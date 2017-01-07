Please select your home edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard

Laser Intensive Training Weeks on 7th & 21st May at Wildwind

by Wildwind today at 4:57 pm 7 January 2017
Wildwind - your Sailing Club away from home

Once again, we are starting our season with our intensive Laser and Catamaran Training weeks for anyone who'd like to really kick start their summer sailing season off.

This year you'll be able to train on our BRAND NEW fleet of Ice blue Lasers, with all rig sizes available – you can even try out our two foiling Lasers if you fancy a spot of flying above the water rather than just on top of it

Open to anyone with at least a season's racing experience, there are limited spaces left so don't miss out and call us now to check availability. The training week of 14th May is already fully booked!

Wildwind's resident top Laser coach Aaron Smith gave us a sample of what you can expect from the week:

"We are expecting 10-12 boats which is the perfect amount for really focusing on starts and the first beat of the race. We will also try to include a session to look at both upwind and downwind boat speed as this plays a big part in racing. During the afternoons when the cross shore wind kicks in we'll definitely look at gybing and if we get the right day for it we'll even pull out the Wildwind Laser Slalom trophy!"

2016 is Aaron's fifth season with Wildwind as well as coaching in the UK during the winter. Having sailed since he was 7 and winning numerous youth titles, he has a multitude of experience to share.

From the age of 14 Aaron sailed Laser 4.7's, Laser Radial's and briefly the Laser standard before concentrating solely on coaching in 2011. His sailing achievements include Irish Optimist National Champion 2005, RS Feva National Champion 2006, Optimist Inland National Champion 2007, 2nd 4.7 Nationals 2007 and 3rd U21 Radial Nationals 2010. He has competed in six Laser Worlds (1x 4.7, 4x radial, 1x Standard) and has been part of the 4.7 National Squad and the Radial Youth Squad.

If you can't make it out to Wildwind on these particular weeks, don't worry, our team of seriously experienced staff are ready to help you out at any time of the year.

Bookings

Prices from only £745 including flights, transfers, accommodation and as much sailing as you can handle!

Spaces are likely to go quickly so for more information please contact our friendly UK office team on 0844 499 2898 or visit wildwind.co.uk to avoid any disappointment.

