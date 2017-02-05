Exe Sails Starcross Steamer scheduled for 5th February 2017

Exe Sails Starcross Steamer 2015 © Richard Fryer Exe Sails Starcross Steamer 2015 © Richard Fryer

by John Donovan today at 11:14 am

The Exe Sails Starcross Steamer is scheduled to be sailed on Sunday February 5th 2017, the first start will be at 11:00. We are delighted to have the event sponsored again by Exe Sails and Covers.

Entries to the Steamer can only be made via the club web site at www.starcrossyc.org.uk. Registration will open on Saturday January 7th and close on Thursday February 2nd.

All the required information will be on the web site such as Notice of Race, Sailing Instructions, Junior Consent Forms and Handicap Numbers, entry fees remain the same as last year at £15 for double handers, £10 single and £5 for juniors.

Due to the popularity of the event we have to limit the numbers to 100, so please get your entry in as soon as possible.

The Steamer is the first event of the 'South West Series', the other two are the Roadford Rocket to be held on Sunday February 26th and finally the Exmoor Beastie to be sailed in March.