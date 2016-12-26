Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom

Henri Lloyd Sale now on - up to 40% off

by Henri Lloyd on 26 Dec 26 December 2016

MENSWEAR WOMENSWEAR SAILING
Copyright © 2016 Henri Lloyd Limited, All rights reserved.

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy