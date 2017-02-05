Please select your home edition
Edition
Helm Events 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Sail Trim - Theory & Practice by Peter Hahne
Sail Trim - Theory & Practice by Peter Hahne

More details on the Exe Sails Starcross Steamer 2017

by John Donovan, PRO today at 12:09 pm 5 February 2017
Exe Sails & Covers Starcross Steamer 2016 © Richard Fryer

Just to let you know that the twenty fifth annual Starcross Steamer Pursuit race sponsored by Exe Sails, for monohull dinghies will be held on Sunday February 5th. The first start will be at 11:00, with a 150 minute race, high water is at 12:31, height 3.1m. The Exe estuary is sheltered and only extreme weather conditions prevent us from sailing. You can be sure of a warm welcome at the club, food and drink will be available all day, so why not bring the family.

The Steamer is the first of a three race 'South West Series', the others being the 'Roadford Rocket' on Sunday February 26th and 'Wimbleball Beastie' held three weeks later on Sunday March 19th. All three races count to finding the best sailor in the west, so prove just how good you are and sail in all three. For further information see the South West Challenge flyer.

The entries to the Steamer can only be made via the website, and this will open on Saturday January 7th (www.starcrossyc.org.uk) – from the Home Page, go to SYC Members, then Racing, click the Opens menu and select the Exe Sails Starcross Steamer Pursuit Race Event Details. Due to the popularity of the event we are limiting the number of entries to 100; the website will automatically advise you if you are placed on the waiting list. Should you enter and subsequently find that you are unable to attend we would appreciate you letting us know so that your entry can be given to the next person on the waiting list. The entry fee is £15.00 for double handers, £10 for single and £5 for juniors, payable at the Club on the day. The Sailing Instructions, Notice of Race, Handicap Numbers and Consent Forms are also available on the club website. Your start time will be calculated on the day when we know the handicap of the slowest boat. The website will not accept entries after midnight on Thursday 2nd February, so please get your entry in as soon as possible.

As the club is in a remote location, the entrance gate is kept locked, however should you wish to drop your boat off at the club on the day before the event or even camp over night (bearing in mind the main London Plymouth railway line runs past the club), Paul Kelly who lives only a few miles from the club will be available to let you in. His phone numbers are, mobile 07837 129087 or home 01626 890496. Also please note the entrance to the club is through a low bridge, so vehicles over about 1.55m such as 4x4s and people carriers will have to be parked outside in the lay-by (there is plenty of room).

Over the last five years we have conducted our own internal PY analysis, reviewing over 10,000 race results and have found that our results are a close fit to the Great Lakes handicap numbers, so we will be using these rather than the RYA numbers this year. A list of these numbers is also available on the club website.

Should you be unable to make it in February, the next Steamer will be held on Sunday February 25th 2018, the first start will be at 12:30, you will be most welcome. So make a note in your diary now. For those who wish to plan even further ahead, the Steamer in 2019 will be held on Sunday January 27th and in 2020 on Sunday January 19th.

We do hope you can come along in February; we look forward to seeing you.

Related Articles

Exe Sails Starcross Steamer preview
Scheduled for 5th February 2017 The Exe Sails Starcross Steamer is scheduled to be sailed on Sunday February 5th 2017, the first start will be at 11:00. We are delighted to have the event sponsored again by Exe Sails and Covers. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 RS200s at Starcross
2ndhanddinghies SW Ugly Tour round 5 Round 5 of the 2ndhanddinghies RS200 Ugly Tour and the action moved to the Exe Estuary and the delightful Starcross YC. Allowing for the weather forecast that suggested there would be no sailing an encouraging number of boats started rigging. Posted on 30 Sep 2016 Merlin Rockets at Starcross
Craftinsure Silver Tiller series event on the Exe A very calm Exe Estuary greeted sailors travelling as far as from Hampton on Saturday morning for the early start to the Starcross Yacht Club 2016 Silver Tiller fixture. Posted on 30 Jun 2016 South West Challenge 2016
Varying conditions at the three events The three race South West challenge series finished with the Wimbleball Beastie on Sunday, March 20th. The final race lived up to its name with a brisk northerly force 4 and cold conditions, but produced some excellent racing. Posted on 29 Mar 2016 RS Aeros at the Starcross Steamer
A game of tidal gates and several halves The RS Aero class was well represented at the 2016 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer Pursuit Race. From an initial entry of thirteen, ten RS Aeros ventured out to the start line. Posted on 22 Jan 2016 B14s at the Starcross Steamer
Seavolution Winter Pursuit Series Round 3 The B14 Flying Circus made the trip to Starcross for the Starcross Steamer on the River Exe just above Exmouth. Posted on 19 Jan 2016 Exe Sails & Covers Starcross Steamer
A superb entry of 104 boats A comment widely used was "I've never seen the club so busy" as the 104 entries tried to find space to rig their boats for the 23rd Exe Sails and Covers sponsored Starcross Steamer. Posted on 19 Jan 2016 Lasers at the Starcross Steamer
Wind and tide gods with the fleet Drawn by the prospect of a south westerly force four, the Lasers who were the largest fleet on the start line inched towards their start in 1 or 2 knots of breeze. Posted on 18 Jan 2016 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer this weekend
100 boat limit has been reached The Exe Sails Starcross Steamer takes place this weekend on Sunday at Starcross Sailing Club on the river Exe. For those not familiar with the place it is a wide river course with a few sand bars at the extremities of the sailing area. Posted on 13 Jan 2016 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer 2016
To be held on Sunday 17th January The 24th annual Starcross Steamer Pursuit race sponsored by Exe Sails, for monohull dinghies will be held on Sunday 17th January 2016. The first start will be at 10:30, with a 150 minute race, high water is at 11:40. Posted on 2 Dec 2015

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy