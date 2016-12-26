Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - Day 3

by Ian Harris today at 6:40 am

Race 5

With more wind but 41 degree heat making life almost unbearable ashore, the 50th cadet World Championship fleet set out for the 45 minute morning tow to the start area for their final races of 2016. Once in the race area, they were greeted by the most exciting conditions than we have seen here so far, but, even with the stronger wind on the water it was so hot that the use of parasols, Bimini's, giant Australian flags, anything that will create some shade on the ribs, is essential, especially for the Europeans who rarely see this much sun. Just think what it is like for those racing!

After a the usual morning general recall and an AP for a slight rearrangement of the start line the fleet headed off into the force 3 and brown choppy water. At the windward mark ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello led, just, from GBR 9985 Jamie Harris, with a pack of Argentine boats in the hunt behind. The next GBR boats were GBR 10002 Megan Ferguson in 12th, GBR 9020 Anna Morgan in 13th, and Hattie Collingridge 17th.

Pasquariello and Harris rounded the leeward mark with a good lead over the next boats; within that pack, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi in 5th. With the beat not 100 meters old it was apparent that Pasquariello was intent on applying an aggressive covering tactic on Harris. As Harris tried to shake Pasquariello, the chasing pack caught and then overtook them both. The cover continued all the way up the beat with Harris unable to find a route out. With the breeze slightly dropping at the end of a very trying beat, Harris was down to 4th behind ARG 9739 Santiago Plantie, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi and ARG 9726 Lucas Manuel Zaratea. Taking the middle of the course, GBR9020 Anna Morgan 10 took the shifts well to round the second windward in 10th, with GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson 15, GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton18th.

On the final beat ARG 9739 Santiago Plantie took the win from ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi. The slight left in the prevailing wind changed the final beat slightly enabling top Australian boat AUS 2713 Alyssa Kelsey come through to move GBR 9985 Jamie Harris down to 5th with AUS 9778 William Cooper in 6th. GBR 9020 Anna Morgan finished in 10th as the next GBR with, GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton climbing to 15th pushing GBR10002 Megan Fergusson down to 16th. GBR 10001 Harry Chatterton rounded of the GBR's in the top 20 with a creditable 18th place.

As the fleet sailed back to the committee boat for the next race, the sailors refilled water bottles and drank everything they could. The parents and support teams were struggling with the heat, how these sailors coped with that, and racing under intense pressure in strange chopped up water is beyond belief.

Race 6

After a short delay to realign the course there was a good clean start from the fleet. Those at the committee boat end of the line looked to have an advantage. At the top of the 1st beat it was again an Argentine 1,2, this time ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi with a small lead from ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez Viegas who in turn was just in front of GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton, GBR 9962 Cara Bland and GBR 9985 Jamie Harris in 5th This time it was GBR who packed the top 10 with GBR10002 Megan Fergusson in 8th and GBR9020 Anna Morgan 7th. Down the first reach ARG 9727 settled into 2nd place avoiding a luffing match with ARG 9765, and the two of them rounded just ahead of the chasing GBR boats. After an attempted cover by ARG 9727 failed, GBR 9876 Wootton and 9985 Harris broke clear to chase ARG 9727 to the 2nd windward. GBR 9985 Harris in squeezing round the turn, hit the mark and had to do turns which left Wootton to chase ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi on her own. Evidence of the tide was shown when GBR 9962 Cara Bland also hit the windward mark.

With the final beat completed, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi took the win, with GBR 9876 Ellie Wooton just behind. Only seconds behind her, GBR Jamie Harris came through in 3rd with light wind wizard ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez coming home 4th. Rounding off a superb day, an excellent 5th for GBR 9020 Anna Morgan and GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson in 9th.

So as race 5 heralded the 1st discard the score on the doors took a dramatic change. After a superb 2nd and 1st in race 5 and 6, ARG 9765 Mateo Ronchi takes pole position with 10 points total after discarding a 34th In 2nd GBR 9985 Jamie Harris with 20 discarding a 9th. Moving up to 3rd ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello with 29.

