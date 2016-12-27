Christmas Events at Clevedon Sailing Club

Christmas sailing at Clevedon © Paul Sheldon Christmas sailing at Clevedon © Paul Sheldon

by Martin Gibson today at 8:08 am

The aptly named Lunatics Races are the last sailing event in Clevedon SC's 2016 racing programme. With the imminent treat of a gale, most competitors were put off taking part but 5 boats lined up to launch although only 3 braved the testing launching conditions.

Race officer Sarah Hotchkiss set a small triangular course with the first upwind leg towards Wains Hill. The strong winds suited Martin and Ella Gibson (Tasar) who took first place over the water in both short races.

A capsize in the first race put Phil Isaac (Phantom) behind Stuart Turner (Laser Radial) overall. After some drama on the slip recovering dinghies and the safety boat in big waves competitors retreated to clubhouse for warmth and sustenance.

Prizes were also awarded for the Winter Series which was completed the weekend before.

1st - Robin Goff (D Zero)

2nd - Martin Gibson (Laser)

3rd - Phil Isaac (Phantom)

To round off the festivities the annual Paper Boat Race was held on Boxing Day. Conditions were ideal with a stiff westerly breeze and sunshine. Nine boats started but most capsized or sank shortly after the start. One boat was disqualified for outside assistance from a passing seagull looking for food leaving only one boat which finished in fine style crossing the marine lake in record time. For the second year running Billy Summers took the prize; with a little help from dad, Jon.