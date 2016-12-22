Sydney Hobart, Youth Worlds & Vendee news byte size in Adventures Weekly

Adventures Weekly

22 December 2016 Podcast Four-ish sleeps I don't think many sailors, or supporters, or workers involved with the Rolex Sydney Hobart will be sleeping much over the next few weeks, but it is four-ish sleeps until "Hobart Day" or Boxing Day. That said, there is still plenty going on in the world of sailing news; this week in Adventures Weekly we have covered the wrap of the Youth Worlds, the Vendee Globe, in particular Thomas Ruyant's journey and the Rolex Sydney Hobart, in particular today with CQS.



Pick your poison; check out the video or podcast above that wraps up the news for you, or the links in the right hand column. This is the best bit about Adventures Weekly, you can consume the top stories, in whichever way you want to!



Back to the Hobart, we will be live for the fifth year in a row commentating for the start on radio, our second producing our own a live TV show, brought to you by the gear that is made for water, Zhik! We will be keeping you posted via our social media on where you can stay tuned into the action, but you can also download our app, RSVP to our Facebook event, or sign up to our YouTube channel to make sure you are the first to know!



We will be covering the event from start to finish (in fact we are working pretty much around the clock as of this morning) to make sure that you can stay posted on your team, and your sailors for this year's Hobart. If you or someone you know wants to have a chat to me, make sure you track me down - or drop past on Boxing Day, the live show will be set up in the event village, right near the CYCA club deck and the big screen! See you soon - whether via broadcast, or in person! "Sleeps" in the lead up to Hobart are more a measure of time, rather than a measure of time spent resting.

-- Sailor Girl -- Captures of the week

© Sharon Green Spotted this one in the Ultimate Sailing Calendar for 2017 earlier this week. I was with Sharon when she took this shot of the mini-maxi Momo in Saint-Barth. Took the chance at 3am yesterday morning to order a few calendars to kick off the new year in style! CQS out sailing on the Harbour today - thanks to CQS Racing Team for having me!