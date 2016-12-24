

Christmas is almost upon us!

P&B has made one sailors Christmas a little extra special . From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover.



P&B looking forward…

2016 has certainly been a year of change for Pinnell & Bax, we look forward to 2017 with renewed vigor!

In the past 25 years P&B have moved from a Northampton-based sailmaker to a truly global operation, supplying customers and mounting campaigns around the world.



We have always had an excellent team of sailors and skilled craftspeople.

After a busy 2016 many of the staff are looking forward to a little time off, taking a well deserved rest. However some of the hardy souls at P&B will be out on the water, so why not join the P&B race team at the following events...

Yorkshire, Brass monkey sail juice series - 27th Dec

Grafham Grandprix, sail juice series - 2nd Jan

Draycote water, new years day event - 1st Jan

Northampton sailing club, Steve Nicholson Trophy - 28th Jan

Remember the team will be happy to take spares and sailing equipment to the events, just ring and place your order:- 01604 592808.



Crewsaver Phase 2 Christmas Offers!





Up date the look of your boat with the all new Allen Anodised Aluminium Deck Bush , Thimble and CNC Machined Aluminium Ezi-Ti Dynamic Block !

