Hyde Sails 2016 December
Report of the Month
Speedo going wild on IDEC Sport

by Agence Mer & Media today at 7:56 pm 28 December 2016
IDEC SPORT during their Jules Verne Trophy record attempt © Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / IDEC SPORT

Approaching the longitude of the Cape of Good Hope, the first of the three major capes in the round the world voyage, the IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran has just experienced the most prolific day of the trip, which began 12 days ago. Francis Joyon and his small crew of just five are causing the speedo to go crazy, sailing 855 miles in the past 24 hours, averaging 35.59 knots. This performance is set to continue, "maybe all the way to Australia," stated a cautious Francis Joyon, with the maxi-trimaran sailing safely with peak speeds of 44 knots recorded during the night. IDEC SPORT has the ability to win back the miles and get back to the record pace of Banque Populaire V, which rounded the Cape of Good Hope in 11 days, 21 hours and 48 minutes on 3rd December 2011. Relegated to 755 miles behind their virtual rival on Boxing Day, Joyon, Surtel, Pella, Stamm, Audigane and Gahinet have already narrowed the gap to 550 miles.

"We aren't comparing our performances at the helm, but if anyone asks, you can tell them that I'm the fastest." With his usual laugh, the Catalan sailor, Alex Pella summed up the atmosphere on board the maxi-trimaran IDEC SPORT going at full pelt in their attempt at the Jules Verne Trophy record. They remain concentrated, relaxed and the atmosphere is friendly at the start of this thirteenth day of racing. "The seas are flat calm, which means we can keep up high speeds," explained Francis Joyon. "We took in a reef on the mainsail and the boat is well set up for very high speeds." Alex Pella added, "This boat cuts through the water fantastically well and that is contributing to allowing us to maintain high average speeds. We are really enjoying ourselves at the helm, particularly as the air temperature with this NW'ly wind remains mild and easy to bear. We are really please about this lightning bolt entrance into the Southern Ocean."

IDEC SPORT is speeding along towards the Indian Ocean. The big red and white trimaran is going slightly further south with each mile. "We are aiming to pass south of the Cape of Good Hope at 45 degrees S," confirmed Francis, while mentioning the worrying matter of the presence of drifting ice. "Marcel van Triest is closely monitoring the presence of any ice in the area. We won't take any unnecessary risks, but we know too that we will have to get close, preferably during the day to icebergs." Joyon's men are giving it their all to stay for as long as possible ahead of this southern low. Continuing with as few manoeuvres as required and at the current speed, IDEC SPORT could get back up to the position of Banque Populaire V by Cape Leeuwin in SW Australia. They are expecting to pass the Cape of Good Hope tomorrow morning after just under thirteen days of sailing.

Follow IDEC SPORT's progress at www.idecsport-sailing.com/cartographie

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
