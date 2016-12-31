Fair Winds from the 600s

by Lee Bratley today at 10:45 am

The end of the year is always a great chance to look back on our respective classes achievements, successes and memories.

For the RS600 class, 2016 has been one of change, progress and a breathing of new life into a class made up of one of the most spectacular and rewarding dinghies that you can sail! - and one of the wettest!!

Driven by a hugely active facebook group, 2016 has seen excellent progress in reasserting ourselves as a class to be part of - culminating in a 'social'/'training' event at Grafham that saw some 20 boats arrive over the course of a September weekend to simply go sailing, enjoy the boat, meet other 600 pilots and indulge in a little bit of racing.

Recognising that there are a large number of people out there in the early stages of 600-itis, the focus has been more on the social than out and out racing, and has proved pretty successful so far, as many if us who were possibly somewhat intimidated by the boat - and perhaps too embarrassed by our perceived lack of skills in these famously tricky beasts - have been happily taking to the water, sharing our disasters online (Checkout some of the videos!) and imparting fantastic advice in order that we might improve to the point that we could actually get around a windward mark at some point!

There's no denying it, the 600 has a learning curve that is more akin to a vertical line, but - and it's a massive but - when it all comes right there is nothing quite like it! Out on the racks, hooked onto the trapeze, boat flat and humming along at fantastic speeds....absolutely magnificent, yet surprisingly easy once all is in balance.

It's no wonder that so many are starting to look at the boats these days as the supply of second hand ones (or current lack of) is testimony to a rapidly increasing popularity.

An all-new committee is in place, a return to the 'RS' fold is underway and fantastic support from our builder 'The Boatyard at Beer' (Who have developed a lovely new radial cut sail for the boat) are all signs of a class with direction and ambition.

For 2017 we intend to build upon the progress and success of 2016 with a developing events calendar that currently has events at Paignton, Marconi and Grafham currently lined up, with a few more to follow.

So, after a fantastic year of building new foundations, 2017 is set to see the famous RS600 firing its way back onto the dinghy scene with a splash or two and some massive smiles along the way!

Happy New Year to all of the UK Dinghy classes, we wish you all the very best and fair winds for 2017 - Cheers from the 600s.