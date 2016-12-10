Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2016 September
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
SOAK Halyard Clip
SOAK Halyard Clip
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

North Wales Christmas Regatta at Port Dinorwic Sailing Club

by Ken Newing today at 8:31 pm 10 December 2016

Nav lights not needed

We all know that it goes dark earlier in Scotland in the winter, than us southlanders but coming into the North Wales Christmas Regatta two visiting RS300s from Prestwick seemed to be a bit over-prepared.

Rigged with unusual nav lights (bought from a local £ shop) in case of a late finish, Alistair McLavehlin & Mark Taylor were the illuminated long distance travellers at the regatta.

A quick check in Reed's confirmed that Alistair's yacht was at anchor not under command and Mark's carrying a dangerous cargo (which actually happened to be a small figure dressed in red with a long white beard sat on the 300's transom). Nevertheless they competed in three races and a decision taken not to hold a fourth race due to a dying south westerly and increasing flood tide, negating the requirement for the nav lights. Despite not being under command Alistair's yacht won the handicap class.

In conjunction with the North Wales Topper squad thirty four entries raced in a force 2-3 and all received some sort of prize presented by a larger figure in a red suit and long white beard (and huge ears) who was just passing by.

Overall Results: (PDSC-CHYF except where stated)

Teras
1st Jac Bailey
2nd Jacob Knock
3rd Ffion Bailey

Toppers
1st Annabelle Pierce Jones
2nd James Heaton
3rd Llion Morris (Rydal-Penrhos)

Handicap Adults
1st Alistair McLavehlin, RS300 (Prestwick SC)
2nd Richard Murphy& Karen Price, Miracle
3rd Mark Taylor, RS300 (Prestwick SC)

Handicap Youth
1st David Jones Laser (Gresford SC)
2nd Tomos Jones, Laser

Regatta Fleet
1st Rebecca Knock, Optimist
2nd Morgan Rogers, Tera
3rd Freuer Bristow and Angharad Bragg, Pico

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy