Gul 2016 September
Landfall last boat home in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

by Olivia Price, RSHYR media today at 6:34 am 31 December 2016

The stories of frustration continued to flow after the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, with the last boat, Landfall, finishing at 4:49:23pm yesterday afternoon.

"It was a good run overall until the last 12 hours," Michael Strong laughed. "It was frustrating a little," referring to the Derwent where they were becalmed for hours.

Throughout yesterday, the 1935 built S&S Design No. 54's estimated arrival time ranged from midday to 8:45pm, with her boat speed as low 0.2 knots for an extended period of time. Strong refrained from repeating the words he used to describe the experience.

But the highlights definitely outweighed the motionless bobbing in the Derwent.

"We had some great runs. Across Bass Strait was special – without reefing a sail until the last day, was just amazing." Strong couldn't wipe the grin off his face. Arriving into Hobart is the moment he cherishes, especially after being forced to retire in his only Hobarts in 2013 and 2014.

"You can't beat this, you just can't beat it. The start's always special, but coming into Hobart, is just something else," the Tasmanian said of his homecoming.

"We gybed across the finish line, directly in front of Battery Point where the shed Landfall was built in 1935 (by noted Tasmanian builder Percy Coverdale) and launched. The thing that's special about this boat is that it has never been rebuilt, it's just been sailed."

Visit the official race website at rolexsydneyhobart.com and for comprehensive coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, please visit our sister site, Sail-World.com.

