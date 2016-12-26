Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires - Day 1

by Ian Harris today at 7:36 am

With another scorching day on the water anticipated, the 2016 Cadet World Championships finally was underway. As the fleet launched into a promising breeze, initial hopes of a strong breeze faded throughout the 45 minute tow to the starting area.

With just 5 knots drifting across the start line hearts must have been pumping as the Club Nautico Albatross committee initiated the start sequence. Inevitably there was a general recall, with the tide pushing across the line. The next sequence started only to be halted by a change in wind angle. 3rd time lucky and under U flag the fleet got away. With a large bunch on the right-hand side of the course and the wind still only just nudging 5 knts, the ability to keep speed and height was paramount. At the windward mark, yesterdays practice race winner Leticia Rodreguez took a commanding lead from the chasing pack of Argentine boats. 1st Brit was Cara Bland around the windward mark in 8th with Megan Ferguson 9th Harry Chatterton 10th and Jamie Harris in 11th. The courses set are the traditional triangle sausage, with the first reach directly into the tide, Leticia Rodreguez extended her lead to the leeward mark.

With a wind shift requiring a relocation of the windward mark the breeze began to build. At the new mark Cara Bland had moved up to 3rd place with Megan Ferguson in 7th and Jamie Harris up to 9th. Down the run Leticia Rodreguez began to be caught by Mateo Ronchi and Cara Bland with Leticia Rodreguez just holding on to first at the end of race one, with Cara Bland in 3rd. Megan Ferguson finished 7th with Jamie Harris happy with 9th. Harry Chatterton did well to finish 16th with team mate Ryan Wilkinson just behind in 18th.

Race 2 saw the sea breeze building and the notorious chop developing. With a clean getaway the fleet stormed off, now double hiking toward the windward mark for the lighter sailors, hopes were raised for those larger teams. But once again it was Cara Bland who led the fleet at the windward mark with Belgian Victor De Ripainsel chasing her in 2nd and Jamie Harris close behind in 4th. Ryan Wilkinson, Anna Morgan, Ellie Wootton (recovering from a bad 1st race) Hatty Collingridge and Harry Chatterton filled the top 20 with a strong showing from team GBR.

At the wing mark Jamie Harris's low route put him up to 3rd. As the fleet took on the final beat Cara Bland led from Jamie Harris, with Victor De Ripainsel challenging hard eventually taking 2nd spot from Jamie.

So at the end of day one, when a regatta can be lost but not won, Cara Bland leads the field with an astonishing 4 points net. Jamie Harris lies 2nd with 12 points and a day well sailed. Other GBR doing well are Megan Ferguson in 4th with 16 net and Hatty Collingridge 10th.

www.cadetworld2016.com.ar/Resultados/resultados2.html