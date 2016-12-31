What a year that was! British Finn Association reflect on 2016

by John Heyes today at 4:33 pm

2016 was yet another cracker for the whole BFA fleet. Giles Scott dominated the international regatta circuit, winning all bar one of the major events and Ed Wright made Britain the only country to have two sailors in the top ten at the Gold Cup in Takapuna. Ben Cornish had a great year too, scoring several international top ten results and claiming the UK Nationals for a second year in a row. Christchurch SC put on a wonderful national championships for us - great sailing, great organisation and wonderful prizes, which the whole fleet of 59 boats really enjoyed.

2016 also saw the inception of the U23 Squad. The group has developed rapidly under coach James Hadden and it is was no surprise that there were 5 U 23's in the first 10 at Christchurch. They have helped to broaden the appeal of the UK Finn class as well as help the RYA increase the talent pool for further GBR Finn international domination that we have come to expect in recent years.

The Masters fleet also had a great year, the highlight being the chance to sail at the legendary venue of Lake Garda. Howard Sellars had a tremendous week to beat stiff competition to win his third Legends world title. Sadly unbeknown to us all Mike Till sailed his swan-song Finn Masters. Mike really enjoyed the competition and particularly the great Finn camaraderie with his friends from all around the world. We also lost John Torrance, just days after he had been sailing in his new cruiser and cruelly before he had the chance to race in Barbados next year. They will be sadly missed as was witnessed from the turnouts at their services of remembrance.

The ultimate highlight of 2016 was of course Giles's performance at Rio 2016. The first race on the 'stadium' Sugarloaf course proved to be the lottery that many predicted and saw the GBR favourite score a lowly 17th. To come back and win his first Olympic Gold Medal with a day to spare and a 32pt margin was an incredible achievement. The fact that he took the time to come down to our last event of the year at Warsash and present the Travellers Trophy to Cameron Tweedle is testament to his humble modesty and desire to help other UK Finnsters. Some of the U 23 Squad had never met Giles before, so for them to have the chance to chat with him over dinner was hugely inspirational and an opportunity for a transfer of knowledge. The BFA presented both Giles and his coach Matt Howard with a wonderful photomontage canvas of his victory in Rio.

Versions of this artwork featuring Robert Deaves' great photography are available to BFA members to help raise funds for the U 23 Squad for £55.00. Email if you would like to order one.

2017 events

Next season's events are now listed on the event calendar, including popular European regattas such as the French Nationals and Semaine International de Cannes in February. The first UK Traveller Series event is at Alton Water, March 18/19th so dust off your winter steamer suit and head for Suffolk!

The 2017 Nationals in September will see a return to Thorpe Bay Yacht Club, which will no doubt put on a great show. The last Nationals there in 2008 saw a young Giles Scott win from Jonathan Lobert, so they obviously learned a thing or two from racing on the Thames estuary!

Training

There are plans for a couple of coaching days in the Spring for all age groups, particularly of interest to the 34 UK Masters who are currently signed up for the Barbados World Masters.

Master Representative vacancy

We have a vacancy on the Committee for a Masters Rep to report on Masters activities and arrange occasional training events. If you feel you could serve the Class in this post please contact

We look forward to 2017 being another vintage year of Finn sailing and supporting Sir Ben Ainslie and Giles Scott of Land Rover BAR in their quest to bring the America's Cup back to Britain from the waters of Bermuda in July.

Looking forward to seeing on the water in 2017

John, Chairman BFA