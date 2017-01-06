Please select your home edition
Edition
Fernhurst Books - January 2017

Last Voyages by Nicholas Gray

by Rachel Atkins, Fernhurst Books today at 2:15 pm 6 January 2017

As part of its Making Waves series, Fernhurst Books is proud to be publishing Last Voyages, a collection of eleven original, moving accounts of the lives and final voyages of some of our lifetime's finest sailors. The book will be launched on the Chart Co stand (A055) at the London Boat Show on Friday 6th January at 1415.

These memoirs are just as much a celebration of the good – tales of hope, achievement and courageous spirit – as they are an account of the tragic final voyages. As Sir Chay Blyth says in his Foreword: "No sailor ever embarks on a last voyage. They set out with hopes and aspirations; excitement and perhaps a little apprehension; the horizon offering many possibilities. None of the voyages described in this book were undertaken with the intention of it being the last. But these remarkable sailors all lost their lives at sea, many alone, and many whose bodies were never returned to land."

Included are world-renowned racers, like Eric Tabarly and Rob James, highly experienced cruisers and adventurers, like Peter Tangvald and Bill Tilman, as well as other famous and some less well-known sailors. Starting with the sad loss of Frank Davison and Reliance in 1949, the book concludes with the amazing last voyage of Philip Walwyn in 2015 – crossing the Atlantic single-handed in his 12 Metre yacht Kate.

What makes this collection unique is that all of the men and women described were friends with or known to the author, Nicholas Gray, who himself competed in several short-handed long distance races, where he met and raced against many of these fascinating characters.

A chapter centred on Donald Crowhurst describes the author's interaction with the notorious sailor, as well his ill-prepared and fatal attempt at competing in the single-handed non-stop round the world Sunday Times Golden Globe Race of 1968-9. Publishing in early 2017, the book coincides with the release of the British biographical drama film based on Crowhurst, The Mercy, starring Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz.

Peppered with photographs showcasing the sailors and their yachts, this is a refreshing look at those who have helped to shape this sport's history, honouring their lives and accomplishments before detailing their tragic last voyages.

In his Foreword Chay Blyth concludes: "Last Voyages is a superb read. I thoroughly recommend it for anyone, like me, with a love of the sea or an admiration of those who have the courage to contend with this mighty force of nature."

Publishing as a paperback and eBook on 6th January 2017, Last Voyages will be available to buy from Chart Co at the Boat Show, all good bookshops, websites, chandleries and direct from www.fernhurstbooks.com.

About The Author Nicholas Gray has sailed all his life and owned 14 boats. He raced trimarans short-handed and has competed in the Round Britain & Ireland and Azores and Back races, winning his class in both. During this time he competed against many of the sailors featured in this book. He has worked in Merchant Banking, as a solicitor and in the petroleum industry. He has also had an interest in a sailmaking company and owned a boatyard specialising in the restoration of classic wooden boats.

Fernhurst Books Sale – Last Few Days

The Fernhurst Books Sale is now drawing to a close, but 50% reductions are still available for a few more days on 48 different titles which are shown here. Simply enter the promotional code SALE at the checkout when buying from our website.

Related Articles

Zhik and Ocean Leisure at the London Boat Show
Teaming up to display the 2017 range Zhik and Ocean Leisure have teamed up to display the 2017 range at the London Boat Show, taking place at ExCeL from 6-15 January 2017. We spoke to Zhik's Tristan Hutt and Ocean Leisure's Federico Da Sie about the joint stand. Posted on 2 Jan Nelson Pursuit Race in Antigua
Foils, Fifes and Cannons The magical island of Antigua has an epic season of sailing ahead and race reporter Louay Habib was lucky enough to end 2016 with a race on Carlo Falcone's magnificent ketch Mariella. Posted on 2 Jan Gipsy Moth IV returns home to Buckler's Hard
Fifty years after Sir Francis Chichester set sail from Beaulieu Gipsy Moth IV has returned to her home at Buckler's Hard for the winter, where attraction visitors will be able to climb on board the famous yacht for a tour to learn more about her record-breaking history. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Stuck for a present this Christmas?
Nothing beats a good book It's that time of year again! Choosing presents for friends and family! It's often difficult to get inspiration. Let's focus on their interests: Are they into sailing? Quite probably since you are on this website! Posted on 13 Dec 2016 New Rules Books Out Now
Coming into force on 1st January 2017 The Olympics have gone and that means one thing to the racing sailor – we'll be playing to a new set of rules in January! Yes, on 1st January 2017 the new Racing Rules of Sailing come into force. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Arthur's Dead - the new book by Thomas Jobling
A dramatic story with gripping sea scenes The County Antrim based yachtsman turned novelist, Thomas Jobling has just launched his newist book - ARTHUR'S DEAD. Another work of maritime fiction, this time he has eased his unique writing style away from competitive sailing. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Yachtsman's and Crewman's Travel Insurance
We speak to Rob Stevens at Topsail Insurance We spoke to Robert Stevens, Managing Director at Topsail Insurance, about two of their key products; Yachtsman's Travel Insurance and Crewman's Travel Insurance, designed especially for employed crew working on board yachts, motorboats and superyachts. Posted on 30 Nov 2016 Pacific Crossing Guide
A complete reference for anyone contemplating the sail The Pacific Crossing Guide is a complete reference for anyone contemplating sailing the Pacific in their own boat. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 Tim Sandall Interview
East Coast sailor talks racing, cruising and his Hyde Sails We spoke to Tim Sandall, an East Coast sailor who started in dinghies and has more recently been cruising yachts, about how he got into sailing, his time as an instructor, why he made the move to yachts and about the Hyde Sails on his Bavaria 36. Posted on 8 Nov 2016 Calling all boat owners
NOW is the time to talk to Ancasta If you are contemplating selling your boat, NOW is the time to talk to Ancasta. We have buyers waiting for good quality sail and power boats of all sizes so why not take us up on one of our berthing solutions? Posted on 6 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy