More details on the Exe Sails Starcross Steamer 2017

Exe Sails & Covers Starcross Steamer 2016 © Richard Fryer Exe Sails & Covers Starcross Steamer 2016 © Richard Fryer

by John Donovan, PRO today at 12:09 pm

Just to let you know that the twenty fifth annual Starcross Steamer Pursuit race sponsored by Exe Sails, for monohull dinghies will be held on Sunday February 5th. The first start will be at 11:00, with a 150 minute race, high water is at 12:31, height 3.1m. The Exe estuary is sheltered and only extreme weather conditions prevent us from sailing. You can be sure of a warm welcome at the club, food and drink will be available all day, so why not bring the family.

The Steamer is the first of a three race 'South West Series', the others being the 'Roadford Rocket' on Sunday February 26th and 'Wimbleball Beastie' held three weeks later on Sunday March 19th. All three races count to finding the best sailor in the west, so prove just how good you are and sail in all three. For further information see the South West Challenge flyer.

The entries to the Steamer can only be made via the website, and this will open on Saturday January 7th (www.starcrossyc.org.uk) – from the Home Page, go to SYC Members, then Racing, click the Opens menu and select the Exe Sails Starcross Steamer Pursuit Race Event Details. Due to the popularity of the event we are limiting the number of entries to 100; the website will automatically advise you if you are placed on the waiting list. Should you enter and subsequently find that you are unable to attend we would appreciate you letting us know so that your entry can be given to the next person on the waiting list. The entry fee is £15.00 for double handers, £10 for single and £5 for juniors, payable at the Club on the day. The Sailing Instructions, Notice of Race, Handicap Numbers and Consent Forms are also available on the club website. Your start time will be calculated on the day when we know the handicap of the slowest boat. The website will not accept entries after midnight on Thursday 2nd February, so please get your entry in as soon as possible.

As the club is in a remote location, the entrance gate is kept locked, however should you wish to drop your boat off at the club on the day before the event or even camp over night (bearing in mind the main London Plymouth railway line runs past the club), Paul Kelly who lives only a few miles from the club will be available to let you in. His phone numbers are, mobile 07837 129087 or home 01626 890496. Also please note the entrance to the club is through a low bridge, so vehicles over about 1.55m such as 4x4s and people carriers will have to be parked outside in the lay-by (there is plenty of room).

Over the last five years we have conducted our own internal PY analysis, reviewing over 10,000 race results and have found that our results are a close fit to the Great Lakes handicap numbers, so we will be using these rather than the RYA numbers this year. A list of these numbers is also available on the club website.

Should you be unable to make it in February, the next Steamer will be held on Sunday February 25th 2018, the first start will be at 12:30, you will be most welcome. So make a note in your diary now. For those who wish to plan even further ahead, the Steamer in 2019 will be held on Sunday January 27th and in 2020 on Sunday January 19th.

We do hope you can come along in February; we look forward to seeing you.