P&B wishing you all a very Merry Christmas

Here at P&B we’d like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.



P&B looking forward…

as 2016 has certainly been a year of change for Pinnell & Bax, so we look forward to 2017 with renewed vigour!



In the past 25 years the P&B business has moved from a Northampton-based sailmaker to a truly global operation, supplying customers and mounting campaigns around the world.

We have always had an excellent team of sailors and skilled craftspeople, these include the P&B founders Alan and Ian (who are still here!)

After a busy 2015 many of the staff are looking forward to a little time off, taking a well deserved rest. However some of the hardy souls at P&B will be out on the water, why not join the P&B race team at the following events...



Budworth, boxing day race - 26th

Yorkshire, Brass monkey sail juice series - 27th

Grafham Grandprix, sail juice series - 28th

Draycote water, new years day event - 1st

Northampton sailing club, new years day event - 1st



Remember the team will be happy to take spares and sailing equipment to the events just ring and place your order:- 01604 592808.