Dates announced for 5th Thousand Islands Race

Rijeka - Porto Montenegro - Rijeka

Sailing Club of Rijeka and Porto Montenegro Yacht Club are privileged to announce dates and invite sailors to the fifth Thousand Islands Race from 14 - 24 September 2017. The race that is run among more than 1000 Adriatic islands is sailed on what we like to call as the best offshore course that nature may design.

The format remains the same as in previous four editions. There are two legs and participating yachts can choose to race leg 1 only, leg 2 only or both legs. First leg is starting on Sunday, September 17th in front of the historic Rijeka harbour in Croatia. Race course is set to leave islands Unije, Susak, Premuda, Dugi Otok, Kornat, Vis, Lastovo and Sv. Andrija on starboard and finish in front of Porto Montenegro marina in Tivat, Montenegro. Over distance of about 280 miles, challenge of navigating among the many islands and channels of the Croatian coast and fascinating Boka Kotorska bay await competitors. In return they are awarded by pleasure of sport and stunning region's natural beauty known around the world for its character.

After the prize giving party on Wednesday, September 20th, the fleet races back to Rijeka on the same course, starting on Thursday, September 21st followed by the prize giving scheduled for Saturday, September 24th in Rijeka.

A short promotional tune-up race is planned in Rijeka on Saturday 16th September and "1000 islands + 2 race" in Boka bay on Wednesday September 20th. Thousand Islands Race, already outstanding sailing experience in addition with its social events in Rijeka and Porto Montenegro marina would give good time together, seeing fellow sailors and meeting new friends.

Both legs records were set in 2015 by Hungarian Wild Joe. 27h 25m 5s with average speed of 10.14 kt for Leg 1 and 32h 45s with speed of 8.86 kt for Leg 2 are recognized by the World Speed Sailing Record Council. This is new challenge for Thousand Islands Race participants and opportunity to be listed in World Speed Sailing Records.

Entries in monohull division need an ORC Club or ORC International certificate and for multihull division, MOCRA certificate. Accepted are also double handed, one-design or boats of same type or production model as separate categories. Entry fee is 700 EUR but there is significant discount to 500 EUR for the first 20 entered boats following by 600 EUR for 21st – 30th entered boat.

