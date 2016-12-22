Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard

P&B wishing you all a very Merry Christmas

by P&B on 22 Dec 22 December 2016

P&B The UK's Favourite Chandlery

P&B Spring Sale!
Winter Clearance

With up to  50% OFF selected items there are some real bargains to be had!

only while stocks last!
Holt Bar Shackle!

Kit Of The Week!Here at P&B we’d like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

P&B looking forward…
as 2016 has certainly been a year of change for Pinnell & Bax, so we look forward to 2017 with renewed vigour!

In the past 25 years the P&B business has moved from a Northampton-based sailmaker to a truly global operation, supplying customers and mounting campaigns around the world.
We have always had an excellent team of sailors and skilled craftspeople, these include the P&B founders Alan and Ian (who are still here!)

After a busy 2015 many of the staff are looking forward to a little time off, taking a well deserved rest. However some of the hardy souls at P&B will be out on the water, why not join the P&B race team at the following events...

Budworth, boxing day race - 26th
Yorkshire, Brass monkey sail juice series - 27th
Grafham Grandprix, sail juice series -  28th
Draycote water, new years day event - 1st
Northampton sailing club, new years day event - 1st 

Remember the team will be happy to take spares and sailing equipment to the events just ring and place your order:-  01604 592808.

Christmas Opening Times
Kit Of The Week!

We have an array of Christmas deals still available in our Christmas offers section - the perfect stocking fillers. Make sure you order before 3pm "today" (22nd) or risk not receiving them in time for Christmas.
Kit Of The Week!
 

Kit Of The Week!Kit Of The Week!Kit Of The Week!Kit Of The Week!Kit Of The Week!Kit Of The Week!
 

Kit Of The Week!

 

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy