Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - Day 3

by Ian Harris today at 6:40 am 26 December 2016 - 4 January 2017

Race 5

With more wind but 41 degree heat making life almost unbearable ashore, the 50th cadet World Championship fleet set out for the 45 minute morning tow to the start area for their final races of 2016. Once in the race area, they were greeted by the most exciting conditions than we have seen here so far, but, even with the stronger wind on the water it was so hot that the use of parasols, Bimini's, giant Australian flags, anything that will create some shade on the ribs, is essential, especially for the Europeans who rarely see this much sun. Just think what it is like for those racing!

After a the usual morning general recall and an AP for a slight rearrangement of the start line the fleet headed off into the force 3 and brown choppy water. At the windward mark ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello led, just, from GBR 9985 Jamie Harris, with a pack of Argentine boats in the hunt behind. The next GBR boats were GBR 10002 Megan Ferguson in 12th, GBR 9020 Anna Morgan in 13th, and Hattie Collingridge 17th.

Pasquariello and Harris rounded the leeward mark with a good lead over the next boats; within that pack, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi in 5th. With the beat not 100 meters old it was apparent that Pasquariello was intent on applying an aggressive covering tactic on Harris. As Harris tried to shake Pasquariello, the chasing pack caught and then overtook them both. The cover continued all the way up the beat with Harris unable to find a route out. With the breeze slightly dropping at the end of a very trying beat, Harris was down to 4th behind ARG 9739 Santiago Plantie, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi and ARG 9726 Lucas Manuel Zaratea. Taking the middle of the course, GBR9020 Anna Morgan 10 took the shifts well to round the second windward in 10th, with GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson 15, GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton18th.

On the final beat ARG 9739 Santiago Plantie took the win from ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi. The slight left in the prevailing wind changed the final beat slightly enabling top Australian boat AUS 2713 Alyssa Kelsey come through to move GBR 9985 Jamie Harris down to 5th with AUS 9778 William Cooper in 6th. GBR 9020 Anna Morgan finished in 10th as the next GBR with, GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton climbing to 15th pushing GBR10002 Megan Fergusson down to 16th. GBR 10001 Harry Chatterton rounded of the GBR's in the top 20 with a creditable 18th place.

As the fleet sailed back to the committee boat for the next race, the sailors refilled water bottles and drank everything they could. The parents and support teams were struggling with the heat, how these sailors coped with that, and racing under intense pressure in strange chopped up water is beyond belief.

Race 6

After a short delay to realign the course there was a good clean start from the fleet. Those at the committee boat end of the line looked to have an advantage. At the top of the 1st beat it was again an Argentine 1,2, this time ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi with a small lead from ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez Viegas who in turn was just in front of GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton, GBR 9962 Cara Bland and GBR 9985 Jamie Harris in 5th This time it was GBR who packed the top 10 with GBR10002 Megan Fergusson in 8th and GBR9020 Anna Morgan 7th. Down the first reach ARG 9727 settled into 2nd place avoiding a luffing match with ARG 9765, and the two of them rounded just ahead of the chasing GBR boats. After an attempted cover by ARG 9727 failed, GBR 9876 Wootton and 9985 Harris broke clear to chase ARG 9727 to the 2nd windward. GBR 9985 Harris in squeezing round the turn, hit the mark and had to do turns which left Wootton to chase ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi on her own. Evidence of the tide was shown when GBR 9962 Cara Bland also hit the windward mark.

With the final beat completed, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi took the win, with GBR 9876 Ellie Wooton just behind. Only seconds behind her, GBR Jamie Harris came through in 3rd with light wind wizard ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez coming home 4th. Rounding off a superb day, an excellent 5th for GBR 9020 Anna Morgan and GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson in 9th.

Neilson GBR Cadet World Team on day 3 of the Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - photo © Gary Ferguson
Neilson GBR Cadet World Team on day 3 of the Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - photo © Gary Ferguson

So as race 5 heralded the 1st discard the score on the doors took a dramatic change. After a superb 2nd and 1st in race 5 and 6, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi takes pole position with 10 points total after discarding a 34th In 2nd GBR 9985 Jamie Harris with 20 discarding a 9th. Moving up to 3rd ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello with 29.

As the racers came ashore they were set for a new year's night to remember, with the superb hosts, Club Nautico Albatros arranging a huge party for the teams. Hangovers and tired eyes were today treated to a river tour around the stunning and historic Tigre river delta. Tomorrows forecast is for a little more wind than we have had so far as we enter the 2nd half of the event. Fingers crossed that it comes a little cooler too.

Results after Day 3:

PosBoat name / SponsorNatSail NoCountryHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st ARG9725ARGENTINAMateo RonchiValentino Lancon2‑34412110
2ndTwocanGBR9985INGLATERRAJamie HarrisAntonia Wilkinson‑93185320
3rdVaca LocaARG9479ARGENTINALucio PasquarielloDiego Pasquariello5‑102931029
4thPuM2ARG9729ARGENTINASantiago PlantieMatias Finsterbusch12‑20641730
5thThe Great Escape/NeilsonGBR9962INGLATERRACara BlandInes Green317‑39241146
6thZestGBR9876INGLATERRAEllie WoottonAmelia Mayhew‑33418715246
7thAeolusGBR10002INGLATERRAMegan FergussonYasmin Sfaxi799‑3016849
8thB.V.ARG9726ARGENTINALucas Manuel ZarateJazmin Boix138‑362111751
9thNo regretsGBR9877INGLATERRAHattie CollingridgeHamish Collingridge23655‑25RDG51.8
10thBlackoutAUS2713AUSTRALIAAlyssa KelseyMitchell Kelsey10‑28111341856
11th ARG9723ARGENTINATeo ZecchinAna Zecchin11‑24141871363
12thPink PantherARG9727ARGENTINALeticia Rodriguez ViegasConstanza Lopez1‑29242213464
13th ARG9472ARGENTINALucas PrudenFranco Diaz Tamayo2419‑26381468
14thWhat's it calledGBR9020INGLATERRAAnna MorganJemima Hill‑3013221910569
15th ARG9478ARGENTINAMariano PesallacciaMartin Diaz Tamayo8181510‑222172
16th ARG9722ARGENTINAMelina HaertelIsabel Piccola1511‑392017972
17th BEL8404BELGICAVictor De RipainselKobe Stroobandt22229(RET)91981
18th CZE9693REPUBLICA CHECAMax StejskalAdam Hudec‑373081127682
19thMeltemiAUS9562AUSTRALIACharlie GoodfellowToby Legg‑365346192589
20th BEL9854BELGICASarah RoosenLisemarie Vandamme2721131514‑3390
21stPushing itGBR10001INGLATERRAHarry ChattertonFaye Chatterton161420‑28182896
22ndSorcererGBR9983INGLATERRAKatie SparkConnor Line32‑38326211597
23rd CZE9773REPUBLICA CHECASara TkadlecovaTadeas Tkadlec267‑40123520100
24th BEL9839BELGICAEline SpittaelsAurelie Boven142327‑322024108
25thExecutrixGBR8997INGLATERRARyan WilkinsonMegara Wilkinson181519‑473422108
26thTrue colorsGBR9984INGLATERRAIsobel SpeirsEmily Speirs29162316‑4934118
27thStolen PigAUS9430AUSTRALIAFynn SprottLawrence Jeffs‑542712173726119
28th ARG9730ARGENTINAJulian MariscalTomas Smurra622(UFD)243239123
29thRe NegrooARG9474ARGENTINANoe ZecchinGonzalo Ridolfi2131‑37142632124
30thIts pinkAUS9628AUSTRALIAIsabella DeclerckIsabel Willcox43238(DSQ)2827129
31st GER9838ALEMANIAFranz ErpenbeckCharlotte Meyer‑461230253330130
32ndBrothers in ArmsAUS9523AUSTRALIADominic RandallElliot Hughes19352523‑4035137
33rd URU9721URUGUAYFrancisca Volpe BorcheTimoteo Josue Vaucher Sosa‑412632273023138
34th BEL9965BELGICALaura SpittaelsAnouck De Ripainsel2044283512‑54139
35thGodscendAUS9918AUSTRALIALily ZeemanAnabelle Zeeman40‑4517344112144
36th BEL9836BELGICAHannah RoosenCharlotte Marien31(OCS)16334238160
37th GER8885ALEMANIAHannes RoslerPaulina Bocker2833‑45214436162
38thImpulseAUS9778AUSTRALIAWilliam CooperHugo Allison35(DSQ)10DSQ6DNE163
39thAmigosURU8077URUGUAYMateo NorbisInaki Angulo Magnano3836‑49442916163
40th ARG9475ARGENTINAConstanza AgnolettiJuan Martin Agnoletti39402131‑4737168
41st GER9814ALEMANIAKarina WinterLia‑Marie Sturm25254438‑5345177
42nd ARG9473ARGENTINASebastian RomeroVioleta De Stefano17424137‑4342179
43rdFull spead aheadAUS9745AUSTRALIASam PaynterGil Casanova47173542‑5041182
44thCharruaURU9587URUGUAYFacundo RoureFacundo Gustavo Perez Quinteros4446(UFD)402331184
45thDrop BearsAUS9520AUSTRALIACharlie ZeemanWilliam Zeeman‑504331363640186
46th NED8869HOLANDAJade van WegenBenthe Marijnen4239422938‑47190
47thSolypazURU9724URUGUAYPaz Kerschen FerrariSol Kerschen Ferrari434133‑453144192
48th NED9175HOLANDATobias TeunissenTjalf Sint3437434139‑51194
49th GER9978ALEMANIAAnalisa TastHenning Tast454746‑484643227
50th URU4541URUGUAYFacundo SanchezFelipe Lugaro5148‑52464848241
51stCalladitoURU9728URUGUAYValentina Barindelli CerrudoJuan Diego Perez Quinteros(DSQ)49UFD434549242
52ndDe maderaURU8048URUGUAYJose Carlos Svedov RybakTadeo Vaucher Sosa49515049‑5246245
53rd GER9748ALEMANIAJan‑Peter NicolausSarah Maria Knospe48(OCS)51515150251
54th GER9832ALEMANIALuisa SchonthierHenning Laue53504850‑5553254
55th NED9689HOLANDASanna MarijnenSterre van Wegen52(OCS)47525452257

www.cadetworld2016.com.ar

