Peter Andreae Trophy at Royal Lymington Yacht Club

by Stuart Jardine, PRO today at 7:55 am

This year's Royal Lymington YC's annual Peter Andreae Trophy was a rowing competition rather than a Scow dinghy race. PRO Stuart Jardine decided that due to the lack of wind the event would be held in the Club's tenders. The course was from the Club's smart new pontoon across to marks on the other side of the river and back. Nineteen young competitors between 8 and 16 years turned up to race, the largest number for many years.

Heats were run to select the five best to compete in the finals, with four heats of four and one of three rowers. The racing was often very close but many oars went overboard and the number of crabs caught would have fed the assembled helpers and supporters. Most competitors were very tired after their heats but the fitness of the finalists was impressive. The Finals – Two races produced a clear winner and the remaining places easy to separate so there was no need for a 'row-off' much to everyone's relief.

Winner of the Peter Andreae Trophy (A silver model of a Lymington Scow) - Tim Hire 2nd – Annabel Vines, 3rd – Sam Webb, 4th – Vita Heathcote crewed by Dirk Rogers and 5th – Lola Mordant. All the competitors received a fair cash prize from the fund left to the Club for this event in the name of Peter Andreae.

Thanks are due to all the volunteers who came down to help particularly those in the registration office - Jane Clegg, Jane Pitt-Pitts and Katie Ould - sorting out the boat selection, the results and a fair distribution of the cash prizes. The two RIB crews covering mark laying, safety and keeping the river traffic clear. Ann Brunskill on radio and ferry traffic and the five volunteers on the Club pontoon ensuring the right crew was aboard each dinghy and released at the same time and returned safely to the correct position at the finish. Plus a guest appearance from Robin Markes as the PRO's right hand man.