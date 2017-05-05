Getting Ready for the Big 5-0

Chasing the Race with Wadadli Cats and Tony Langley's TP 52 Gladiator © Paul Wyeth / Chasing the Race with Wadadli Cats and Tony Langley's TP 52 Gladiator © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

by Antigua Sailing Week today at 3:48 pm

Antigua Sailing Week is celebrating its 50th edition from April 29 – May 5, 2017 and a bumper turn out of exciting boats is anticipated.

There are still four months before the start of the historic celebrations, and already 75 yachts from 20 different countries have entered and will be gracing Antigua's world class race tracks. Shoreside will be a non-stop party atmosphere featuring beach parties, live music, the Lay Day Beach Party featuring the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge, and the fabled Antigua Sailing Week Final Awards Ceremony and After Party.

Antigua Sailing Week is a truly international regatta, in no small part because the racing takes place in one of the world's finest locations with trade winds, legendary Antigua surf and stunning vistas – there is no other race venue that has all of these fine ingredients and in recent years the organisers have stepped up race management significantly with exciting courses and top class race officials. Of the early entries, the largest is Sir Peter Harrison's British 115-foot ketch, Sojana, a previous Lord Nelson Trophy winner who will also be back to defend the record in the Peters & May Round Antigua Race – and they're looking for competition to challenge the record. The Peters & May Round Antigua Race is open to all boats including those not participating in the full week of racing.

Frits Bus's Melges 24, Team Island Water World from St. Maarten, is currently the smallest yacht on the entry list with Frits looking to build a Melges 24 class.

Shoreside the party schedule is phenomenal for both sailors and spectators alike. All of the action will be located in and around Nelson's Dockyard and the adjoining Falmouth Harbour. Sailors will be within walking distance of every party, every night. That said there are some new events coming for spectators around the island, more to come on that in the New Year. There will be daily prize givings at which skippers and crews from all over the world meet for a post-race debate over a cold one in the Beer Garden at Antigua Yacht Club. The now legendary 'Reggae in the Park', is the Big Party Night in Nelson's Dockyard with live music from local artists and the main international act, yet to be announced! Following the Big Party Night is the Lay Day Beach Party, featuring the invitational Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge.

Don't miss the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week. Race teams can enter online and there are also charter packages available for individuals and groups at www.sailingweek.com.

If you need a little post-Christmas inspiration to book your trip check out this video.

We look forward to seeing you in 2017. Happy New Year from sunny Antigua.