As the racers came ashore they were set for a new year's night to remember, with the superb hosts, Club Nautico Albatros arranging a huge party for the teams. Hangovers and tired eyes were today treated to a river tour around the stunning and historic Tigre river delta. Tomorrows forecast is for a little more wind than we have had so far as we enter the 2nd half of the event. Fingers crossed that it comes a little cooler too.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Boat name / Sponsor Nat Sail No Country Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st ARG 9725 ARGENTINA Mateo Ronchi Valentino Lancon 2 ‑34 4 1 2 1 10 2nd Twocan GBR 9985 INGLATERRA Jamie Harris Antonia Wilkinson ‑9 3 1 8 5 3 20 3rd Vaca Loca ARG 9479 ARGENTINA Lucio Pasquariello Diego Pasquariello 5 ‑10 2 9 3 10 29 4th PuM2 ARG 9729 ARGENTINA Santiago Plantie Matias Finsterbusch 12 ‑20 6 4 1 7 30 5th The Great Escape/Neilson GBR 9962 INGLATERRA Cara Bland Ines Green 3 1 7 ‑39 24 11 46 6th Zest GBR 9876 INGLATERRA Ellie Wootton Amelia Mayhew ‑33 4 18 7 15 2 46 7th Aeolus GBR 10002 INGLATERRA Megan Fergusson Yasmin Sfaxi 7 9 9 ‑30 16 8 49 8th B.V. ARG 9726 ARGENTINA Lucas Manuel Zarate Jazmin Boix 13 8 ‑36 2 11 17 51 9th No regrets GBR 9877 INGLATERRA Hattie Collingridge Hamish Collingridge 23 6 5 5 ‑25 RDG 51.8 10th Blackout AUS 2713 AUSTRALIA Alyssa Kelsey Mitchell Kelsey 10 ‑28 11 13 4 18 56 11th ARG 9723 ARGENTINA Teo Zecchin Ana Zecchin 11 ‑24 14 18 7 13 63 12th Pink Panther ARG 9727 ARGENTINA Leticia Rodriguez Viegas Constanza Lopez 1 ‑29 24 22 13 4 64 13th ARG 9472 ARGENTINA Lucas Pruden Franco Diaz Tamayo 24 19 ‑26 3 8 14 68 14th What's it called GBR 9020 INGLATERRA Anna Morgan Jemima Hill ‑30 13 22 19 10 5 69 15th ARG 9478 ARGENTINA Mariano Pesallaccia Martin Diaz Tamayo 8 18 15 10 ‑22 21 72 16th ARG 9722 ARGENTINA Melina Haertel Isabel Piccola 15 11 ‑39 20 17 9 72 17th BEL 8404 BELGICA Victor De Ripainsel Kobe Stroobandt 22 2 29 (RET) 9 19 81 18th CZE 9693 REPUBLICA CHECA Max Stejskal Adam Hudec ‑37 30 8 11 27 6 82 19th Meltemi AUS 9562 AUSTRALIA Charlie Goodfellow Toby Legg ‑36 5 34 6 19 25 89 20th BEL 9854 BELGICA Sarah Roosen Lisemarie Vandamme 27 21 13 15 14 ‑33 90 21st Pushing it GBR 10001 INGLATERRA Harry Chatterton Faye Chatterton 16 14 20 ‑28 18 28 96 22nd Sorcerer GBR 9983 INGLATERRA Katie Spark Connor Line 32 ‑38 3 26 21 15 97 23rd CZE 9773 REPUBLICA CHECA Sara Tkadlecova Tadeas Tkadlec 26 7 ‑40 12 35 20 100 24th BEL 9839 BELGICA Eline Spittaels Aurelie Boven 14 23 27 ‑32 20 24 108 25th Executrix GBR 8997 INGLATERRA Ryan Wilkinson Megara Wilkinson 18 