Perpetual Loyal leads fleet as Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starts

by Jim Gale, RSHYR Media today at 5:54 am 26 December 2016

Sydney turned on a magic day for the start of the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, as crews and curious onlookers jostled along the narrow dock arms of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia this morning, it was clear that this was going to be one of those classic Sydney Harbour summer days.

By the 1pm start, the sun was blazing, a sweet 12 to13 knot north-easterly sea-breeze had established itself, and god was in Her heaven – or maybe at the helm of Perpetual LOYAL.

Whatever happens out to sea, Anthony Bell and his crew owned Sydney Harbour. A great start, neck and neck with Scallywag, Wild Oats XI and CQS in the opening minutes, it all looked very close until Oats was forced to tack first as she approached the shoreline. On port tack, first she peeled off behind Scallywag, then behind Perpetual LOYAL, and then, shock horror, behind the 80 foot Beau Geste.

With Wild Oats XI struggling in fourth place, barely 3 minutes into the race, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart was already running against all pre-race expectations. A Hobart race is always more improvised jazz than aria, but just minutes into the race?

So now it was an upwind fight between Scallywag and Perpetual LOYAL, racing to windward in a fresh breeze. This is what Perpetual LOYAL was built for, and slowly she steamed away from her rival.

By the time Bell's big black super maxi closed in on the first mark, she was 10 or 11 boat lengths ahead of Scallywag. For the second year running, she would be first out of the Harbour.

Then, as Scallywag approached the mark, another dramatic upset. The 80 foot Beau Geste got the inside running, and passed the sea mark ahead of Seng Huang Lee's Scallywag. Karl Kwok's 80 footer representing New Zealand was second boat out of Sydney Harbour with three, count them, three super maxis in her wake.

Beau Geste starts the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - photo © Andrea Francolini
Beau Geste starts the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - photo © Andrea Francolini

This was becoming grande opera indeed. If nothing was going to plan for Wild Oats XI so far, CQS was having her own brand of stage fright. Suddenly this highest of tech yachts was on its side.

Owner, Ludde Ingvall, later explained that another yacht had come at them on starboard, forcing CQS to tack, but the big boat's engine stalled, so there was no hydraulic power to swing her big canting keel across in time, tipping the giant boat over dangerously onto her side, the crew frantically scrambling to release the keel manually.

Thank goodness this happened in the smooth waters of Sydney Harbour, but it was not the debut Ingvall had planned in front of hundreds of thousands of gawking Sydneysiders.

Behind all this drama, the fleet was tacking toward South Head. If the frontrunners were all about sheer boat speed, down the Harbour each helmsman had to carefully thread their way through a web of other equally determined, but cautious boats, buffeting their way through the traditional Sydney Harbour washing machine as an armada of spectator boats gunned their engines and chased the big boats.

Once around the first mark the Wild Oats XI crew decided it was time to put things to right. While Scallywag sailed straight for the sea mark Wild Oats XI lay off a few degrees. As she hardened up again at the sea mark it was nip and tuck, and again Scallywag found herself squeezed out by a rival.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster

As Oats popped her big Code Zero for the run south, Scallywag lost precious minutes continuing out to sea, a flogging headsail refusing to make room for their downwind chute.

Happily though, no damage was done and 2 hours into the race, crewman Andrew Crowe reported: "We're happy we had an incident free start and got out cleanly. Our small furling incident has been resolved and we are neck and neck with Perpetual LOYAL and Wild Oats. We're a little faster than LOYAL."

Trailing them is CQS, Ingvall. "We are somewhat underpowered at the moment," he reports, all the others have spinnakers and we do not, but it is still early stages."

CQS has also lost a piece of their radical new foil, designed to lift the boat out of the water at high speed, but Ingvall says the damage is "not a major issue."

At the tail end of the fleet the Russian entry, Simplesail Mahligai was also having a rather more complex sail than anticipated. Their second mainsail batten had somehow slipped out and overboard.

At first they considered heading back to the CYCA, but decided to press on. They plan to make up a replacement batten out of bits and pieces from below. A good old fashioned, seamanlike thing to do, but not conducive to modern high speed racing. The Sydney 46 crept out of Sydney in last place.

A short time later, Freyja, Richard Lees' 71 year old timber cruiser became the first yacht to retire, her headsail blew out just beyond the Heads, and she is back at the CYCA. Lees says everyone on board is disappointed but no-one was hurt and he is still determined to take Freyja to Hobart for the wooden boat festival in February.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster

Despite a fairly benign forecast, it is likely, unfortunately, that Freyja will not be the only retirement this year. As the start showed this afternoon, no Rolex Sydney Hobart ever goes entirely to plan on every boat.

Perpetual LOYAL, though, did sail exactly to plan in this opening stage. All the pundits have said she is the fastest of the super maxis to windward, and that is exactly what she showed. Unfortunately for Bell there isn't a lot of windward sailing ahead of her over the next day and a half.

In breaking news, Sibby Ilzhofer reported shortly after 5pm that her Farr/Cookson 47, Dare Devil had a broken rudder, making her the second casualty of the race. Eighty six yachts remain at sea.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

Full comprehensive coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, please visit our sister-site, www.Sail-World.com and track the fleet at www.rolexsydneyhobart.com.

CQS making good progress (from John Roberson)

Three hours into the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Race, Ludde Ingvall reported in that CQS is making good progress, and is in sight of all the other front runners, and they are still learning about the boat.

Chris Dickson had positioned the boat very well on the starting line, clear of other boats, and with a good line in towards the western shore of Sydney Harbour.

All was going well until they had to make a crash tack to avoid another boat, at that moment the engine that drives the hydraulics stalled, and they were unable to swing the keel across as the boat tacked. This left them heeled to an extreme angle, and going very slowly.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

In the crowded waters of Sydney Harbour this allowed a number of boats to get ahead of them.

Once out through the Heads and heading south, the crew were able to settle down and start to drive the boat hard. "We've got 20 to 25 knots of breeze at the moment, and we're expecting 30 knots," reported Ludde, "the other three super-maxis are in sight ahead of us and we're making good progress."

The skipper also reported that the tip of their DSS board on the port side had broken off, "we don't know if we hit something, or it just broke off with the water pressure, but it's gone." This is the underwater wing which is deployed on the leeward side of the boat to provide lift.

The weather forecast is still predicting that a new race record is possible, but the next twelve hours could be telling.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start - photo © Rolex / Daniel Forster

Beau Geste's blinding Rolex Sydney Hobart start (from Lisa Ratcliff)

While the 100 foot supermaxis were scrambling to be first to Sydney Heads, the Gavin Brady steered and Cloudy Bay sponsored Beau Geste opted for clean air along the eastern shoreline of Sydney Harbour and was second into open ocean behind Perpetual Loyal.

Beau Geste starts the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - photo © Andrea Francolini
Beau Geste starts the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - photo © Andrea Francolini

Perfect nor'east sea breezes meant a tacking duel for the big boats off the front start line then cracked sheets and hoisted spinnakers from the seamark, once the 20 knot winds were astern.

Perpetual Loyal was the first into the tailing winds, followed by Karl Kwok's Botin 80 Beau Geste sailing for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron with a majority Kiwi crew and oodles of offshore racing experience.

Waterline length usually dictates the pecking order but Beau Geste's smart harbour exit put them ahead of three 100-footers, a move that delighted skipper Aaron Rowe.

At 1415hrs AEDT Beau Geste was further out to sea off the Royal National Park to the south of Sydney, and still only 0.8nm from the race leader making south at 17 knots.

Beau Geste starts the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - photo © Andrea Francolini
Beau Geste starts the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - photo © Andrea Francolini

At 1700hrs AEDT Beau Geste had settled in behind the supermaxis as the front group streaked towards Hobart at 20-25 knots of boat speed east of Jervis Bay on the NSW coast.

Prior to the 1300hrs start off Nielsen Park, Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes was a guest of Cloudy Bay and had the opportunity to be part of the pre-start buildup as Beau Geste completed laps of Sydney Harbour, to settle the crew after a busy morning making final preparations for the annual 628nm ocean challenge.

(l-r) Gavin Brady, Aaron Rowe, Donna Hay, Andrew McLaren at the CYCA pre-start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - photo © Steve Christo
(l-r) Gavin Brady, Aaron Rowe, Donna Hay, Andrew McLaren at the CYCA pre-start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - photo © Steve Christo

Track Beau Geste's progress south here rolexsydneyhobart.com/tracker and to see where they stand in the 88 boat fleet both on line honours and IRC handicap see here rolexsydneyhobart.com/standings

