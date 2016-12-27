Please select your home edition
Edition
Garmin GPSMAP7400 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Phoenix Jacket
Phoenix Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Peter Andreae Trophy at Royal Lymington Yacht Club

by Stuart Jardine, PRO today at 7:55 am 27 December 2016

This year's Royal Lymington YC's annual Peter Andreae Trophy was a rowing competition rather than a Scow dinghy race. PRO Stuart Jardine decided that due to the lack of wind the event would be held in the Club's tenders. The course was from the Club's smart new pontoon across to marks on the other side of the river and back. Nineteen young competitors between 8 and 16 years turned up to race, the largest number for many years.

Heats were run to select the five best to compete in the finals, with four heats of four and one of three rowers. The racing was often very close but many oars went overboard and the number of crabs caught would have fed the assembled helpers and supporters. Most competitors were very tired after their heats but the fitness of the finalists was impressive. The Finals – Two races produced a clear winner and the remaining places easy to separate so there was no need for a 'row-off' much to everyone's relief.

Winner of the Peter Andreae Trophy (A silver model of a Lymington Scow) - Tim Hire 2nd – Annabel Vines, 3rd – Sam Webb, 4th – Vita Heathcote crewed by Dirk Rogers and 5th – Lola Mordant. All the competitors received a fair cash prize from the fund left to the Club for this event in the name of Peter Andreae.

Thanks are due to all the volunteers who came down to help particularly those in the registration office - Jane Clegg, Jane Pitt-Pitts and Katie Ould - sorting out the boat selection, the results and a fair distribution of the cash prizes. The two RIB crews covering mark laying, safety and keeping the river traffic clear. Ann Brunskill on radio and ferry traffic and the five volunteers on the Club pontoon ensuring the right crew was aboard each dinghy and released at the same time and returned safely to the correct position at the finish. Plus a guest appearance from Robin Markes as the PRO's right hand man.

Royal Lymington YC 2016 Peter Andreae Trophy competitors with their prizes - photo © Ann Brunskill
Royal Lymington YC 2016 Peter Andreae Trophy competitors with their prizes - photo © Ann Brunskill

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy