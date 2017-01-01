Please select your home edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Full racing risks
New for old cover
Medway RC Laser Winter Series Round 4

by Jamie Blair today at 4:20 pm 1 January 2017

New Year celebrations didn't deter a number of RC sailors from the 4 round of the Medway RC Laser Winter Series.

Six sailors came to the start area and sailed 16 races before the 12.30 end of racing. From the start it was clear that Tony Owens and Jamie Blair would be the front runners for the day. Adrian (Chairman) Tomlinson started a bit behind the remainder of the fleet using up a couple of discards early on.

Breeze from the south west and fluctuating in strength (10 -15 kts) kept the fleet mostly in B rig with Adrian being first to break out the A rig, closely followed by the rest of the fleet bar one for the last 5 races.

Races wins by Andrew Nicholls and Adrian Tomlinson broke the stranglehold that Tony and Jamie and on the day. Jamie was top of the leader board for most of the morning until the 3rd discard kicked in after the last race giving the overall for the day to Tony Owens.

Rounds 1, 2 and 3 have seen an average of seven boats racing. January has promised to see more to fill out our numbers. Jamie currently leads from Tony but with racing every Sunday until the end of March anything could happen.

Racing throughout the winter is available if you have suitable insurance/MYA Membership – so come and join us.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14R15R16Pts
1st75Tony Owens212‑52213‑521‑4212122
2nd51Jamie Blair12‑32112123‑41331‑423
3rd30Adrian Tomlinson(DNS)(DNS)113‑5421433123230
4th613Andrew Nicholls43‑5‑643343122‑554543
5th958Brian Lev'y344354‑654‑6‑65446354
6th33Les Willson55‑64‑6‑6566556665670

