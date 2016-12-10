North Wales Christmas Regatta at Port Dinorwic Sailing Club

by Ken Newing today at 8:31 pm

Nav lights not needed

We all know that it goes dark earlier in Scotland in the winter, than us southlanders but coming into the North Wales Christmas Regatta two visiting RS300s from Prestwick seemed to be a bit over-prepared.

Rigged with unusual nav lights (bought from a local £ shop) in case of a late finish, Alistair McLavehlin & Mark Taylor were the illuminated long distance travellers at the regatta.

A quick check in Reed's confirmed that Alistair's yacht was at anchor not under command and Mark's carrying a dangerous cargo (which actually happened to be a small figure dressed in red with a long white beard sat on the 300's transom). Nevertheless they competed in three races and a decision taken not to hold a fourth race due to a dying south westerly and increasing flood tide, negating the requirement for the nav lights. Despite not being under command Alistair's yacht won the handicap class.

In conjunction with the North Wales Topper squad thirty four entries raced in a force 2-3 and all received some sort of prize presented by a larger figure in a red suit and long white beard (and huge ears) who was just passing by.

Overall Results: (PDSC-CHYF except where stated)

Teras

1st Jac Bailey

2nd Jacob Knock

3rd Ffion Bailey

Toppers

1st Annabelle Pierce Jones

2nd James Heaton

3rd Llion Morris (Rydal-Penrhos)

Handicap Adults

1st Alistair McLavehlin, RS300 (Prestwick SC)

2nd Richard Murphy& Karen Price, Miracle

3rd Mark Taylor, RS300 (Prestwick SC)

Handicap Youth

1st David Jones Laser (Gresford SC)

2nd Tomos Jones, Laser

Regatta Fleet

1st Rebecca Knock, Optimist

2nd Morgan Rogers, Tera

3rd Freuer Bristow and Angharad Bragg, Pico