Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - Day 2

by Ian Harris today at 6:36 am 26 December 2016 - 4 January 2017

Race 3

The sun broke through an early morning cloud layer to produce much the same conditions today as yesterday, with the wind light again and shifting left as the breeze, all 5 knots of it, filled in. With a clean start 2nd time of asking after an A.P delay the fleet was off and running.

The first casualty of the early front runners was Belgian Victor De Ripainsel who had turns on the line, the rest of the fleet sailed off into the distance. With the second day being much like the first, every sailor had a little bit more experience of driving the boat though the light airs into the swell. At the 1st windward mark, Australia's William Cooper led with Argentina's Lucio Pasquariello 2nd. GBR's Katie Spark rounded 4th with Jamie Harris and Hatty Collingridge close behind. Again the first reach was a dead knock into the tide, and luffing matches behind the first two boats let them gain an advantage as the fleet formed a huge "banana" behind as boat fought for the fickle breeze.

At the leeward mark, Katie spark moved up to 3rd with a huge separation from the tail of the fleet as they started the 2nd beat with the breeze dropping.

With the final beat underway, Jamie Harris had passed Katie Spark down the run to round in 2nd place after William Cooper hit the turn mark. As the beat reached the finish, Jamie Harris overhauled Lucio Pasquariello by a boat length to take the win, with Katie Sparks in 4th. Hatty Collingridge finished in 5th with overnight leader Cara Bland in 7th.

Race 4

Just as yesterday the sea breeze filled in and the chop developed, less severe but still a challenge.

The early leaders Argentina's Mateo Ranchi and Victor De Ripainsel had a substantial lead at the top mark with Jamie Harris, Hatty Collingridge, Izzy Spiers and Megan Ferguson close behind. After some big luffing matches behind them the first reach yet again, the front two pulled away.

At 2nd windward turn, Argentina 9725 Mateo Ranchi led from Belgium Victor De Ripainsel with Hatty Collingridge in 8th chasing hard and behind her, both Jamie Harris and Ellie Wooton.

At the finish, Argentina 9725 Mateo Ranchi won with a commanding lead from Argentina 9726 Lucas Manuel Zarate in 2nd. Victor De Ripainsel held on to 3rd with Hatty Collingridge rounding off the day with an excellent 6th which moved her up to 3rd overall overnight.

With the places at the top so tight, it is Jamie Harris who leads overnight with 22 points from Lucio Pasquariello 27 points, and Hatty Collingridge in 3rd with 40.

Other Neilson Team GBR boats in the top ten are Cara Bland in 7th and Megan Ferguson in 9th.

Results after Day 2:

PosBoat name / SponsorNatSail NoCountryHelmCrewR1R2R3R4Pts
1stTwocanGBR9985INGLATERRAJamie HarrisAntonia Wilkingson931922
2ndVaca LocaARG9479ARGENTINALucio PasquarielloDiego Pasquariello51021027
3rdNo regretsGBR9877INGLATERRAHattie CollingridgeHamish Collingridge2365640
4th ARG9725ARGENTINAMateo RonchiValentino Lancon2344141
5thPuM2ARG9729ARGENTINASantiago PlantieMatias Finsterbusch12206543
6th ARG9478ARGENTINAMariano PesallacciaMartin Diaz Tamayo818151152
7thThe Great Escape/NeilsonGBR9962INGLATERRACara BlandInes Green3174253
8th BEL8404BELGICAVictor De RipainselKobe Stroobandt22229356
9thAeolusGBR10002INGLATERRAMegan FergussonYasmin Sfaxi7993358
10thB.V.ARG9726ARGENTINALucas Manuel ZarateJazmin Boix13836259
11thZestGBR9876INGLATERRAEllie WoottonAmelia Mayhew33418863
12thBlackoutAUS2713AUSTRALIAAlyssa KelseyMitchell Kelsey1028111665
13th ARG9723ARGENTINATeo ZecchinAna Zecchin1124142170
14th ARG9472ARGENTINALucas PrudenFranco Diaz Tamayo241926473
15thPink PantherARG9727ARGENTINALeticia Rodriguez ViegasConstanza Lopez129242579
16th BEL9854BELGICASarah RoosenLisemarie Vandamme2721131879
17thPushing itGBR10001INGLATERRAHarry ChattertonFaye Chatterton1614203181
18thMeltemiAUS9562AUSTRALIACharlie GoodfellowToby Legg36534782
19th CZE9773REPUBLICA CHECASara TkadlecovaTadeas Tkadlec267401487
20thWhat's it calledGBR9020INGLATERRAAnna MorganJemima Hill3013222287
21stTrue colorsGBR9984INGLATERRAIsobel SpeirsEmily Speirs2916231987
22nd CZE9693REPUBLICA CHECAMax StejskalAdam Hudec373081388
23rd ARG9722ARGENTINAMelina HaertelIsabel Piccola1511392388
24thIts pinkAUS9628AUSTRALIAIsabella DeclerckIsabel Willcox432381589
25th BEL9839BELGICAEline SpittaelsAurelie Boven1423273599
26thSorcererGBR9983INGLATERRAKatie SparkConnor Line3238329102
27thExecutrixGBR8997INGLATERRARyan WilkinsonMegara Wilkinson18151950102
28thBrothers in ArmsAUS9523AUSTRALIADominic RandallElliot Hughes19352526105
29thRe NegrooARG9474ARGENTINANoe ZecchinGonzalo Ridolfi21313717106
30th ARG9730ARGENTINAJulian MariscalTomas Smurra622UFD27111
31stImpulseAUS9778AUSTRALIAWilliam CooperHugo Allison35DSQ1012113
32ndStolen PigAUS9430AUSTRALIAFynn SprottLawrence Jeffs54271220113
33rd GER9838ALEMANIAFranz ErpenbeckCharlotte Meyer46123028116
34th URU9721URUGUAYFrancisca Volpe BorcheTimoteo Josue Vaucher Sosa41263230129
35th BEL9965BELGICALaura SpittaelsAnouck De Ripainsel20442838130
36th GER8885ALEMANIAHannes RoslerPaulina Bocker28334524130
37th ARG9475ARGENTINAConstanza AgnolettiJuan Martin Agnoletti39402134134
38th GER9814ALEMANIAKarina WinterLia‑Marie Sturm25254441135
39th BEL9836BELGICAHannah RoosenCharlotte Marien31OCS1636139
40thGodscendAUS9918AUSTRALIALily ZeemanAnabelle Zeeman40451737139
41st ARG9473ARGENTINASebastian RomeroVioleta De Stefano17424140140
42ndFull spead aheadAUS9745AUSTRALIASam PaynterGil Casanova47173545144
43rd NED8869HOLANDAJade van WegenBenthe Marijnen42394232155
44th NED9175HOLANDATobias TeunissenTjalf Sint34374344158
45thDrop BearsAUS9520AUSTRALIACharlie ZeemanWilliam Zeeman50433139163
46thSolypazURU9724URUGUAYPaz Kerschen FerrariSol Kerschen Ferrari43413348165
47thAmigosURU8077URUGUAYMateo NorbisInaki Angulo Magnano38364947170
48thCharruaURU9587URUGUAYFacundo RoureFacundo Gustavo Perez Quinteros4446UFD43189
49th GER9978ALEMANIAAnalisa TastHenning Tast45474651189
50th URU4541URUGUAYFacundo SanchezFelipe Lugaro51485249200
51stDe maderaURU8048URUGUAYJose Carlos Svedov RybakTadeo Vaucher Sosa49515052202
52nd GER9832ALEMANIALuisa SchonthierHenning Laue53504853204
53rdCalladitoURU9728URUGUAYValentina Barindelli CerrudoJuan Diego Perez QuinterosDSQ49UFD46207
54th GER9748ALEMANIAJan‑Peter NicolausSarah Maria Knospe48OCS5154209
55th NED9689HOLANDASanna MarijnenSterre van Wegen52OCS4755210

www.cadetworld2016.com.ar

