January 2017
Bala Grand Prix to be held on 27th May

by John Hunter today at 4:16 pm 27 May 2017
Sailing at Bala © John Hunter

Formula 1 racing comes to Bala in May with new event, similar to the F1 qualifying process, open to dinghies, catamarans, & keel boats under 25ft overall length, who have a current PYR.

This is a handicap event, to see who can put in the fastest corrected lap time,on a 6 mile lap of Bala Lake (approx.).

The start gate at the NE end of the lake will be open for 30 minutes every hour, between 11 am & 4pm. Boats will sail through the start gate then down the lake around a mark 3 miles away, then back through a finish gate, near the club.

Competitors will be permitted to have as many goes as they like to improve on their lap time, & a leader board (updated through out the day) will show current corrected positions.

This is where the tactics come in...

  • Do you start as soon as possible?
  • Or perhaps wait a bit, until the forecast looks a bit better?
You can make this as strenuous an event as you want, or if you are confident your lap time can't be beaten, you can, take it easy on shore & enjoy the spectacle.

We plan to make this a regular event in the Bala calendar so we will be awarding a special trophy for the lap record. As this is the first of these events it could be your best chance to get your name in the record book.

