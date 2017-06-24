Please select your home edition
Entries for Sovereign's Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club go live

by Jackie Dawson today at 1:45 pm 21-24 June 2017
Sovereign's Cup at Kinsale © David Branigan / Oceansport

Entries for Sovereigns' Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st-24th June 2017 are now invited on www.sovereignscup.com. This is the 12th Sovereign's Cup and organisers Kinsale Yacht Club are looking forward to welcoming over 100 boats to Kinsale next Summer.

"We are looking forward to welcoming many fleets to Kinsale next year, to enjoy both great racing and the hospitality Kinsale offers as well," said Kevin Murray, Sovereign's Cup Regatta Director. There will be a separate trophy for the white sail class and a new coastal fleet this year," he added.

The Sovereign's Cup trophy is a revival of a centuries-old tradition when the 'Sovereign of Kinsale' presented a trophy for the fastest sailing craft of the time. However, the modern-era regatta is named after the large rocks that overlook the racing area offshore and has been held biennially since 1995.

Many of the Ireland's best racing crews will be competing for the Sovereign's Cup under the international IRC handicap system. The Portcullis Trophy will be awarded to competitors under the ECHO handicap system.

Cork County Council as sponsor, is taking the opportunity to promote Kinsale as a tourist venue and the start/finish point for the much acclaimed Wild Atlantic Way, as many cruising boats are likely to stay in the West Cork area after the regatta. Also Dubarry of Ireland are involved as clothing sponsors.

As the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) Nationals take place from 9th-11th June 2017 at the Royal Cork Yacht Club, both Kinsale and RCYC are working together to encourage sailors from the UK and all over Ireland to compete in both events in Cork in June 2017 by organising marina berths for holding boats and arranging delivery crews between RCYC and KYC.

www.sovereignscup.com

