Hyde Sails join the Solo class and purchase a brand-new boat

by Jo Roberts, Hyde Sails today at 11:12 am

Hyde continue their commitment to the traditional One Design classes with the purchase of a Brand New Solo. The Solo is most certainly the single handed 'class of the moment' with large turnouts at both sailing clubs and open events.

Richard Lovering – our head designer will be racing the new boat, based from his home club of HISC he will also be competing in several opens and Championships.

For details of the latest designs contact Dave Hall at 07525 271500.

www.hydesails.co.uk