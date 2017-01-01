Enda O'Coineen dismasted 180 miles South East of New Zealand

by Andi Robertson today at 10:46 am

Irish sailor Enda O'Coineen who is racing in 15th place in the Vendée Globe solo round the world race which started in Les Sables d'Olonne, France on Sunday 6th November reported to Race Direction in Paris at 0830hrs UTC today (Sunday 1st January) that the mast of his IMOCA Kilcullen Voyager-Team Ireland has broken.

Positioned some 180 nautical miles to the south east of Dunedin, New Zealand O'Coineen, 60, was racing in 35kts of SSE wind when the rig broke. The skipper is uninjured and reported that he was starting to secure his boat and the broken pieces of the rig and planned to head to New Zealand which, in the current weather situation, is downwind for him.

The skipper is in contact with his Technical Team and Race Direction. A full assessment of his situation is being made and more details will be published later.

vendeeglobe.org/en