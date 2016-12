ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill explains the progression from the AC45F raced in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series to the America's Cup Class boats we will see the teams launching early in 2017. The differences might seem minute to the untrained eye, but make a huge difference on the racecourse.

by America's Cup today at 3:58 pm

