Christmas is almost upon us!
by P&B today at 6:05 am
24 December 2016
P&B Christmas Hours © P&B
Tweet
Christmas is almost upon us!
P&B has made one sailors
Christmas a little extra special
. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover.
P&B looking forward…
2016 has certainly been a year of change for Pinnell & Bax, we look forward to 2017 with renewed vigor!
In the past 25 years P&B have moved from a Northampton-based sailmaker to a truly global operation, supplying customers and mounting campaigns around the world.
We have always had an excellent team of sailors and skilled craftspeople.
After a busy 2016 many of the staff are looking forward to a little time off, taking a well deserved rest. However some of the hardy souls at P&B will be out on the water, so why not join the P&B race team at the
following events...
Yorkshire, Brass monkey sail juice series -
27th Dec
Grafham Grandprix, sail juice series -
2nd Jan
Draycote water, new years day event -
1st Jan
Northampton sailing club, Steve Nicholson Trophy -
28th Jan
Remember the team will be happy to take spares and sailing equipment to the events, just ring and place your order:- 01604 592808.
Crewsaver
Phase 2 Christmas Offers!
Up date the look of your boat with the all new Allen Anodised Aluminium Deck Bush
, Thimble
and CNC Machined Aluminium Ezi-Ti Dynamic Block
!
CHRISTMAS WORKING HOURS
24th Dec 9.00 - 12.00
25th - 26th Dec CLOSED
27th - 30th Dec 9.00 - 4.00
31st - Dec 9.00 - 2.00
2nd CLOSED
MON
- FRI 8:30 - 5:00
SAT 9:00 - 4:00
SUN CLOSED
Pinnell and Bax Ltd · Heathfield Way · Kingsheath · Northampton, England NN5 7QP · United Kingdom
