
|3
|1
|7
|‑39
|24
|11
|46
|6th
|Zest
|GBR
|9876
|INGLATERRA
|Ellie Wootton
|Amelia Mayhew
|‑33
|4
|18
|7
|15
|2
|46
|7th
|Aeolus
|GBR
|10002
|INGLATERRA
|Megan Fergusson
|Yasmin Sfaxi
|7
|9
|9
|‑30
|16
|8
|49
|8th
|B.V.
|ARG
|9726
|ARGENTINA
|Lucas Manuel Zarate
|Jazmin Boix
|13
|8
|‑36
|2
|11
|17
|51
|9th
|No regrets
|GBR
|9877
|INGLATERRA
|Hattie Collingridge
|Hamish Collingridge
|23
|6
|5
|5
|‑25
|RDG
|51.8
|10th
|Blackout
|AUS
|2713
|AUSTRALIA
|Alyssa Kelsey
|Mitchell Kelsey
|10
|‑28
|11
|13
|4
|18
|56
|11th
|
|ARG
|9723
|ARGENTINA
|Teo Zecchin
|Ana Zecchin
|11
|‑24
|14
|18
|7
|13
|63
|12th
|Pink Panther
|ARG
|9727
|ARGENTINA
|Leticia Rodriguez Viegas
|Constanza Lopez
|1
|‑29
|24
|22
|13
|4
|64
|13th
|
|ARG
|9472
|ARGENTINA
|Lucas Pruden
|Franco Diaz Tamayo
|24
|19
|‑26
|3
|8
|14
|68
|14th
|What's it called
|GBR
|9020
|INGLATERRA
|Anna Morgan
|Jemima Hill
|‑30
|13
|22
|19
|10
|5
|69
|15th
|
|ARG
|9478
|ARGENTINA
|Mariano Pesallaccia
|Martin Diaz Tamayo
|8
|18
|15
|10
|‑22
|21
|72
|16th
|
|ARG
|9722
|ARGENTINA
|Melina Haertel
|Isabel Piccola
|15
|11
|‑39
|20
|17
|9
|72
|17th
|
|BEL
|8404
|BELGICA
|Victor De Ripainsel
|Kobe Stroobandt
|22
|2
|29
|(RET)
|9
|19
|81
|18th
|
|CZE
|9693
|REPUBLICA CHECA
|Max Stejskal
|Adam Hudec
|‑37
|30
|8
|11
|27
|6
|82
|19th
|Meltemi
|AUS
|9562
|AUSTRALIA
|Charlie Goodfellow
|Toby Legg
|‑36
|5
|34
|6
|19
|25
|89
|20th
|
|BEL
|9854
|BELGICA
|Sarah Roosen
|Lisemarie Vandamme
|27
|21
|13
|15
|14
|‑33
|90
|21st
|Pushing it
|GBR
|10001
|INGLATERRA
|Harry Chatterton
|Faye Chatterton
|16
|14
|20
|‑28
|18
|28
|96
|22nd
|Sorcerer
|GBR
|9983
|INGLATERRA
|Katie Spark
|Connor Line
|32
|‑38
|3
|26
|21
|15
|97
|23rd
|
|CZE
|9773
|REPUBLICA CHECA
|Sara Tkadlecova
|Tadeas Tkadlec
|26
|7
|‑40
|12
|35
|20
|100
|24th
|
|BEL
|9839
|BELGICA
|Eline Spittaels
|Aurelie Boven
|14
|23
|27
|‑32
|20
|24
|108
|25th
|Executrix
|GBR
|8997
|INGLATERRA
|Ryan Wilkinson
|Megara Wilkinson
|18
|15
|19
|‑47
|34
|22
|108
|26th
|True colors
|GBR
|9984
|INGLATERRA
|Isobel Speirs
|Emily Speirs
|29
|16
|23
|16
|‑49
|34
|118
|27th
|Stolen Pig
|AUS
|9430
|AUSTRALIA
|Fynn Sprott
|Lawrence Jeffs
|‑54
|27
|12
|17
|37
|26
|119
|28th
|
|ARG
|9730
|ARGENTINA
|Julian Mariscal
|Tomas Smurra
|6
|22
|(UFD)
|24
|32
|39
|123
|29th
|Re Negroo
|ARG
|9474
|ARGENTINA
|Noe Zecchin
|Gonzalo Ridolfi
|21
|31
|‑37
|14
|26
|32
|124
|30th
|Its pink
|AUS
|9628
|AUSTRALIA
|Isabella Declerck
|Isabel Willcox
|4
|32
|38
|(DSQ)
|28
|27
|129
|31st
|
|GER
|9838
|ALEMANIA
|Franz Erpenbeck
|Charlotte Meyer
|‑46
|12
|30
|25
|33
|30
|130
|32nd
|Brothers in Arms
|AUS
|9523
|AUSTRALIA
|Dominic Randall
|Elliot Hughes
|19
|35
|25
|23
|‑40
|35
|137
|33rd
|
|URU
|9721
|URUGUAY
|Francisca Volpe Borche
|Timoteo Josue Vaucher Sosa
|‑41
|26
|32
|27
|30
|23
|138
|34th
|
|BEL
|9965
|BELGICA
|Laura Spittaels
|Anouck De Ripainsel
|20
|44
|28
|35
|12
|‑54
|139
|35th
|Godscend
|AUS
|9918
|AUSTRALIA
|Lily Zeeman
|Anabelle Zeeman
|40
|‑45
|17
|34
|41
|12
|144
|36th
|
|BEL
|9836
|BELGICA
|Hannah Roosen
|Charlotte Marien
|31
|(OCS)
|16
|33
|42
|38
|160
|37th
|
|GER
|8885
|ALEMANIA
|Hannes Rosler
|Paulina Bocker
|28
|33
|‑45
|21
|44
|36
|162
|38th
|Impulse
|AUS
|9778
|AUSTRALIA
|William Cooper
|Hugo Allison
|35
|(DSQ)
|10
|DSQ
|6
|DNE
|163
|39th
|Amigos
|URU
|8077
|URUGUAY
|Mateo Norbis
|Inaki Angulo Magnano
|38
|36
|‑49
|44
|29
|16
|163
|40th
|
|ARG
|9475
|ARGENTINA
|Constanza Agnoletti
|Juan Martin Agnoletti
|39
|40
|21
|31
|‑47
|37
|168
|41st
|
|GER
|9814
|ALEMANIA
|Karina Winter
|Lia‑Marie Sturm
|25
|25
|44
|38
|‑53
|45
|177
|42nd
|
|ARG
|9473
|ARGENTINA
|Sebastian Romero
|Violeta De Stefano
|17
|42
|41
|37
|‑43
|42
|179
|43rd
|Full spead ahead
|AUS
|9745
|AUSTRALIA
|Sam Paynter
|Gil Casanova
|47
|17
|35
|42
|‑50
|41
|182
|44th
|Charrua
|URU
|9587
|URUGUAY
|Facundo Roure
|Facundo Gustavo Perez Quinteros
|44
|46
|(UFD)
|40
|23
|31
|184
|45th
|Drop Bears
|AUS
|9520
|AUSTRALIA
|Charlie Zeeman
|William Zeeman
|‑50
|43
|31
|36
|36
|40
|186
|46th
|
|NED
|8869
|HOLANDA
|Jade van Wegen
|Benthe Marijnen
|42
|39
|42
|29
|38
|‑47
|190
|47th
|Solypaz
|URU
|9724
|URUGUAY
|Paz Kerschen Ferrari
|Sol Kerschen Ferrari
|43
|41
|33
|‑45
|31
|44
|192
|48th
|
|NED
|9175
|HOLANDA
|Tobias Teunissen
|Tjalf Sint
|34
|37
|43
|41
|39
|‑51
|194
|49th
|
|GER
|9978
|ALEMANIA
|Analisa Tast
|Henning Tast
|45
|47
|46
|‑48
|46
|43
|227
|50th
|
|URU
|4541
|URUGUAY
|Facundo Sanchez
|Felipe Lugaro
|51
|48
|‑52
|46
|48
|48
|241
|51st
|Calladito
|URU
|9728
|URUGUAY
|Valentina Barindelli Cerrudo
|Juan Diego Perez Quinteros
|(DSQ)
|49
|UFD
|43
|45
|49
|242
|52nd
|De madera
|URU
|8048
|URUGUAY
|Jose Carlos Svedov Rybak
|Tadeo Vaucher Sosa
|49
|51
|50
|49
|‑52
|46
|245
|53rd
|
|GER
|9748
|ALEMANIA
|Jan‑Peter Nicolaus
|Sarah Maria Knospe
|48
|(OCS)
|51
|51
|51
|50
|251
|54th
|
|GER
|9832
|ALEMANIA
|Luisa Schonthier
|Henning Laue
|53
|50
|48
|50
|‑55
|53
|254
|55th
|
|NED
|9689
|HOLANDA
|Sanna Marijnen
|Sterre van Wegen
|52
|(OCS)
|47
|52
|54
|52
|257
