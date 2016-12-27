Sailor Girl Live in Hobart: It's raining and there is no wind!

Line honours and a new race record for Perpetual LOYAL in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo Line honours and a new race record for Perpetual LOYAL in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

by Nic Douglass on 27 Dec

Maserati, Black Jack and Beau Geste are all within 0.1nm of each other and have been becalmed for over an hour under 2nm from the finish... Beau Geste is also reportedly kedging. And I thought were were in Australia?!

In other news I can report I have fallen asleep on my keyboard multiple times.

Sailor Girl Live: Greeting Giacomo, second on line honours and possible IRC winner I can report that the Derwent has now shut down due to showers.... Giacomo and Scallywag just managed to get through. I had to choose between greeting Scallywag and Giacomo, I chose to see Giacomo as they have done so well on IRC. Ended up helping them to dock then waited my turn to have live chats with Brad Jackson & Robert Greenhalgh.

Sailor Girl Live: Behind the scenes in the rain

Waiting for Giacomo and Scallywag to come into the dock, when no one knew where they were docking, AND it was pouring. Sounds like fun hey?!

Sailor Girl Live: Interviews on the dock

More Sailor Girl Live for your Sydney Hobart coverage, brought to you by Zhik! Live interviews with a few Perpetual Loyal key crew members after their prize giving; Brad Kellett, now on 25 Hobarts and a with a few records, Tom Slingsby, tactician, and Anthony Bell, skipper.

Almost time to head out and catch the Giacomo finish!

Sailor Girl Live: Loyal docking after their record breaking run

Perpetual Loyal docking in Hobart after their record-breaking win, beating Wild Oats XI's record from 2012 by just under five hours! Massive effort! Check out the boat docking, then a press conference with skipper, Anthony Bell!

More at the event specific page on my Adventures of a Sailor Girl website at www.nicdouglass.org/rolex-sydney-hobart-2016

Sailor Girl Live: Finish of Perpetual Loyal in Hobart!

The run for Perpetual Loyal up the Derwent in 10-15 knots of nor'easter in the pitch black! Awesome action! Great to see this team "come good" on the past two years of retirement. Managed to be right on the pin as they crossed the line:)