Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails XOD FR-6 Spinnaker
North Sails XOD FR-6 Spinnaker
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Enda O'Coineen dismasted 180 miles South East of New Zealand

by Andi Robertson today at 10:46 am 1 January 2017

Irish sailor Enda O'Coineen who is racing in 15th place in the Vendée Globe solo round the world race which started in Les Sables d'Olonne, France on Sunday 6th November reported to Race Direction in Paris at 0830hrs UTC today (Sunday 1st January) that the mast of his IMOCA Kilcullen Voyager-Team Ireland has broken.

Positioned some 180 nautical miles to the south east of Dunedin, New Zealand O'Coineen, 60, was racing in 35kts of SSE wind when the rig broke. The skipper is uninjured and reported that he was starting to secure his boat and the broken pieces of the rig and planned to head to New Zealand which, in the current weather situation, is downwind for him.

The skipper is in contact with his Technical Team and Race Direction. A full assessment of his situation is being made and more details will be published later.

vendeeglobe.org/en

Related Articles

8th Vendée Globe day 56
New Year, New Resolution Freshly shaven wearing an immaculate clean shirt 55 days after starting the Vendée Globe in Les Sables d'Olonne, leader Armel Le Cléac'h shows little emotion as he records a broadcast for a New Year special for French TV. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 8th Vendée Globe day 55
The Cape Crusader - JP Dick rounds Cape Horn No solo or short-handed sailor has completed as many round the world racing miles as Jean-Pierre Dick in the last decade. Posted on 30 Dec 2016 8th Vendée Globe day 54
The gift that keeps on giving... or taking? Their objective, rational views on the manner in which gains and losses come and go during the Vendée Globe solo round the world race, share the same cold logic. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 8th Vendée Globe day 53
Lighting the Match The big losses which Armel Le Cléac'h has suffered over recent days to Alex Thomson have stabilised today but the man who has topped the solo round the world race since December 3rd seems set to come under more pressure in the coming days. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 8th Vendée Globe day 52
Third placed Beyou makes Cape Horn After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn, laying to rest the spectres of his past attempts as he holds an excellent, hard earned third place overall. Posted on 27 Dec 2016 The World Sailing Show - December 2016
Crunch time at the America's Cup World Series By the end of 2016 the America's Cup World Series had got serious. Winning the ACWS overall would provide a two race head start come the America's Cup Qualifiers in May 2017. Posted on 27 Dec 2016 8th Vendée Globe day 51
Beyou approaches Cape Horn: 'It's About Time' Holding a solid third place in the Vendée Globe, French skipper Jérémie Beyou should pass Cape Horn around midday Tuesday. Posted on 26 Dec 2016 Thomson rounds Cape Horn on Christmas Day
Southern tip of Chile in 48d 23hrs 40mins British Skipper Alex Thomson has rounded Cape Horn, an infamous milestone in the Vendee Globe, the solo, non-stop, around the world race. Thomson reached Cape Horn today at 11:42 UTC, arriving at the southern tip of Chile in 48d 23hrs 40mins. Posted on 25 Dec 2016 8th Vendée Globe day 49
Thomson's festive dinner at Cape Horn? As Queen Elizabeth II delivers her 64th Christmas Speech at 1500hrs GMT, Alex Thomson, the British skipper lying second in the Vendée Globe solo round the world race should be passing Cape Horn. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 8th Vendée Globe day 48
Le Cléac'h at the Horn, Thomson in the cooler Armel Le Cléac'h achieved the first of his main goals when he lead the fleet out of the Pacific Ocean today. The French skipper, who continues to exhibit his absolutely single minded determination had the briefest of smiles & a salutary champagne moment. Posted on 23 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy