Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - Day 2

by Ian Harris today at 6:36 am

Race 3

The sun broke through an early morning cloud layer to produce much the same conditions today as yesterday, with the wind light again and shifting left as the breeze, all 5 knots of it, filled in. With a clean start 2nd time of asking after an A.P delay the fleet was off and running.

The first casualty of the early front runners was Belgian Victor De Ripainsel who had turns on the line, the rest of the fleet sailed off into the distance. With the second day being much like the first, every sailor had a little bit more experience of driving the boat though the light airs into the swell. At the 1st windward mark, Australia's William Cooper led with Argentina's Lucio Pasquariello 2nd. GBR's Katie Spark rounded 4th with Jamie Harris and Hatty Collingridge close behind. Again the first reach was a dead knock into the tide, and luffing matches behind the first two boats let them gain an advantage as the fleet formed a huge "banana" behind as boat fought for the fickle breeze.

At the leeward mark, Katie spark moved up to 3rd with a huge separation from the tail of the fleet as they started the 2nd beat with the breeze dropping.

With the final beat underway, Jamie Harris had passed Katie Spark down the run to round in 2nd place after William Cooper hit the turn mark. As the beat reached the finish, Jamie Harris overhauled Lucio Pasquariello by a boat length to take the win, with Katie Sparks in 4th. Hatty Collingridge finished in 5th with overnight leader Cara Bland in 7th.

Race 4

Just as yesterday the sea breeze filled in and the chop developed, less severe but still a challenge.

The early leaders Argentina's Mateo Ranchi and Victor De Ripainsel had a substantial lead at the top mark with Jamie Harris, Hatty Collingridge, Izzy Spiers and Megan Ferguson close behind. After some big luffing matches behind them the first reach yet again, the front two pulled away.

At 2nd windward turn, Argentina 9725 Mateo Ranchi led from Belgium Victor De Ripainsel with Hatty Collingridge in 8th chasing hard and behind her, both Jamie Harris and Ellie Wooton.

At the finish, Argentina 9725 Mateo Ranchi won with a commanding lead from Argentina 9726 Lucas Manuel Zarate in 2nd. Victor De Ripainsel held on to 3rd with Hatty Collingridge rounding off the day with an excellent 6th which moved her up to 3rd overall overnight.

With the places at the top so tight, it is Jamie Harris who leads overnight with 22 points from Lucio Pasquariello 27 points, and Hatty Collingridge in 3rd with 40.

Other Neilson Team GBR boats in the top ten are Cara Bland in 7th and Megan Ferguson in 9th.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Boat name / Sponsor Nat Sail No Country Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st Twocan GBR 9985 INGLATERRA Jamie Harris Antonia Wilkingson 9 3 1 9 22 2nd Vaca Loca ARG 9479 ARGENTINA Lucio Pasquariello Diego Pasquariello 5 10 2 10 27 3rd No regrets GBR 9877 INGLATERRA Hattie Collingridge Hamish Collingridge 23 6 5 6 40 4th ARG 9725 ARGENTINA Mateo Ronchi Valentino Lancon 2 34 4 1 41 5th PuM2 ARG 9729 ARGENTINA Santiago Plantie Matias Finsterbusch 12 20 6 5 43 6th ARG 9478 ARGENTINA Mariano Pesallaccia Martin Diaz Tamayo 8 18 15 11 52 7th The Great Escape/Neilson GBR 9962 INGLATERRA Cara Bland Ines Green 3 1 7 42 53 8th BEL 8404 BELGICA Victor De Ripainsel Kobe Stroobandt 22 2 29 3 56 9th Aeolus GBR 10002 INGLATERRA Megan Fergusson Yasmin Sfaxi 7 9 9 33 58 10th B.V. ARG 9726 ARGENTINA Lucas Manuel Zarate Jazmin Boix 13 8 36 2 59 11th Zest GBR 9876 INGLATERRA Ellie Wootton Amelia Mayhew 33 4 18 8 63 12th Blackout AUS 2713 AUSTRALIA Alyssa Kelsey Mitchell Kelsey 10 28 11 16 65 13th ARG 9723 ARGENTINA Teo Zecchin Ana Zecchin 11 24 14 21 70 14th ARG 9472 ARGENTINA Lucas Pruden Franco Diaz Tamayo 24 19 26 4 73 15th Pink Panther ARG 9727 ARGENTINA Leticia Rodriguez Viegas Constanza Lopez 1 29 24 25 79 16th BEL 9854 BELGICA Sarah Roosen Lisemarie Vandamme 27 21 13 18 79 17th Pushing it GBR 10001 INGLATERRA Harry Chatterton Faye Chatterton 16 14 20 31 81 18th Meltemi AUS 9562 AUSTRALIA Charlie Goodfellow Toby Legg 36 5 34 7 82 19th CZE 9773 REPUBLICA CHECA Sara Tkadlecova Tadeas Tkadlec 26 7 40 14 87 20th What's it called GBR 9020 INGLATERRA Anna Morgan Jemima Hill 30 13 22 22 87 21st True colors GBR 9984 INGLATERRA Isobel Speirs Emily Speirs 29 16 23 19 87 22nd CZE 9693 REPUBLICA CHECA Max Stejskal Adam Hudec 37 30 8 13 88 23rd ARG 9722 ARGENTINA Melina Haertel Isabel Piccola 15 11 39 23 88 24th Its pink AUS 9628 AUSTRALIA Isabella Declerck Isabel Willcox 4 32 38 15 89 25th BEL 9839 BELGICA Eline Spittaels Aurelie Boven 14 23 27 35 99 26th Sorcerer GBR 9983 INGLATERRA Katie Spark Connor Line 32 38 3 29 102 27th Executrix GBR 8997 INGLATERRA Ryan Wilkinson Megara Wilkinson 18 15 19 50 102 28th Brothers in Arms AUS 9523 AUSTRALIA Dominic Randall Elliot Hughes 19 35 25 26 105 29th Re Negroo ARG 9474 ARGENTINA Noe Zecchin Gonzalo Ridolfi 21 31 37 17 106 30th ARG 9730 ARGENTINA Julian Mariscal Tomas Smurra 6 22 UFD 27 111 31st Impulse AUS 9778 AUSTRALIA William Cooper Hugo Allison 35 DSQ 10 12 113 32nd Stolen Pig AUS 9430 AUSTRALIA Fynn Sprott Lawrence Jeffs 54 27 12 20 113 33rd GER 9838 ALEMANIA Franz Erpenbeck Charlotte Meyer 46 12 30 28 116 34th URU 9721 URUGUAY Francisca Volpe Borche Timoteo Josue Vaucher Sosa 41 26 32 30 129 35th BEL 9965 BELGICA Laura Spittaels Anouck De Ripainsel 20 44 28 38 130 36th GER 8885 ALEMANIA Hannes Rosler Paulina Bocker 28 33 45 24 130 37th ARG 9475 ARGENTINA Constanza Agnoletti Juan Martin Agnoletti 39 40 21 34 134 38th GER 9814 ALEMANIA Karina Winter Lia‑Marie Sturm 25 25 44 41 135 39th BEL 9836 BELGICA Hannah Roosen Charlotte Marien 31 OCS 16 36 139 40th Godscend AUS 9918 AUSTRALIA Lily Zeeman Anabelle Zeeman 40 45 17 37 139 41st ARG 9473 ARGENTINA Sebastian Romero Violeta De Stefano 17 42 41 40 140 42nd Full spead ahead AUS 9745 AUSTRALIA Sam Paynter Gil Casanova 47 17 35 45 144 43rd NED 8869 HOLANDA Jade van Wegen Benthe Marijnen 42 39 42 32 155 44th NED 9175 HOLANDA Tobias Teunissen Tjalf Sint 34 37 43 44 158 45th Drop Bears AUS 9520 AUSTRALIA Charlie Zeeman William Zeeman 50 43 31 39 163 46th Solypaz URU 9724 URUGUAY Paz Kerschen Ferrari Sol Kerschen Ferrari 43 41 33 48 165 47th Amigos URU 8077 URUGUAY Mateo Norbis Inaki Angulo Magnano 38 36 49 47 170 48th Charrua URU 9587 URUGUAY Facundo Roure Facundo Gustavo Perez Quinteros 44 46 UFD 43 189 49th GER 9978 ALEMANIA Analisa Tast Henning Tast 45 47 46 51 189 50th URU 4541 URUGUAY Facundo Sanchez Felipe Lugaro 51 48 52 49 200 51st De madera URU 8048 URUGUAY Jose Carlos Svedov Rybak Tadeo Vaucher Sosa 49 51 50 52 202 52nd GER 9832 ALEMANIA Luisa Schonthier Henning Laue 53 50 48 53 204 53rd Calladito URU 9728 URUGUAY Valentina Barindelli Cerrudo Juan Diego Perez Quinteros DSQ 49 UFD 46 207 54th GER 9748 ALEMANIA Jan‑Peter Nicolaus Sarah Maria Knospe 48 OCS 51 54 209 55th NED 9689 HOLANDA Sanna Marijnen Sterre van Wegen 52 OCS 47 55 210

www.cadetworld2016.com.ar