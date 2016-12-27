The World Sailing Show - December 2016

by Sunset + Vine today at 5:20 pm

Crunch time at the America's Cup World Series

The global race track at the bottom of the world

Exclusive – Sir Russell Coutts' vision for the Cup – Part 2

Hot kites on foils in Melbourne at the Sailing World Cup Final

A spectacular year in view – Our tribute to 2016

Crunch time at the America's Cup World Series

By the end of 2016 the America's Cup World Series had got serious. Winning the ACWS overall would provide a two race head start come the America's Cup Qualifiers in May 2017. So after nine events run over 16 months in 8 countries, the final battle was for just two points that could provide a big advantage on the road to the America's Cup.

Land Rover BAR went into the final event in Japan with a healthy overall lead, but not enough to guarantee success. And their close rivals Oracle Team USA knew it.

The pressure was on in Fukuoka.

The global race track at the bottom of the world

During the long winter nights of the northern hemisphere, the bottom of the world can be a busy place. Down under its summer where the global race track is open. For those looking to win one of the toughest races on earth, or set new record for a lap of the planet, November is the start of the silly season in the Southern Ocean. At the beginning of the month, 29 single handed sailors set off on the Vendée Globe race, a non-stop, unaided race around the world in 60ft monohulls. Shortly afterwards Thomas Coville set off in his monster 31m trimaran in an attempt to break the record for the fastest solo circumnavigation. At the other end of the size scale an Italian sailor was looking to set a new record for a 40ft boat.

The Southern Ocean was busy, the silly season had started.

Exclusive – Sir Russell Coutts' vision for the Cup – Part 2

He is the architect of the modern America's Cup and in the second part of our exclusive interview, Sir Russell Coutts describes how sailing's most prestigious event might influence sailing in the future. By the time teams launch their race boats, some will have built five boats for this America's Cup cycle.

In the second part of our exclusive interview, Coutts talks candidly to World Sailing about how the future America's Cup may look.

Hot kites and foils in Melbourne at the Sailing World Cup Final

In 1956, St Kilda in Melbourne played host to the Olympics. Sixty years later, plenty has changed since then as the Sailing World Cup finals got under way. There were ten Olympic classes and prize money, a total of $200,000 across the fleets. But there was also a new class that stood out by a mile, foiling Kiteboards and the racing was spectacular.

World Sailing talked to the experts about why some have an eye on the Games and why kite foiling could be a big step forward for sailing.

A spectacular year in view – Our tribute to 2016

Top events and the best images, our tribute to another spectacular year for sailing.

In the news: