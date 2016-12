Perpetual Loyal smashes Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race record

by Mark Jardine today at 3:59 pm

Perpetual LOYAL has smashes the record in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, finishing in 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds, beating Wild Oats XI 2012 record by 4 hours, 51 minutes, 52 seconds!

Read John Curnow's finish news at www.sail-world.com/150712

