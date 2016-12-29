Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
North Sails Flying Fifteen FJ2 Genoa
North Sails Flying Fifteen FJ2 Genoa

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester

Illusion Christmas Cracker at Bembridge Sailing Club

by Mike Samuelson on 29 Dec 28-29 December 2016

Two beautiful sunny days with just enough wind to make for some testing racing for this year's re-scheduled Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker over the last couple of days. With Wednesday's light SE breeze forecast to get up slightly, it was decided to keep racing in the harbour for the twelve Illusionists who had got up early for the first start at 09:30; in the event a good decision as by the end of racing the sea conditions outside look distinctly unsuitable for Illusions!

After a short postponement, the first race got away to a clean start; Mark Downer was already well ahead by the first windward mark and never looked under any pressure as he extended his lead over the 3 rounds. Raymond Simonds was initially at the front of the chasing pack, however on the second round Bruce Huber & James Meaning took over and finished second & third. Lower down the fleet Guy Mattinson & Jo Downer were so close that they ended up tying for seventh place.

It was almost a General Recall at the start of the second race however with Mark, Bruce & James all realising that they were OCS and going back, the field was opened right up. Alastair Speare-Cole was first round the windward mark hotly pursued by Alex Downer, Rosie Gosling & Raymond. On the second round Rosie managed to just get ahead of Alastair, however a bad spinnaker drop at the leeward gate put paid to her moment of glory. Raymond meanwhile took over the lead and finished well ahead of Alastair with Mark managing to take third just ahead of young Alex.

It was another very close start for the final race of the day. Having been match racing mid-fleet with Bruce in the previous race, James was well ahead at the windward mark with Bruce & Jo never far apart as they went into the second round. With the finish line moved up the windward mark so as to give three and a half rounds, James was clearly not going to be caught even by the combined efforts of Bruce, Mark & Raymond who all finished pretty close together. After a promising first half, unfortunately Jo had a problem with the spreader and had to come back so finished well down the fleet.

The harbour was like a mill pond on Sunday morning, so the sixteen Illusions headed out of the harbour where there just enough of a SSE'rly breeze to get racing underway. With a 30 degree windshift in the closing seconds of the start sequence for the first race, it was no great surprise to see the General Recall flag displayed, however the second start was better with only Mike Toogood & David Peerless having to come back. Bruce was first to round the windward mark and it was good to see Alastair just ahead of Mark. On the second round Bruce was able to build on his lead, however behind him places were being won & lost as the wind shifts came through. Mark & Jo were probably the most effected with Jo climbing the ladders into third place & Mark sliding down the snakes into fifth place.

Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker - photo © Mike Samuelson

The second race of the day got away to an excellent start with the front line of boats all within inches of the line. Bruce was again first to hit the lead with Alastair & Mark close behind and Jo, James & Raymond in hot pursuit. The second round saw equally close racing and although they were unable to catch Bruce, Mark & Alastair finished within inches of each other as did James, Raymond & Jo. Although rarely getting mentioned, the mid to lower end of the fleet also enjoyed some close racing with Rosie Gosling, Will & Mike Toogood finishing within seconds of each other.

At around 7 knots the breeze was sufficient to keep the boats moving through the increasing swell, however keeping the boat moving for the third & final race, called for lots on concentration. Mark & Bruce had a great start, but possibly because they ended up match racing for most of the race, James became the unchallenged leader with Alastair managing to ease himself into second and Raymond just picking up a third after Mark got caught on the wrong side of at least two windshifts. Lower down the fleet it was good to see Hugh Doherty who was only out for the last two races come in tenth - his best position so far this season.

Congratulations therefore to Bruce Huber who won the Christmas Cracker Trophy (a lovely model Illusion); also to Mark Downer who was second and James Meaning who was third on count back with Alastair Speare-Cole fourth.

Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker - photo © Mike Samuelson

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1Bruce Huber1012721139
2Mark Downer12413352413
3James Meaning3136163114
4Alastair Speare‑Cole13552623214
5Raymond Simonds2341445417
6Jo Downer123611736729
7Alex Downer1638451191137
8Rosie Gosling122115813101347
9Andy Christie14999119141652
10Mike Toogood1421010915121556
11Richard Ambler156SSS78657
12Philip Bown130SSS77858
13Will Toogood(W)12121212111259
14Guy Mattinson1476810SSS60
15David Peerless140SSS1013968
16Hugh Doherty73SSSS151079
17Charles N‑Luxmoore158SSS14161480

Videos:

Start of the 1st race on Wednesday

Start of the 2nd race on Wednesday

Start of the 3rd race on Wednesday

Start of the 1st Race on Thursday

Start of the final Race on Thursday

Racing tomorrow (Friday) & Saturday (30th & 31st December) will be for the oldest Illusion Class trophy, the Icebreaker.

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy