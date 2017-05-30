Sponsors announced for SMELT 2017

Racing at Carnac 2014 © John Murrell / Racing at Carnac 2014 © John Murrell / www.fotoboat.com

by Tom Jeffcoate

Over £2500 worth of prizes to be won

Thanks to some very generous sponsorship for the event next May competitors now have the chance to win over £2500 worth of prizes. One competitor has already won free entry to the event in Carnac, open to Scorpions, Merlins, Ents, Larks and 12s and now we can confirm further support from the following companies; Allen Brothers, Coast Watersports, Dinghy Rope, North Sails and TrueStart. For more details please see below:

Saturday racing – www.allenbrothers.co.uk

Sunday racing – www.coastwatersports.co.uk

Monday racing – www.northsails.co.uk

Tuesday racing - www.dinghy-rope.co.uk

In addition to all of this, True Start are supplying free coffee samples to all competitors to kick start everyone's day of racing.

The inter fleet trophy offers the biggest prize which is a free professional coaching session from Adam Bowers for the winning fleet. Points for this competition will be allocated to the fleets for on and off water activities. Prizes for the top juniors in each fleet are sponsored by Allen Brothers. And just like last time, daily winners will receive samples of the local wine.

Finally, we have discounted travel and accommodation for the event courtesy of Brittany Ferries and the local Les Menhirs campsite. Over 65 boats have entered so far, for more details, to see who else is coming and to make sure you don't miss out visit www.smelt.info.