15 19 ‑47 34 22 108 26th True colors GBR 9984 INGLATERRA Isobel Speirs Emily Speirs 29 16 23 16 ‑49 34 118 27th Stolen Pig AUS 9430 AUSTRALIA Fynn Sprott Lawrence Jeffs ‑54 27 12 17 37 26 119 28th ARG 9730 ARGENTINA Julian Mariscal Tomas Smurra 6 22 (UFD) 24 32 39 123 29th Re Negroo ARG 9474 ARGENTINA Noe Zecchin Gonzalo Ridolfi 21 31 ‑37 14 26 32 124 30th Its pink AUS 9628 AUSTRALIA Isabella Declerck Isabel Willcox 4 32 38 (DSQ) 28 27 129 31st GER 9838 ALEMANIA Franz Erpenbeck Charlotte Meyer ‑46 12 30 25 33 30 130 32nd Brothers in Arms AUS 9523 AUSTRALIA Dominic Randall Elliot Hughes 19 35 25 23 ‑40 35 137 33rd URU 9721 URUGUAY Francisca Volpe Borche Timoteo Josue Vaucher Sosa ‑41 26 32 27 30 23 138 34th BEL 9965 BELGICA Laura Spittaels Anouck De Ripainsel 20 44 28 35 12 ‑54 139 35th Godscend AUS 9918 AUSTRALIA Lily Zeeman Anabelle Zeeman 40 ‑45 17 34 41 12 144 36th BEL 9836 BELGICA Hannah Roosen Charlotte Marien 31 (OCS) 16 33 42 38 160 37th GER 8885 ALEMANIA Hannes Rosler Paulina Bocker 28 33 ‑45 21 44 36 162 38th Impulse AUS 9778 AUSTRALIA William Cooper Hugo Allison 35 (DSQ) 10 DSQ 6 DNE 163 39th Amigos URU 8077 URUGUAY Mateo Norbis Inaki Angulo Magnano 38 36 ‑49 44 29 16 163 40th ARG 9475 ARGENTINA Constanza Agnoletti Juan Martin Agnoletti 39 40 21 31 ‑47 37 168 41st GER 9814 ALEMANIA Karina Winter Lia‑Marie Sturm 25 25 44 38 ‑53 45 177 42nd ARG 9473 ARGENTINA Sebastian Romero Violeta De Stefano 17 42 41 37 ‑43 42 179 43rd Full spead ahead AUS 9745 AUSTRALIA Sam Paynter Gil Casanova 47 17 35 42 ‑50 41 182 44th Charrua URU 9587 URUGUAY Facundo Roure Facundo Gustavo Perez Quinteros 44 46 (UFD) 40 23 31 184 45th Drop Bears AUS 9520 AUSTRALIA Charlie Zeeman William Zeeman ‑50 43 31 36 36 40 186 46th NED 8869 HOLANDA Jade van Wegen Benthe Marijnen 42 39 42 29 38 ‑47 190 47th Solypaz URU 9724 URUGUAY Paz Kerschen Ferrari Sol Kerschen Ferrari 43 41 33 ‑45 31 44 192 48th NED 9175 HOLANDA Tobias Teunissen Tjalf Sint 34 37 43 41 39 ‑51 194 49th GER 9978 ALEMANIA Analisa Tast Henning Tast 45 47 46 ‑48 46 43 227 50th URU 4541 URUGUAY Facundo Sanchez Felipe Lugaro 51 48 ‑52 46 48 48 241 51st Calladito URU 9728 URUGUAY Valentina Barindelli Cerrudo Juan Diego Perez Quinteros (DSQ) 49 UFD 43 45 49 242 52nd De madera URU 8048 URUGUAY Jose Carlos Svedov Rybak Tadeo Vaucher Sosa 49 51 50 49 ‑52 46 245 53rd GER 9748 ALEMANIA Jan‑Peter Nicolaus Sarah Maria Knospe 48 (OCS) 51 51 51 50 251 54th GER 9832 ALEMANIA Luisa Schonthier Henning Laue 53 50 48 50 ‑55 53 254 55th NED 9689 HOLANDA Sanna Marijnen Sterre van Wegen 52 (OCS) 47 52 54 52 257

www.cadetworld2016.com.ar