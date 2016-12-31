The Icebreaker that wasn't!

by Mike Samuelson today at 3:48 pm

The frustrating conditions on Friday & Saturday put paid to any racing (apparently for the first time ever) for the oldest Illusion trophy in Bembridge SC's winter programme - the Icebreaker which is traditionally held over the New Year.

Despite an hour's postponement on Friday morning, the thick mist and no wind made the decision to cancel racing pretty simple particularly as the following day's forecast was looking more promising.

However, on Saturday, although the mist had cleared and the forecast suggested a light SW'erly breeze, there was no sign of it as the scheduled start time of 11:00 approached. Indeed the harbour was still like a mill pond twenty minutes later when it was decided that a further postponement was unlikely to be worth it and racing was cancelled.

Typically 15 minutes later a light breeze started to show, however as the majority of the seventeen competitors had already de-rigged and a few had already gone home, the decision to cancel had to stand. A real shame, but such is life! About the only plus was that the benign conditions provided the ideal opportunity for a bit of maintenance & repair. It was also lovely to see Piers & Sue Thomas and their young daughter over from Lymington - such a pity that Piers did not get to race.

The trophy has been re-scheduled for the weekend of 25th & 26th February 2017.

The next Regatta is on Saturday & Sunday 14th & 15th January 2017.

Finally, a very happy New Year to you all.