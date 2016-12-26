Christmas at Bowmoor

Christmas Dinner at Bowmoor Sailing Club © Doug Roberts Christmas Dinner at Bowmoor Sailing Club © Doug Roberts

by Doug Roberts on 27 Dec

Christmas at Bowmoor started with Xmas dinner for 72 people in the clubhouse where we enjoyed an excellent meal and excellent company.

Unfortunately the numbers reduced slightly when 9 brave members went for a swim on Xmas Day to give them a good appetite for their Xmas Dinner.

This was followed by 2 members going Windsurfing.

More members came out on Boxing Day for the Annual Boxing Day Handicap race, when we had 21 sailors out in 12 different types of boat. The Sailors were treated to sunshine and a 10-knot(ish) westerly breeze with occasional gusts sufficiently strong to require feet to be hooked under toe-straps. There were shifts and holes to make the challenge complete!

Mike Tustin and Emily Watson in the RS400, took the line honours followed by Chris Jenkins in the Aero 9 and after Steve Harvey was disqualified for being over the line then the winner was Ross Harvey, Laser, closely followed by Richard Lymposs, Laser, and Charlie Sansom, Aero 7.