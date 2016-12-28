What a year for the Supernova!

20 years after the Association was formed the class continues to move from strength to strength, with 120 boats at this year's nationals, a very popular stand at the Alexander Palace dinghy show and nearly 200 different helms participating in the Noble Marine travellers' circuit.

The highlight of the year really was the 20th anniversary nationals held at Llandudno Sailing Club. We had some fantastic sponsorship for this event from Zhik, Allen Brothers and of course our builders Hartley Boats. The growth of the Class is starting to pull in some top sailors from other fleets, including some of the Merlin Rocket crowd.

After 3 days on the sea in some breezy conditions it was Iain Horlock who became our new national champion at our largest ever national championships, narrowly beating past winner Mark Hartley. The other fleet winners were:

Mark 1 - Alex Horlock (4th overall)

Silver Fleet - Steve Hawley (9th overall)

Masters - Steve Mitchell (33rd overall)

Veterans - Mike Critchley (11th overall)

Youth - Alex Collins

Ladies - Jesley Jeanes (69th overall)

Team - Cotswold

The event was capped off by a superb dinner and party at the 4* St Georges hotel, where the Association gave away several thousand pounds of spot prizes.

The Noble Marine travellers circuit saw 2 training days and 23 very comparative (but friendly!) events. Nearly 200 different helms took part in the events, which is another record for the class.

Well done to Tim Hand for winning the prestigious Noble Marine travellers trophy. Second place was Paul Undrell and the traveller's traveller trophy was won by Serena Stewardson who attended every single event!

Class Chairman, Chris Hawley, awarded the Chairman's trophy to Tony Bleasdale for his support to the Supernova and the Association.

We couldn't have had such a fantastic year without the support of our amazing members, so thanks to you all. During the closed season please send us pictures of you sailing over the festive period to and we will get them uploaded. The committee would like to thank you all for your keen participation, we wish you a Merry Christmas and happy New Year to you and your families.

A big question is whether 2016 just a spike for the class? No chance, with plenty of new boats coming out of @Hartley Boats and over 100 boats already signed up for the nationals (30 June to 2 July in Plymouth) 2017 looks to be just as fantastic for the Supernova.

The Supernova Committee hopes to see you on the water in 2017. Don't forget the first event of the year being the @Oxford Carriers winter championships at Bowmoor on 25 February. Full details of the 2017 events can be found at www.supernovadinghy.org/events

For more information on the Supernova and our friendly Class Association please visit the Association's website, www.supernovadinghy.org