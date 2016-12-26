Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - Day 2
by Ian Harris today at 6:36 am
26 December 2016 - 4 January 2017
Race 3
The sun broke through an early morning cloud layer to produce much the same conditions today as yesterday, with the wind light again and shifting left as the breeze, all 5 knots of it, filled in. With a clean start 2nd time of asking after an A.P delay the fleet was off and running.
The first casualty of the early front runners was Belgian Victor De Ripainsel who had turns on the line, the rest of the fleet sailed off into the distance. With the second day being much like the first, every sailor had a little bit more experience of driving the boat though the light airs into the swell. At the 1st windward mark, Australia's William Cooper led with Argentina's Lucio Pasquariello 2nd. GBR's Katie Spark rounded 4th with Jamie Harris and Hatty Collingridge close behind. Again the first reach was a dead knock into the tide, and luffing matches behind the first two boats let them gain an advantage as the fleet formed a huge "banana" behind as boat fought for the fickle breeze.
At the leeward mark, Katie spark moved up to 3rd with a huge separation from the tail of the fleet as they started the 2nd beat with the breeze dropping.
With the final beat underway, Jamie Harris had passed Katie Spark down the run to round in 2nd place after William Cooper hit the turn mark. As the beat reached the finish, Jamie Harris overhauled Lucio Pasquariello by a boat length to take the win, with Katie Sparks in 4th. Hatty Collingridge finished in 5th with overnight leader Cara Bland in 7th.
Race 4
Just as yesterday the sea breeze filled in and the chop developed, less severe but still a challenge.
The early leaders Argentina's Mateo Ranchi and Victor De Ripainsel had a substantial lead at the top mark with Jamie Harris, Hatty Collingridge, Izzy Spiers and Megan Ferguson close behind. After some big luffing matches behind them the first reach yet again, the front two pulled away.
At 2nd windward turn, Argentina 9725 Mateo Ranchi led from Belgium Victor De Ripainsel with Hatty Collingridge in 8th chasing hard and behind her, both Jamie Harris and Ellie Wooton.
At the finish, Argentina 9725 Mateo Ranchi won with a commanding lead from Argentina 9726 Lucas Manuel Zarate in 2nd. Victor De Ripainsel held on to 3rd with Hatty Collingridge rounding off the day with an excellent 6th which moved her up to 3rd overall overnight.
With the places at the top so tight, it is Jamie Harris who leads overnight with 22 points from Lucio Pasquariello 27 points, and Hatty Collingridge in 3rd with 40.
Other Neilson Team GBR boats in the top ten are Cara Bland in 7th and Megan Ferguson in 9th.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Boat name / Sponsor
|Nat
|Sail No
|Country
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|Twocan
|GBR
|9985
|INGLATERRA
|Jamie Harris
|Antonia Wilkingson
|9
|3
|1
|9
|22
|2nd
|Vaca Loca
|ARG
|9479
|ARGENTINA
|Lucio Pasquariello
|Diego Pasquariello
|5
|10
|2
|10
|27
|3rd
|No regrets
|GBR
|9877
|INGLATERRA
|Hattie Collingridge
|Hamish Collingridge
|23
|6
|5
|6
|40
|4th
|
|ARG
|9725
|ARGENTINA
|Mateo Ronchi
|Valentino Lancon
|2
|34
|4
|1
|41
|5th
|PuM2
|ARG
|9729
|ARGENTINA
|Santiago Plantie
|Matias Finsterbusch
|12
|20
|6
|5
|43
|6th
|
|ARG
|9478
|ARGENTINA
|Mariano Pesallaccia
|Martin Diaz Tamayo
|8
|18
|15
|11
|52
|7th
|The Great Escape/Neilson
|GBR
|9962
|INGLATERRA
|Cara Bland
|Ines Green
|3
|1
|7
|42
|53
|8th
|
|BEL
|8404
|BELGICA
|Victor De Ripainsel
|Kobe Stroobandt
|22
|2
|29
|3
|56
|9th
|Aeolus
|GBR
|10002
|INGLATERRA
|Megan Fergusson
|Yasmin Sfaxi
|7
|9
|9
|33
|58
|10th
|B.V.
|ARG
|9726
|ARGENTINA
|Lucas Manuel Zarate
|Jazmin Boix
|13
|8
|36
|2
|59
|11th
|Zest
|GBR
|9876
|INGLATERRA
|Ellie Wootton
|Amelia Mayhew
|33
|4
|18
|8
|63
|12th
|Blackout
|AUS
|2713
|AUSTRALIA
|Alyssa Kelsey
|Mitchell Kelsey
|10
|28
|11
|16
|65
|13th
|
|ARG
|9723
|ARGENTINA
|Teo Zecchin
|Ana Zecchin
|11
|24
|14
|21
|70
|14th
|
|ARG
|9472
|ARGENTINA
|Lucas Pruden
|Franco Diaz Tamayo
|24
|19
|26
|4
|73
|15th
|Pink Panther
|ARG
|9727
|ARGENTINA
|Leticia Rodriguez Viegas
|Constanza Lopez
|1
|29
|24
|25
|79
|16th
|
|BEL
|9854
|BELGICA
|Sarah Roosen
|Lisemarie Vandamme
|27
|21
|13
|18
|79
|17th
|Pushing it
|GBR
|10001
|INGLATERRA
|Harry Chatterton
|Faye Chatterton
|16
|14
|20
|31
|81
|18th
|Meltemi
|AUS
|9562
|AUSTRALIA
|Charlie Goodfellow
|Toby Legg
|36
|5
|34
|7
|82
|19th
|
|CZE
|9773
|REPUBLICA CHECA
|Sara Tkadlecova
|Tadeas Tkadlec
|26
|7
|40
|14
|87
|20th
|What's it called
|GBR
|9020
|INGLATERRA
|Anna Morgan
|Jemima Hill
|30
|13
|22
|22
|87
|21st
|True colors
|GBR
|9984
|INGLATERRA
|Isobel Speirs
|Emily Speirs
|29
|16
|23
|19
|87
|22nd
|
|CZE
|9693
|REPUBLICA CHECA
|Max Stejskal
|Adam Hudec
|37
|30
|8
|13
|88
|23rd
|
|ARG
|9722
|ARGENTINA
|Melina Haertel
|Isabel Piccola
|15
|11
|39
|23
|88
|24th
|Its pink
|AUS
|9628
|AUSTRALIA
|Isabella Declerck
|Isabel Willcox
|4
|32
|38
|15
|89
|25th
|
|BEL
|9839
|BELGICA
|Eline Spittaels
|Aurelie Boven
|14
|23
|27
|35
|99
|26th
|Sorcerer
|GBR
|9983
|INGLATERRA
|Katie Spark
|Connor Line
|32
|38
|3
|29
|102
|27th
|Executrix
|GBR
|8997
|INGLATERRA
|Ryan Wilkinson
|Megara Wilkinson
|18
|15
|19
|50
|102
|28th
|Brothers in Arms
|AUS
|9523
|AUSTRALIA
|Dominic Randall
|Elliot Hughes
|19
|35
|25
|26
|105
|29th
|Re Negroo
|ARG
|9474
|ARGENTINA
|Noe Zecchin
|Gonzalo Ridolfi
|21
|31
|37
|17
|106
|30th
|
|ARG
|9730
|ARGENTINA
|Julian Mariscal
|Tomas Smurra
|6
|22
|UFD
|27
|111
|31st
|Impulse
|AUS
|9778
|AUSTRALIA
|William Cooper
|Hugo Allison
|35
|DSQ
|10
|12
|113
|32nd
|Stolen Pig
|AUS
|9430
|AUSTRALIA
|Fynn Sprott
|Lawrence Jeffs
|54
|27
|12
|20
|113
|33rd
|
|GER
|9838
|ALEMANIA
|Franz Erpenbeck
|Charlotte Meyer
|46
|12
|30
|28
|116
|34th
|
|URU
|9721
|URUGUAY
|Francisca Volpe Borche
|Timoteo Josue Vaucher Sosa
|41
|26
|32
|30
|129
|35th
|
|BEL
|9965
|BELGICA
|Laura Spittaels
|Anouck De Ripainsel
|20
|44
|28
|38
|130
|36th
|
|GER
|8885
|ALEMANIA
|Hannes Rosler
|Paulina Bocker
|28
|33
|45
|24
|130
|37th
|
|ARG
|9475
|ARGENTINA
|Constanza Agnoletti
|Juan Martin Agnoletti
|39
|40
|21
|34
|134
|38th
|
|GER
|9814
|ALEMANIA
|Karina Winter
|Lia‑Marie Sturm
|25
|25
|44
|41
|135
|39th
|
|BEL
|9836
|BELGICA
|Hannah Roosen
|Charlotte Marien
|31
|OCS
|16
|36
|139
|40th
|Godscend
|AUS
|9918
|AUSTRALIA
|Lily Zeeman
|Anabelle Zeeman
|40
|45
|17
|37
|139
|41st
|
|ARG
|9473
|ARGENTINA
|Sebastian Romero
|Violeta De Stefano
|17
|42
|41
|40
|140
|42nd
|Full spead ahead
|AUS
|9745
|AUSTRALIA
|Sam Paynter
|Gil Casanova
|47
|17
|35
|45
|144
|43rd
|
|NED
|8869
|HOLANDA
|Jade van Wegen
|Benthe Marijnen
|42
|39
|42
|32
|155
|44th
|
|NED
|9175
|HOLANDA
|Tobias Teunissen
|Tjalf Sint
|34
|37
|43
|44
|158
|45th
|Drop Bears
|AUS
|9520
|AUSTRALIA
|Charlie Zeeman
|William Zeeman
|50
|43
|31
|39
|163
|46th
|Solypaz
|URU
|9724
|URUGUAY
|Paz Kerschen Ferrari
|Sol Kerschen Ferrari
|43
|41
|33
|48
|165
|47th
|Amigos
|URU
|8077
|URUGUAY
|Mateo Norbis
|Inaki Angulo Magnano
|38
|36
|49
|47
|170
|48th
|Charrua
|URU
|9587
|URUGUAY
|Facundo Roure
|Facundo Gustavo Perez Quinteros
|44
|46
|UFD
|43
|189
|49th
|
|GER
|9978
|ALEMANIA
|Analisa Tast
|Henning Tast
|45
|47
|46
|51
|189
|50th
|
|URU
|4541
|URUGUAY
|Facundo Sanchez
|Felipe Lugaro
|51
|48
|52
|49
|200
|51st
|De madera
|URU
|8048
|URUGUAY
|Jose Carlos Svedov Rybak
|Tadeo Vaucher Sosa
|49
|51
|50
|52
|202
|52nd
|
|GER
|9832
|ALEMANIA
|Luisa Schonthier
|Henning Laue
|53
|50
|48
|53
|204
|53rd
|Calladito
|URU
|9728
|URUGUAY
|Valentina Barindelli Cerrudo
|Juan Diego Perez Quinteros
|DSQ
|49
|UFD
|46
|207
|54th
|
|GER
|9748
|ALEMANIA
|Jan‑Peter Nicolaus
|Sarah Maria Knospe
|48
|OCS
|51
|54
|209
|55th
|
|NED
|9689
|HOLANDA
|Sanna Marijnen
|Sterre van Wegen
|52
|OCS
|47
|55
|210
www.cadetworld2016.com.ar