Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Sandiline Hikers
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Sail Jacket
Sail Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Getting Ready for the Big 5-0

by Antigua Sailing Week today at 3:48 pm 29 April - 5 May 2017
Chasing the Race with Wadadli Cats and Tony Langley's TP 52 Gladiator © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Antigua Sailing Week is celebrating its 50th edition from April 29 – May 5, 2017 and a bumper turn out of exciting boats is anticipated.

There are still four months before the start of the historic celebrations, and already 75 yachts from 20 different countries have entered and will be gracing Antigua's world class race tracks. Shoreside will be a non-stop party atmosphere featuring beach parties, live music, the Lay Day Beach Party featuring the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge, and the fabled Antigua Sailing Week Final Awards Ceremony and After Party.

Antigua Sailing Week is a truly international regatta, in no small part because the racing takes place in one of the world's finest locations with trade winds, legendary Antigua surf and stunning vistas – there is no other race venue that has all of these fine ingredients and in recent years the organisers have stepped up race management significantly with exciting courses and top class race officials. Of the early entries, the largest is Sir Peter Harrison's British 115-foot ketch, Sojana, a previous Lord Nelson Trophy winner who will also be back to defend the record in the Peters & May Round Antigua Race – and they're looking for competition to challenge the record. The Peters & May Round Antigua Race is open to all boats including those not participating in the full week of racing.

Frits Bus's Melges 24, Team Island Water World from St. Maarten, is currently the smallest yacht on the entry list with Frits looking to build a Melges 24 class.

Peter Harrison's Sojana, winner of the Lord Nelson Trophy in 2011, will be back to compete in 2017 - photo © Chris Odom
Peter Harrison's Sojana, winner of the Lord Nelson Trophy in 2011, will be back to compete in 2017 - photo © Chris Odom

Shoreside the party schedule is phenomenal for both sailors and spectators alike. All of the action will be located in and around Nelson's Dockyard and the adjoining Falmouth Harbour. Sailors will be within walking distance of every party, every night. That said there are some new events coming for spectators around the island, more to come on that in the New Year. There will be daily prize givings at which skippers and crews from all over the world meet for a post-race debate over a cold one in the Beer Garden at Antigua Yacht Club. The now legendary 'Reggae in the Park', is the Big Party Night in Nelson's Dockyard with live music from local artists and the main international act, yet to be announced! Following the Big Party Night is the Lay Day Beach Party, featuring the invitational Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge.

Lay Day fun with the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Lay Day fun with the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Don't miss the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week. Race teams can enter online and there are also charter packages available for individuals and groups at www.sailingweek.com.

If you need a little post-Christmas inspiration to book your trip check out this video.

We look forward to seeing you in 2017. Happy New Year from sunny Antigua.

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017 Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan 2017 Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy