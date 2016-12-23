Selden 470 success at the Palamos Christmas Regatta

Selden's new 470 boom section © Mark Jardine

by David Hayes, Selden Mast on 23 Dec

Congratulations to Cassandre Blandin & Aloïse Retornaz from France who won the Women's 470 and Simon Diesch & Philipp Autenrieth from Germany who were third in the Men's 470 overall at the Palamos Christmas Regatta. Both teams were using Selden Cumulus masts. Several teams are now using our new 470 boom section as shown here!

Happy Christmas to everyone from the team at Selden!

