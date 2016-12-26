Fleet now at 88 for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Jason Bond's Beneteau 47.7, Enigma is forced to withdraw from the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © David Brogan

by Di Pearson, RSHYR media on 25 Dec

Eighty eight yachts will now set sail in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race at 1pm today, following the late withdrawal of Jason Bond's Beneteau 47.7, Enigma, which is having engine problems.

A disappointing day for Bond, from Manly Yacht Club in NSW, as so much goes into preparing each yacht and crew for the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's 72nd annual 628 nautical mile race.

Meanwhile, all others are in the final stages of preparing, loading food and personal belongings aboard.

In other news, persistent rumours of an indigenous entry in the blue water classic are incorrect. This year, there is no indigenous entry, officially, or unofficially, nor will they be a back-up Radio Relay Vessel, as was also reported.

The start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race will be broadcast live on the Seven Network throughout Australia.

Mobile phone/portable device: If you are out and about, you can, in Australia, stream the broadcast of the Rolex Sydney Hobart LIVE on the PLUS7 App, available at the App store and via Google Play for android users.

Webstream: There will be a stream of the Channel 7 live broadcast available on the Rolex Sydney Hobart website. This will not be geo-blocked, therefore international viewers should use this to watch race start.

Additional ways to watch the start: Fox Asia will be live broadcasting, check local guides for details.

Once the broadcast concludes at 2pm AEDT, you can follow the race via the yacht tracker on the Rolex Sydney Hobart website. After the conclusion of the live Channel 7 broadcast, it will be available for viewing later through the race website.

