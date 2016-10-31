Langley Icicle Open River Series at Sussex Yacht Club - Overall

by Steve Popple on 23 Dec

Sailor Southall is King of the River!

Steve Southall retained the Langley Icicle Open Trophy by winning the final two races held in very calm conditions. Thanks to Sussex Yacht Club and John Redman's team for another successful series enjoyed by a record 32 competitors.

Sussex Yacht Club are now preparing for winter Cooler series which begins 8 January. Held in Southwick Canal this demanding Open event continues to grow and attracts top local helms such as former national champion Tyler Harmsworth.